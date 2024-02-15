Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you’re looking for a pair of new shoes, have you been seeking out some that you don’t have to do a lot of work to in order to wear? It can get old tying all those shoelaces, seriously. Gotta slip the shoes on, then tie the laces in a way where you won’t trip, and then you might even have to re-tie them later. It might sound lazy, but it’s the worst part of wearing sneakers for some.

But you want to stay stylish. And for now, since the weather is so blustery, you want to stay cozy, too. That’s why when we found this pair of sneakers, we knew they’d fit the bill in both departments. Plus, they’re rugged enough to last you throughout the entire season. That way, you can wear them throughout the spring and into summer, too.

Check them out: the Ariat Hilo Sneaker at Zappos. For $80, you can choose from a variety of some of the most interesting prints we’ve seen on a standard slip-on shoe. These aren’t just your typical black or beige sneakers. For instance, the black pair is actually embossed with florals, and the pink pair isn’t just a pale pastel. It’s hot pink.

These shoes are for anyone who wants to make a statement, whether that’s in terms of color or by sporting a cool shoe that doesn’t need to be tied. Essentially, if you like a little bit of offbeat fashion, you’re their target audience. Their self-tying bungee laces make them a fun option for just sliding on and running out of the house, and their FLX Foam footbed means they feel lighter than a feather whether you’re running errands or going for a morning walk in the park.

It might not be spring yet, but this sneaker is built to last. It’s also made to keep you nice and comfortable in the cold weather and sturdy in the warmer seasons where you’ll be out and about more. Plus, you can send a message with these shoes: you love to be unique, and your shoes can be bursting with just as much personality as you. Grab a pair and see how you like them!

Get the Ariat Hilo Sneaker for just $80 at Zappos!

