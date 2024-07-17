Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

My idea of a perfect day includes going to my dance workout class with a few friends and promptly going to brunch afterward. Few things feel as good as getting my endorphins pumping, working up a sweat and spending time with friends! What makes the experience even better, though, is wearing a fun, happiness-inducing set for both activities.

Sure, workout sets need to be comfortable and supportive, but my workouts are always better when I’m wearing something that’s chic and makes me feel good. There are plenty of well-constructed sets nowadays that are multi-purpose and can be worn from Pilates to brunch! Here, I rounded up the best of the best. Get ready to step out and work up a sweat in style!

1. For the Hottest Days: Break a sweat in style on those high temperature days in this sleek Olchee short and crop top set. You’ll love it so much it might become your favorite lounging set too!

2. The More The Merrier: Instead of two pieces, you get three with this highly-rated QQQ set that includes shorts and two sports bra options!

3. Fashionable Flair: Standard racerback sports bras are no longer the norm. Chic strappy styles, like the back design of this Suuksess set, allow you to showcase your personality from the gym to the bar!

4. More Coverage: Prefer to keep things more modest while working out? This long-sleeve shirt and leggings set will keep you comfortable and confident while you’re pumping iron or putting in miles on the tread.

5. Y2K Vibes: Channel your inner early 2000s fitness queen in this Y2K-inspired workout set. The low-rise shorts and tank top give it a fun retro vibe!

6. Feelin’ Strong! Just imagine flexing your muscles in this eye-catching fitness set. You’ll be strutting in and out of the gym with confidence!

7. Barbie Girl: Barbie fever is still going strong. Embrace the trend in this hot pink halter set. The bright color actually makes you look tanner too!

8. Everything You Need: Why buy multiple workout sets when this one from Inmarces has everything you’ll ever need. The set comes with five pieces, including sport shorts, a sports bra, long sleeve criss-cross top, leggings and a sports jacket!

9. Back to Basics: Sometimes you just need a solid and reliable sports bra and leggings. If that’s what you’re after, Nova Active’s set is one of the best and comes in a variety of fun colors like avocado and rust red.

10. Amazon Favorite: Almost 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given this spunky shorts set a five-star rating, mentioning that they receive countless compliments when they wear it!

11. One and Done: Although this is technically not a set, the Vuori AllTheFeels Onesie still offers the same vibes and beautifully flatters all figures. We’re claiming this the summer of the onesie! Read our full review here.

12. Bling Bling: Your workout set should let your personality shine, and if you’re super sparkly you’ll love this embellished tracksuit set!

13. Team Spirit! Root for your favorite team while you work out by wearing some workout sports gear from Macy’s! You can choose between dozens of teams and sports.

14. Itty Bitty Polka Dot Set: Show some skin (and your muscles) while out jogging or on a hike in this affordable set you can get at Walmart!

15. Tie Dye Goddess: The pretty tie-dye patterns on this workout set are what initially caught my eye, but it’s the booty-lifting fabric that has made me buy multiple iterations!