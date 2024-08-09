Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Shop With Us

Celebs Are Obsessed With Gucci Slingback Pumps — We Found 15 Similar Styles on Zappos for Under $150

By
Kaia Gerber / Kendall Jenner
Kaia Gerber / Kendall JennerMike Marsland/Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Fashion trends come and go, but one that has lasting power is the slingback shoe. Celebrities have stayed loyal to Gucci slingbacks all summer, with Dua Lipa, Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner all wearing different styles from the designer brand. You don’t need to drop major money to copy their style though. Zappos has plenty of options that are comparative to the expensive footwear (and maybe a little better looking too). Step out on the town in style with these Gucci slingback lookalikes that are all under $150!

Embellished Black Slingbacks

Our Favorite: Embody Dua Lipa‘s effortless cool girl era in these rhinestoned J. Renee slingbacks. Because the crystals are black like the shoe, they subtly glitter in the light. The metallic heel also adds an unexpected pop. The “Houdini” singer would approve! — Just $110!

Other similar options

Red Leather Slingbacks

Our Favorite: Kaia Gerber stunned at a recent red carpet with her mom Cindy Crawford. While both ladies wore LBDs, I couldn’t stop staring at Gerber’s show-stopping red patent Gucci kitten heels. This pair from Madden Girl looks similar but with the dainty addition of a little bow — just $55!

Other similar options

Classic Black Slingback Pumps

Our Favorite: Kendall Jenner proved at a Gucci party a few weeks you can’t go wrong with a classic black pump. But, if you ask Us, you shouldn’t drop thousands of dollars on a solid pair. Instead, opt for this design from Michael Kors. When you treat them with care, they could last a lifetime — just $115!

Other similar options:

