Where to Buy Affordable Back-to-School Fashion

The back-to-school shopping season is upon Us — didn’t it feel like it got here so fast? Now is the time to find deals on everything your little ones need for the first day back! Whether it’s supplies — or, in this case, clothing — we’re here to help!

We took it upon ourselves to round up eight retailers we think are great places to shop for back-to-school savings and deals across every category in fashion. If they need new jeans, you’ll find options at the retailers below! If they need a comfy pair of sneakers to wear, we have you covered as well. Read on to see our picks below!

Amazon

If you need easy, versatile fashion pieces for your little one that won’t cost an arm and a leg, Amazon has plenty of pieces that will get the job done. From uniform essentials to fashion-forward options for the fashionista of the bunch, Amazon has everything you need to help them have a confident and successful school year.

For example, we love this long sleeve top from storeofbaby because it comes in 17 fun colors and has a square neckline for an adorable, refined feel — just $20!

Nordstrom

Whether you’re looking for designer finds or neutral pieces, Nordstrom is the perfect place to find every fashion need possible for the new school year. Right now is an increasingly great time to shop at Nordstrom because of the Anniversary Sale that’s well underway and includes great savings and deals across every category.

For the kid who has to don uniforms to school, you’ll want to grab plenty of these Nordstrom Kids’ Piqué Polos while you can (some colors are even on sale right now) — just $25!

Walmart

When it comes to finding trendy, affordable clothing, Walmart is a one-stop that offers savings and discounts on any and everything you’ll need for back-to-school. What we particularly love about Walmart is its affinity for stylish and appropriate clothing that allows children to showcase their personal style while helping you save a few bucks.

These Wonder Nation Girls Core Flare Jeggings are so funky and fun, and they pair great with everything already in her closet — just $10!

Target

Target is the shopping-obsession for most of Us, and you’ll find deals and savings across all of your back-to-school needs. From backpacks to lunchboxes to school supplies and more, Target has everything you need for the school year.

This Lands’ End Kids Uniform Plaid Jumper is so polished and will help her look as cute as the buttons on this number — was $45, now just $36!

Macy’s

Macy’s is an American heritage brand that’s known for selling popular brands you’ve heard of for years, like Polo Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Nike and more.

This Tommy Hilfiger Big Girls Johnny Collar Polo Dress will look so darling with sandals for their big day back — was $45, now just $27!

Zappos

For the footwear obsessed, Zappos is a premiere destination for stylish, comfy footwear that will make sure that feel supported and happy everyday of the school year. From popular brands like Nike and Dr. Martens, Zappos has something that will match their aesthetic and tastes.

These New Balance Kids Dynasoft 545 sneakers are sporty and sleek with cushioned soles for extra comfort — just $50!

DSW

DSW is another premier footwear destination that offers plenty of deals on popular brands like Crocs and New Balance. Whether they need sporty options or casual takes, checking DSW for footwear deals is a good call!

As we all know by now, Crocs took mainstream fashion culture by storm a few years ago with a new peak in popularity, and the kids are still about wearing the Crocs Classic Clog everywhere they can — just $40!

Adidas

From athletic gear to popular collaborations and classic staples, Adidas has something for every kid. If they need new sweats, sneakers, slide sandals, T-shirts, socks and more, Adidas offers savings across all of their closet staples!

The Stan Smith is a simple, timeless silhouette that’s known for its comfort and sleekness. We’re sure your kid will love them — just $80!