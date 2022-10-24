Everyone at the White Elephant Party Will Want These 10 Gifts From QVC

In collaboration with QVC. Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

While a lot of holiday shopping focuses on grabbing gifts for specific people in your life, a White Elephant party throws a wrench in that. You don’t know who’s going to end up with the gift you bring! That’s why it’s important to grab something that just about anyone would want.

Want to bring a White Elephant gift that will be stolen over and over again during the festivities? Shop these 10 amazing picks from QVC below, from beauty buys to home essentials!

This Beloved Blanket

Everyone loves cuddling up with a blanket. Party goers of all ages, genders and personalities will be fighting hard for this cuddly find!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket (originally on QVC for $130) for just $74.98 at QVC!

This Designer Lipstick

Small but mighty, this Givenchy lipstick is such an excellent idea for a White Elephant gift. It creates a unique shade by reacting to the pH of your lips. We know we’d be laser-focused on it!

Get the Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick for just $34 at QVC!



This Set of Glass Mugs

Mugs are great holiday gifts, especially because months of cold weather are usually ahead. These glass mugs not only look lovely, but they’re double-walled to help keep drinks warm!

Get the Zwilling Sorrento Plus 2.7-oz Espresso Glass Mug Set of 2 for just $25.99 at QVC!

This Bread Maker

Will people be disappointed if they don’t walk away with this bread maker after the holiday party? Perhaps, but the good news is that whoever wins it can make bread for everyone after the fact!

Get the Cook’s Essentials 1.5-lb Stainless Steel Breadmaker (originally on QVC for $71.67) for just $35.76 at QVC!



This Eyeshadow Palette

This 12-shade eyeshadow palette features the perfect matte nudes for everyday wear. We love this for a White Elephant gift because these shadows will look great on everyone!

Get the Tarte Tartelette Amazonian Clay Matte Palette for just $42 at QVC!

These Teeth Whitening Pens

This is another pick that truly anyone and everyone is going to want to get their hands on. Even better is that each pen is decorated to be holiday-themed!

Get the Smileactives Set of 4 Holiday Teeth Whitening Pens (originally on QVC for $42.50) for just $34.96 at QVC!

This Wrist Weight Set

These silicone-coated wrist weights could seriously level up just about any workout. They come in a great carry bag too!

Get the Cali Weights Set of four Wrist Weight Set With Carry Bag for just $53.57 at QVC!



This Percussion Massager

Wish you could get a massage right now? Who doesn’t? That’s why this is such an excellent gift idea!

Get the Prosage Thermo Percussion Massager with Warm Up Technology for just $99.98 at QVC!



This Dry Shampoo Set

We couldn’t live without dry shampoo, and we know practically everyone feels the same. Double up on the goodness with this set!

Get the amika Peace, Love, Perk Up Dry Shampoo Set for just $26 at QVC!

This Mega-Soft Scarf

This cozy, ribbed scarf comes from everyone’s favorite comfy fashion and home brand, Barefoot Dreams. This will be a hit, for sure!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Ribbed Scarf for just $48 at QVC!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

