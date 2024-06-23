Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Some of the best dresses you’ll find this summer are going to be the ones that let you waltz around looking like you don’t have a care in the world. Sundresses are great for this particular thing, and there are tons to choose from right now from retailers like Walmart. In fact, there’s a particular one that’ll have you looking and feeling positively ethereal when you bring it home.

You can head to Walmart right now to nab the Jessica Simpson Iris Crochet Cami Dress for just $36, and you’ll be glad that you did once you get it on and look into a mirror. It comes in two colors: a bright white and a pastel pink, and it looks like a Greek goddess brought it to the Earth for you to twirl around in. It has a princess seam at the front and back skirt as well as smocking at the bodice with a crochet cami for an ethereal style that you won’t find with every other dress you buy.

The skirt is long and flowy, and it’ll move with you as you walk, making you look like you’re surveying the land as part of the Earth’s royal faerie court or something equally as whimsical. Plus, it’s size-inclusive and comes in a variety of sizes that fit everyone. It’s a great option for multiple different body types as well, so no matter your shape, this dress will work for you.

The Jessica Simpson line is chock-full of similar looks that you’ll appreciate if this dress looks like one you need, so be sure to check it out for additional styles. Pair this dress with some gladiator sandals or casual heels, and you’ll be rocking a princess-like look all summer long.

