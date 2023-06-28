Cancel OK
The Best E-Bike Deals for Summer

Sick of sitting in traffic in the car or on the bus — but hate how long it takes to ride a bike? Let’s not even get into how much of a workout it can be. We’re not always looking to break a sweat!

So many people can relate to this struggle, whether it’s on their daily commute or simply to run quick errands around town. That’s why e-bikes are becoming more and more popular. They’re like regular bicycles but with added motors, letting you move faster — and with less effort. They’re an incredible investment that could seriously change your daily life for the better! Of course, they can be pricy — but below, you can shop our five favorite deals to save some cash!

Troxus Electric Bike for Adults

TROXUS Electric Bike for Adults, 7 Speed 26" x 4'' Fat Tire Mountain E-Bike with 750W Powerful Rear Hub Motor and Disc Brakes, Extra Long Range E-Bicycle with 48V 16A Battery
TROXUS

Pros:

  • Adjustable seat to suit different heights
  • Fat tires improve traction, stability and more
  • Integrated headlight for nighttime rides

Cons:

  • No basket
  • Only one color
  • Still a pricy purchase
Was $1,499On Sale: $999You Save 33%
Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike for Adults

Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike for Adults, Small/Medium Step-Over Aluminum Frame, 250W Motor, 7 Speed, 27.5-Inch Wheels, Matte Blue
Schwinn

Pros:

  • Available in two sizes
  • Hybrid — for on and off road
  • Seven-speed twist shifters for smooth gear changes

Cons:

  • Some shoppers wish it lasted longer between charges
  • May have difficult with assembly
  • May be too big for petite riders
Was $1,600On Sale: $1,399.99You Save 13%
Gotrax R1 20

Gotrax R1 20" Folding Electric Bike for Adults, 20Mph Power by 350W, Weighs Only 45lbs, 48V Removable Battery and Smart LCD Display, 5 Pedal-Assist Levels, Suitable for Leisure Riding &Commuting White
Gotrax

Pros:

  • A more affordable option
  • Foldable — easy to transport
  • Three riding modes

Cons:

  • Only available in black or white
  • Not too many reviews yet
  • May take a week or more to arrive
Was $700On Sale: $599.99You Save 14%
Swagtron EB-9 Electric Lady Cruiser Bike

Swagtron EB-9 Electric Lady Cruiser Bike, 29"/700cc Wheels, 36V 7.5Ah Removable Battery up to 28 Miles, 7-Speed up to 16.5MPH, Pedal-Assist, 42lbs Lightweight
Swagtron

Pros:

  • Made for women
  • Low step-through frame for easy mounting and dismounting
  • Removable battery — bring an extra for longer rides!

Cons:

  • Only one color
  • No headlight
  • Made for women — could also be a con depending on the person!
Was $800On Sale: $680You Save 15%
Wheelspeed Electric Bike

Wheelspeed Electric Bike 26" X 4.0", 500W Motor & 20 MPH Fat Tires Electric Mountain Bike for Adults, 70 Miles Electric Bicycle with 48V 14.5Ah Removable Battery, Shimano 7-Speed E-Bike (White)
Wheelspeed

Pros:

  • Up to 70 miles per charge
  • All-terrain tires
  • Smart LCD display

Cons:

  • Black version is more expensive
  • Takes 7.5 hours to charge
  • Shipping may take a week or more
Was $990On Sale: $899.99You Save 9%
