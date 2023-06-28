Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Sick of sitting in traffic in the car or on the bus — but hate how long it takes to ride a bike? Let’s not even get into how much of a workout it can be. We’re not always looking to break a sweat!
So many people can relate to this struggle, whether it’s on their daily commute or simply to run quick errands around town. That’s why e-bikes are becoming more and more popular. They’re like regular bicycles but with added motors, letting you move faster — and with less effort. They’re an incredible investment that could seriously change your daily life for the better! Of course, they can be pricy — but below, you can shop our five favorite deals to save some cash!
Troxus Electric Bike for Adults
Pros:
- Adjustable seat to suit different heights
- Fat tires improve traction, stability and more
- Integrated headlight for nighttime rides
Cons:
- No basket
- Only one color
- Still a pricy purchase
Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike for Adults
Pros:
- Available in two sizes
- Hybrid — for on and off road
- Seven-speed twist shifters for smooth gear changes
Cons:
- Some shoppers wish it lasted longer between charges
- May have difficult with assembly
- May be too big for petite riders
Gotrax R1 20
Pros:
- A more affordable option
- Foldable — easy to transport
- Three riding modes
Cons:
- Only available in black or white
- Not too many reviews yet
- May take a week or more to arrive
Swagtron EB-9 Electric Lady Cruiser Bike
Pros:
- Made for women
- Low step-through frame for easy mounting and dismounting
- Removable battery — bring an extra for longer rides!
Cons:
- Only one color
- No headlight
- Made for women — could also be a con depending on the person!
Wheelspeed Electric Bike
Pros:
- Up to 70 miles per charge
- All-terrain tires
- Smart LCD display
Cons:
- Black version is more expensive
- Takes 7.5 hours to charge
- Shipping may take a week or more
