This Eye Cream Gives You a Luxurious 2-in-1 Experience

Eye creams are an essential part of any well-balanced skincare routine — especially if you have chronically puffy peepers or dark circles you desperately want to get rid of. When looking your best is of top priority, paying special attention to the eye area is a must.

One of the major perks of eye creams? Well, they’re a step above a moisturizer in terms of hydration. Making sure you have tons of moisture in this delicate region will allow you to appear fresh-faced and bright. So many formulas can help achieve this goal, but this eye cream from Womaness (plus its packaging) will provide you with a truly leveled-up experience!

Get the Womaness Eye Opener Eye Cream for $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

The tube this eye cream comes in has a metal tip at the end for application, so you’re snagging a bit of cryotherapy action when you smooth it onto your skin. If you keep this stored in a cool place like your beauty fridge (or even the regular old fridge in your kitchen), this sensation will only enhance the relaxing de-puffing effect. Did we mention it reportedly feels amazing? If you’re tired in the morning and need a jolt of natural energy, there’s nothing better than a cool shot to the under-eyes to help jump-start your day.

Aside from the cooling tip, the formula of this eye cream is unquestionably outstanding. It helps minimize the appearance of dark circles and targets fine lines and wrinkles — which may diminish with regular use over time. Instead of retinol, this cream relies on bakuchiol for anti-aging, which is said to be far gentler on the skin. If you struggle with sensitivity, this eye cream could be what you’ve been waiting for! Not only are you scoring bountiful benefits from a single product, you’re also giving yourself a moment to relax and unwind by applying this eye cream!

