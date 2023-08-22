Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As August winds down, there are endless reminders that we’re entering back-to-school season — which also happens to be fall, of course! Regardless if you’re heading back to campus or simply want to channel collegiate vibes, incorporating back-to-school fashion trends into your autumn wardrobe is a surefire way to stay on-trend while also looking and, most importantly, feeling cool and confident whether you’re at work, class or just having fun with friends.

We gathered the absolute cutest, most stylish fashion finds on Amazon with big back-to-school energy for the fall — and, we made sure they’re all on sale! So whether you’re saving up to hit the fall decor section of your fave store or just pinching your pennies to make sure you can afford to go out with your friends after class, we’ve got you covered with the most inexpensive-yet-trendy options to pack your closets with this late August-to-September!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This adorable long-sleeve henley top pairs perfectly with a variety of outfits (jeans, overalls, skirts, etc.) and comes in a wide variety of colors, like black, mint and light pink.

2. We Also Love: Hit the oversized “boyfriend shirt” trend with this cool corduroy button-down, which we particularly love in green — but is also eye-catching in purple, sky blue and more.

3. Plaid Perfection: We gotta get that fall plaid in there! This adorable mini skirt is ideal for both school and work days, as well as fun times in the pumpkin patch.

4. Jean Dream: A good pair of jeans is priceless, so trust the wizards at Levi’s for the perfect pair of straight-leg denim trousers.

5. Get a Leg Up: Leggings are such an important staple for any school-vibes wardrobe, so grab this pair in several different colors for layering this fall.

6. Think Big: Fit in with the back to school fashion trends with this oversized sweatshirt, because everyone’s “thinking big” this fall!

7. School Daze: Harken back to the back-to-school days of yore with these trendy block heel Mary Janes, which will add school day flair to any outfit.

8. Puffed Up: This top is ultra-adorable with its puff-sleeve accent and soft, loose fit. Pair with jeans or layer under a maxi skirt for maximum cuteness.

9. Varsity Blues: You don’t have to be heading back to school to rock an elegant take on the collegiate look. This textured cardigan features a cute spin on the classic varsity aesthetic.

10. Sweet Suede: Fall fashion in 2023 is all about texture, so rock this trendy suede skirt to exude cool and confident back-to-school vibes.

11. Sock & Roll: Bring the varsity look to your tootsies with these warm athletic-striped crew socks, available in a variety of colors for any outfit.

12. Cool Kicks: These boots combine combat style with a touch of fall fashion thanks to the buckles and cozy lined openings. Perfect for wearing with leggings, skirts and more.

13. Pack it Up: Nothing says “back to school” like a backpack, and this mini bestselling wonder from Fjallraven is on super sale now!

14. Turtle Neckin’: A basic turtleneck is an absolute fall/back to school essential. Pick up this beauty in a few hues while it’s on sale!

15. Pleat Pick: The classic schoolgirl pleated skirt will be essential for this fall’s fashion moments. Snag this one and enjoy the look of the wool exterior and comfort of the inner shorts.

16. Patch Match: How dreamy is this pinafore-style overall skirt? Layer over a turtleneck top (see #14 above!) and you’ll be school-picture-ready in no time.

17. Hoodie Goodie: And, of course, nothing says “school days” like a good ol’ comfy hoodie. Grab this one to keep cozy even on the crispest of autumn days.

