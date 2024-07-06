Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

This year, summer has already broken a few temperature records nationally, and it doesn’t show signs of stopping. What’s more, whether you’re working out or running errands, the immense heat can make your day-to-day even more unbearable — which is why you should invest in easy, breezy athleisure fashion pieces.

Related: Upgrade Your Athleisure Game With These 17 Fresh Style Ideas So, you’ve jumped on the athleisure trend (like everyone else with a pulse), and you’re looking to incorporate it into your office attire, date nights or for that Instagram post that needs to make waves. We understand – comfort is key, but style is essential. That’s just fashion 101, which is why we’ve curated 17 […]

From breezy shorts to billowing T-shirts, finding the right mix of athleisure pieces can make sure you stay comfortable — even during the hottest days — while exercising or lounging around the house. Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 summer athleisure fashion finds that will help you stay comfy during hot weather — read on to see our picks!

1. Flow On: These athletic shorts are flowy and come in pretty colors — was $30, now just $25!

2. Closet Staple: If you like effortless styles, this tennis dress will help you look sporty and casual — was $50, now just $40!

3. ’90s Flair: This jumpsuit is a form-fitting silhouette that has a ’90s edge — just $30!

4. Rich Mom Vibes: We can’t get enough of this two-piece outfit because it’s on trend — thanks to its slight oversized fit — was $33, now just $30!

5. Comfy Casual: This two-piece outfit comes with an oversized top and biker shorts for a comfortable, breathable option — was $30, now just $27!

6. She Works: This romper is perfect for working out or running errands — just $40!

7. Simplicity Is Key: If you look simple, streamlined outfits, this workout set is right up your alley — just $33!

Related: 17 Athleisure Fashion Finds Under $25 Let’s be honest: Getting back into the swing of working out can be difficult. With our hectic schedules and extended to-do lists, finding time for fitness dwindles throughout the day. And when you do carve out an hour or so to exercise, you need to find clothing that keeps you comfy. This is why exploring […]

8. Sporty Queen: This racerback tank top will help you stay dry, and it’s roomy — just $19!

9. On Trend: This pleated tennis skirt will help you nail the current tenniscore trend with ease — and it has pockets — was $23, now just $20!

10. Lounging: For those who like lounging around the house in soft materials, this lounge set has you covered — just $29!

11. Everyday Essential: You can pair this oversized T-shirt with biker shorts, jeans, skirts — anything really— just $23!

12. Pleats, Please: This pleated tennis skirt is frilly and decadent — just $27!

13. Monochrome: We love this mock neck tracksuit because it’s sleek and polished but functional — was $28, now just $20!

14. Lightweight Coverage: These pants are perfect for the outdoorsy queen who wants to stay covered but doesn’t want to overheat — just $35!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Running and Running: These shorts will make sure your workout is seamlessly — was $30, now just $22!