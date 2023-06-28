Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sick of sitting in traffic in the car or on the bus — but hate how long it takes to ride a bike? Let’s not even get into how much of a workout it can be. We’re not always looking to break a sweat!

So many people can relate to this struggle, whether it’s on their daily commute or simply to run quick errands around town. That’s why e-bikes are becoming more and more popular. They’re like regular bicycles but with added motors, letting you move faster — and with less effort. They’re an incredible investment that could seriously change your daily life for the better! Of course, they can be pricy — but below, you can shop our five favorite deals to save some cash!

Troxus Electric Bike for Adults Pros: Adjustable seat to suit different heights

Fat tires improve traction, stability and more

Integrated headlight for nighttime rides Cons: No basket

Only one color

Still a pricy purchase Was $1,499 On Sale: $999 You Save 33% See it!

Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike for Adults Pros: Available in two sizes

Hybrid — for on and off road

Seven-speed twist shifters for smooth gear changes Cons: Some shoppers wish it lasted longer between charges

May have difficult with assembly

May be too big for petite riders Was $1,600 On Sale: $1,399.99 You Save 13% See it!

Gotrax R1 20 Pros: A more affordable option

Foldable — easy to transport

Three riding modes Cons: Only available in black or white

Not too many reviews yet

May take a week or more to arrive Was $700 On Sale: $599.99 You Save 14% See it!

Swagtron EB-9 Electric Lady Cruiser Bike Pros: Made for women

Low step-through frame for easy mounting and dismounting

Removable battery — bring an extra for longer rides! Cons: Only one color

No headlight

Made for women — could also be a con depending on the person! Was $800 On Sale: $680 You Save 15% See it!

Wheelspeed Electric Bike Pros: Up to 70 miles per charge

All-terrain tires

Smart LCD display Cons: Black version is more expensive

Takes 7.5 hours to charge

Shipping may take a week or more Was $990 On Sale: $899.99 You Save 9% See it!

Looking for something else? Explore all electric bikes at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: