7 Winter Hair Woes — And the Products You Need to Help Solve Them

Winter hair issues? You’re not alone. The humid summer comes with its own slew of potential problems, but winter certainly isn’t any better. From the dry air, to our winter accessories, to our hot showers, practically everything around is threatening our good hair days!

Below, we’ve listed out seven of the most common winter hair woes you might be going through — and our favorite products on Amazon for preventing/fixing them. Shop now!

Static and Flyaways

The dryness in the air might already be wreaking havoc on your skin, but it can cause some major static in your hair too. Some winter hats may cause static as well. And those cold winds? Flyaway central! We recommend grabbing one of these INH Quick Slick Hair Finishing Sticks. This product is so easy to use. Just one swipe could slick back and smooth frantic baby hairs and chaotic static. Available in multiple scents!

Frizz

Does the falling snow have your hair frizzing up and out of control? We immediately thought of the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray as the solution. A professional favorite, this “glass hair” spray has been behind the perfectly sleek, swishy bobs you’ve seen on Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian in years past!

Dry, Brittle Locks

Is the dry air leaving your hair crispy, parched and falling apart? You’re far from alone. The key is to find a product that can hydrate and protect it all day long, even when you’re out in the cold for long hours at a time. We recommend adding a leave-in conditioner to your post-shower routine. This Briogeo “mega moisture multitasker” claims to detangle, hydrate and protect hair all at once thanks to ingredients like avocado, kiwi and sunflower extract!

Flaky Scalp

A lot of people get dry, flaky scalps and dandruff confused. Dandruff is caused by excess oil, while a dry scalp is due to loss of moisture (Cleveland Clinic). If your scalp is dry, skip the dandruff treatments and opt for something like this highly-rated Moroccanoil Dry Scalp Treatment instead. Salicylic acid chemically exfoliates skin while geranium oil soothes and hydrates for comfy, flake-free locks. Apply five minutes before showering!

Fading Color

While the sun can fade hair color fast in the hot weather, your ultra-hot showers in the winter tend to do the same thing. We know most people refuse to give up hot showers (Us included), so we say to grab this amika fadeblock treatment instead. You use it pre-shampooing to lock in hair color and help maintain vibrancy. That goes for unnatural colors too. Just leave in one to two minutes!

Hat Hair

It’s inevitable. If you want to keep your head and ears warm in below freezing temperatures, you’ll simply need to subject your hair to a winter hat. You’ll look cute, but when it’s time to take the hat off, the hat hair takes over. Don’t subject yourself to a hair wash until you’re ready! This is where dry shampoo comes in. This plant-based, powder spray dry shampoo from Act+Acre is our pick. Safe for all hair types, this powder may absorb oil, odor and impurities while boosting volume and enhancing texture for a fresh, lifted look!

Split Ends

Extreme weather is a big enabler when it comes to split ends. Using heat tools could be a huge factor as well. Sometimes it’s too cold to let your hair dry naturally in the winter! Using a conditioner when you wash your hair is great, but a more concentrated hair mask belongs in the winter hair care picture too. This Coco & Eve “five-in-one miracle worker” is evicting split ends and leaving hair silky and shiny. If you have bleached hair, you should especially check this one out. It comes with a free Tangle Tamer comb too!

