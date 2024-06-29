Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re curvy like me, you need a belt that holds your pants up to your waist. That’s the thing about us curvy girls: We love that we’re different from the rest of the crowd, but finding clothes is another layer of problems. I’ll tell you this: There were times when I struggled with wearing a belt that could stay in place without leaving a mark on my body from the number of hours I spent wearing the accessory. I even had an experience where a buckle broke on its own.

There’s one retailer that I can always depend on: Amazon. What product did I find this time? The Xzqtive 3 Pack Women’s Belts. You can grab three belts for under $20.

Get the Xzqtive 3 Pack Women’s Belts for just $19 (originally $23) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Xzqtive 3 Pack Women’s Belts features high-quality leather that’s lightweight and elevates your look for every season. This belt has a shiny gold loops and a buckle, which may remind you of a Gucci belt, bringing your look to the next level. The loops on the belt make sure the belt stays in place. Sizes range from 25 to 51 inches. You can pair this piece with your favorite maxi dress.

If you need some convincing from Amazon shoppers, there are over 1,200 five-star reviews on this belt. One five-star shopper shared how the belt sizing was “pretty spot on.” Another five-star reviewer noted that this belt “surpassed my expectations.” They continued: “The material was also surprisingly soft and easily pliable.” One five-star shopper added, “These belts were exactly the color combo I needed… they go with everything.”

Add this belt to your next business casual look and get back to Us.

