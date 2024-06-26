This Catch-All Rattan Purse Completes All of My Vacation Outfits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I may be 27 years old, but I only started carrying purses about two years ago. I was never a purse girl — every shoulder bag I tried slipped off which really annoyed, and realistically, I only ever carried my keys and some lip gloss, which I’d plop into one of my friends purses. It wasn’t until I got a personal stylist that I realized just how instrumental it was to have at least one bag. So, with her guidance, I finally hopped on the purse train.

Fast forward to the present, and I don’t know how I ever survived without a purse. My collection has grown quite a bit (from one to 10!) and I’m always looking for an excuse to add another one to my wardrobe. I’ve learned that a bag can tie together an entire outfit, elevating the look from an everyday getup to something much more exciting.

For summer, I’ve been on the hunt for a beachy rattan purse to go with my vacation outfits. I probably scrolled through over 100 options, and none of them ended up comparing to the YYW Summer Rattan Bag. This intricately designed bag exudes a tropical elegance that has become the finishing touch to my summer getups.

At 15 1/2 inches wide, this bag is about the size of a laptop and offers plenty of room for necessities, including hand sanitizer, keys, sunglasses, lipstick and even a book if I so choose. You may think that straw would be a flimsy material, but this bag has proven to be durable with the woven design. Plus, the toggle tie keeps my belongings secure and the handles offer a sturdy grip so I don’t accidentally lose it (or any of its contents) while I’m strolling on vacation.

While rattan has an inherently casual vibe, it also possesses a chameleon-like quality that makes it great for dressier occasions too. Pairing this with a simple dress and heels makes for a perfect wedding guest or patio dinner look. Amazon shoppers say they’ve taken this everywhere from cruises, to the beach or the pool!

“This was my favorite accessory for our vacation! Was roomy enough for makeup bag, sunglasses, wallet, phone and more! Just buy it! Great value and looks even better in person,” one shopper raves. Another says that it’s a “nice purse to spice up your summer wardrobe, made of a study material and can carry all of your necessities.”

My summer closet simply wasn’t complete until this bag arrived at my doorstep. Don’t wait till the season is half over to get yours!

Get the YYW Summer Rattan Bag for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 26, 2024, but are subject to change.