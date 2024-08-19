Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The best belts tie any outfit together to give it a rich mom aesthetic, but the accessory is often forgotten. When was the last time you added a belt to your cart? If you can’t remember, now is the best time to stock up on some new picks. Luckily, we just found a chic faux-leather belt pack that is only $19 at Amazon right now!

The three packs of belts elevate any outfit instantly. Each one is crafted with faux leather, making them a durable option. Speaking of leather, it’s soft instead of stiff and hard, which helps maneuver it around your waist. The belts also feature a 1.1-inch width for a rich, bold appearance. And don’t worry; they fit most belt loops on your favorite bottoms. There is also stunning hardware — each one is finished with a circle gold buckle to give it a modern and chic look.

Get the XZQTIVE 3-Pack Belts on sale for $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Over 1,000 shoppers have purchased the belts this month.

“I love them so much, they fit perfectly with a bunch of space to adjust them,” one said. “It also comes with a tool to poke more holes in case it doesn’t fit!”

“It was very hard to find belts small enough for my size but I found these and they are a perfect fit,” another wrote . “The leather has a nice smooth feel to it. I recommend these.”

A final reviewer was “surprised at the quality.” They added: “I shopped for the various belts, I was trying to be conscious of the price. When I saw this offer, I was amazed that I could get three belts for the price. I did not set my expectations high, figuring the price was worth the risk. However, I found these leather belts to be worth the money and I am glad I did not pay more for a belt!”

Head to Amazon now to snag a set of the belts while you can. Trust Us, you won’t regret it!

