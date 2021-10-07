These Faux-Leather Joggers Will Turn You Into an Instant Style Icon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we first learned of the existence of faux-leather joggers, we thought, “Hm. How is that going to work?” It was hard to imagine the cozy, semi-slouchy style we know and love in a leather-like form. We were intrigued, of course, since a leather look is timeless — but we’ll admit to being skeptical.

It all made sense when these joggers from Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner’s line finally graced our screen. While we didn’t know they existed before, we suddenly couldn’t imagine a life without them. Now that the weather is finally cooling off again, it’s the perfect time of year to add them to your own shopping cart!

Get the Kendall + Kylie Vegan Leather Jogger at Amazon! Get free shipping with Prime!

We were super excited when we recently pulled up these vegan leather joggers and found them still available in the Nutmeg shade, which is a rusty brown hue. Not only is the name fitting for the season, but the shade is too. These joggers also have a soft, suede-like lining on the inside that can help keep you warm in the cold weather. Comfy too, since your legs would be rubbing directly against the faux-leather shell!

These joggers have a mid-rise, wide and stretchy waistband that’s flattering and wonderful for holding tucked-in tops in place. You’ll find this same stretchiness down at the cuffs of the legs, which taper in above the ankle in true jogger style. We love this type of cuff because if the pants are a little long on you, you can just push them up a little!

One more thing to love about these pants? How about four things? Because that’s how many pockets it has! There are two side pockets and two back pockets to really level up your look. Just the addition of a few pockets can truly transform a pair of pants from solely casual to very versatile.

You can totally wear these joggers with a T-shirt or boxy crew-neck sweatshirt on a comfier day, but you’ll be dying to dress them up as well. Yes, joggers can be a little fancy too! We’re seeing them with a fitted turtleneck top and a statement necklace layered on top, plus a pair of low heels. Or how about a cowl-neck cami and a pair of booties for a night out with your friends? Get ready to turn heads!

