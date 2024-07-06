Your account
15 Summer Athleisure Fashion Finds That Will Help You Stay Comfy During Hot Days

By
Summer Athleisure fashion finds
This year, summer has already broken a few temperature records nationally, and it doesn’t show signs of stopping. What’s more, whether you’re working out or running errands, the immense heat can make your day-to-day even more unbearable — which is why you should invest in easy, breezy athleisure fashion pieces. 

From breezy shorts to billowing T-shirts, finding the right mix of athleisure pieces can make sure you stay comfortable — even during the hottest days — while exercising or lounging around the house. Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 summer athleisure fashion finds that will help you stay comfy during hot weather — read on to see our picks!

1. Flow On: These athletic shorts are flowy and come in pretty colors — was $30, now just $25!

2. Closet Staple: If you like effortless styles, this tennis dress will help you look sporty and casual — was $50, now just $40!

3. ’90s Flair: This jumpsuit is a form-fitting silhouette that has a ’90s edge — just $30!

4. Rich Mom Vibes: We can’t get enough of this two-piece outfit because it’s on trend — thanks to its slight oversized fit — was $33, now just $30!

5. Comfy Casual: This two-piece outfit comes with an oversized top and biker shorts for a comfortable, breathable option — was $30, now just $27!

6. She Works: This romper is perfect for working out or running errands — just $40!

7. Simplicity Is Key: If you look simple, streamlined outfits, this workout set is right up your alley — just $33!

8. Sporty Queen: This racerback tank top will help you stay dry, and it’s roomy — just $19!

9. On Trend: This pleated tennis skirt will help you nail the current tenniscore trend with ease — and it has pockets — was $23, now just $20!

10. Lounging: For those who like lounging around the house in soft materials, this lounge set has you covered — just $29!

11. Everyday Essential: You can pair this oversized T-shirt with biker shorts, jeans, skirts — anything really— just $23!

12. Pleats, Please: This pleated tennis skirt is frilly and decadent — just $27!

13. Monochrome: We love this mock neck tracksuit because it’s sleek and polished but functional — was $28, now just $20!

14. Lightweight Coverage: These pants are perfect for the outdoorsy queen who wants to stay covered but doesn’t want to overheat — just $35!

15. Running and Running: These shorts will make sure your workout is seamlessly — was $30, now just $22!

