Going to the farmers market is one of our favorite activities of the year. We wait all winter long for its return so we can surround ourselves with freshly-picked fruits and vegetables, handmade soaps and jewelry, local musicians and enough sweets to last us for months. The friendly faces leave us with a smile on our own, and the scent of the entire market is a unique treasure we wish we could just bottle up!

We’re obviously not the only ones who feel this way, so it was only a matter of time until a brand was inspired by the spirit of farmers markets enough to create a little something of its own to honor it. That means, for us, even in the dead of winter, we can recreate its magic right in our own home thanks to Yankee Candle. All we need to do is light a candle!

See it: Buy two Large Classic Jar & Tumbler Candles from the new Farmers Market Collection for just $40 and get a free tote bag through August 10 at Yankee Candle!

The Yankee Candle Farmers Market Collection is a dream come true, with six autumn fragrances that will leave us feeling warm and happy, setting the mood for a relaxing day at home. It’s currently National Farmers Market Week, so after we celebrate by taking a trip to our local farmers market, we can keep the celebration going at home with our brand new candles! If we buy a large classic jar or tumbler candle, we can really let our love for the market show when we get this free tote bag with our purchase, too!

The first fragrance is Farmstand Festival, a spiced rustic scent that has us wishing for sweater weather already. Its top notes are elderberry and blackberry, its middle notes are bayberry and mahogany and its base note is barn wood, the fruity and woodsy scents blending together for a scent that embodies “the perfect fall afternoon!”

The second scent is Dried Lavender & Oak, a calming fragrance with top notes of white peppercorn, lavender and bergamot, middle notes of davana (a flowering herb), white flowers and moss and base notes of vanilla, patchouli and cedarwood. Lavender candles are our favorite for chilling out after a long day!

Third is Golden Chestnut, which smells as delicious as it sounds, with top notes of cinnamon bark, orange and cardamom, middle notes of smoked chestnuts and jasmine and base notes of cedar, amber and sandalwood. Yum!

Next up we have Ciderhouse, because we can’t have autumn scents without apple cider in the mix! Ciderhouse has top notes of fuji apple and golden honey, middle notes of cinnamon bark, clove and nutmeg and base notes of sandalwood, tonka and vanilla bean!

There’s also Sweet Maple Chai, a creamy scent we just want to drink up while on a cozy couch at our local coffee shop. Its top notes are cinnamon and clove, its middle notes are roasted pecans, cardamom and latte and its base notes are maple, butterscotch and sugar. A gorgeous mix of spicy and sweet!

Last but not least in this collection is Persimmon and Brown Sugar, made to replicate the smell of a freshly-baked pie, with top notes of ripe persimmon and harvest apple, middle notes of brown sugar, crystalized ginger and cinnamon, and base notes of vanilla bean and clove!

Large and tumbler candles may have up to 150 hours of burn time, so why wait? We’ll grab the matches!

