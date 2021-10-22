Get the Luxe Look For Less With These Faux-Leather Pieces From Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’ve all heard of sweater weather, but the real fall fashion trend is leather weather. This sleek silhouette is absolutely iconic. From mini skirts to motorcycle jackets, leather instantly elevates any outfit with its chic shine and edgy aesthetic. And this season, we’re all about faux leather — a more sustainable and affordable alternative. This lookalike leather is just as sophisticated as its original counterpart. In fact, the two fabrics are virtually indistinguishable!

Faux leather has seeped into the scene, becoming a full-blown fall craze. Scroll through Instagram or stroll down the street, and you’ll be hard-pressed not to notice black faux-leather blazers, bombers and boots. So naturally, we had to find some faux-leather looks of our own. Zappos has an amazing selection of wardrobe essentials for fall! Read on to shop our five favorite faux-leather pieces.

This Faux-Leather Moto Jacket

This top-rated faux-leather jacket is a closet staple! One shopper declared, “This is the best thing I have bought all year. Cannot believe how great it looks, and for this price? Crazy! Looks like real leather.” Rock this moto jacket with high-waisted pants and booties for an easy day-to-night ensemble.

These Faux-Leather Leggings

Shoppers consider these Spanx faux-leather leggings to be the holy grail of luxe loungewear. According to this rave review, “This are amazing and 100% worth the price. Definitely a good legging to dress up. They truly ‘suck you in’ in all the right places.” Pair these pants with an oversized sweater and sneakers for running errands or running to meet friends for brunch.

This Faux-Leather Puffer

A chic oversized puffer that’s currently on sale? Enough said. Upgrade your outerwear with this faux-leather jacket and prepare to stay warm all winter long.

This Faux-Leather Dress

Make a fall fashion statement in this fierce faux-leather midi. Featuring spaghetti straps and a high slit, this flattering frock is perfect for date night. Turn heads in this sultry stunner!

This Faux-Leather Blazer

This faux-leather blazer by Blank NYC means business. Stay on trend with this classic cut. “Love this jacket!” one satisfied shopper gushed. “The vegan leather is great — it looks and feels like real leather, and the longer double-breasted blazer style is very chic.”

