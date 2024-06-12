Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I am such a creature of habit. When I like something, I’m fully locked in and committed — but this is especially true when it comes to my athleisure. As someone who works from home, I live in it daily. So when I find a solid pair of yoga pants, you can best believe that I will be buying them in multiples.

I’m not much of a biker shorts girl or even a leggings girl, so the Baleaf Wide-Leg Yoga Capri Pants are the perfect in between of the two. Their design is cropped enough to keep me cool on hot days in the summer, but long enough to be slimming for my thicker-thigh figure. And because they’re so affordable — now on sale for $27 on Amazon — I was able to buy four pairs to keep them in an easy rotation.

Get the Baleaf Wide-Leg High-Waist Yoga Capri Pants (originally $33) on sale for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Flattering for my shapely figure, the capri pants feature a tummy-control high waist to shape my stomach as good as Spanx. However, they’re also slimming for my thicker thighs thanks to their wide-leg, cropped design. Made of part polyester and part spandex, they’re comfortable enough to both sit all day in and go for runs, walks and work out in.

Pro fashion tip: I actually wear these with heels as well. Because of their versatile style, they look somewhat like a cigarette pant and to where they can be dressed up with kitten heels, a tank and an oversized blazer. I’ve worn this exact type of outfit happy hour evening with the girls. I’ve also worn them with an oversized band tee, sleek tennis shoes and slouchy purse for a casual concert in the park as well. I have most of pairs in black because that’s what I wear the most, but they also come in colors like navy blue, gray and khaki too.

With over 200 bought in the last month, they’re slowly gaining a shopper fan base too — me being one of their biggest fans. Many shoppers have left five-star ratings and reviews as well, like this shopper who said they like the wide legs because they’re “flattering” to their body.

“These yoga pants are perfect,” they said. “They fit well and they are very comfortable. The waist stays put while I do my yoga practice.”

I predict these yoga capri pants will be on the the yoga pants bestseller list soon, just like the brand’s similar version that’s currently at number 13. So my suggestion is to get them now while they’re still in stock and on sale at $27! If you’re anything like me, you’ll have four pairs in your closet in no time.

See it: Get Baleaf Wide-Leg High-Waist Yoga Capri Pants (originally $33) on sale for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

