Starting to think about holiday shopping? Let’s do it. But what to add to your shopping list that you haven’t already gifted in years past? We’ll always love a good bath and body product or fragrant candle, but this year you might want to find a more unique type of gift that still falls into budget.

Shopping on a budget doesn’t usually mean looking to celebrities for inspiration, but if you’re looking for a $35 find, that’s exactly what we’re going to do. We’re talking phone cases — and we’re talking the top brand in the celeb world!

Get a Wildflower iPhone Case for just $35 at Amazon! See and shop all cases sizes here! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Wildflower truly makes the coolest phone cases out there. You’ve seen them adorning the phones of countless celebrities, including Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, Nicola Peltz and more. There are cases for all types of iPhones, with options currently available for the iPhone 6 up to the most recent versions of the iPhone 13.

These phone cases are molded to be compatible for each phone, featuring openings for cameras, charging ports, buttons, etc. They feature ultra-cute patterns on the back, but we love that they also add in a black rubber bumper to protect the edges. Sick of your case breaking right after you buy it? This durability-enhancing feature will definitely come in handy. We know we’re avid phone droppers, even if we don’t want to be!

Whether you’re looking for florals, teddy bears, butterflies, leopard spots, hearts or perhaps zodiac-themed designs, Wildflower has the phone case you’re looking for. Shopping for someone obsessed with their dog? You can even grab them the exact “Dog Mom” phone case Hadid uses!

Each phone case has a special little extra touch as well: the custom signature silver WF logo, which adds a shiny little 3-D accent to the corner of each case. This makes it stand out all the more, and the brand recognition is part of what makes it such a great gift. It feels special, and that’s because it is!

