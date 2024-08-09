Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Fashion trends come and go, but one that has lasting power is the slingback shoe. Celebrities have stayed loyal to Gucci slingbacks all summer, with Dua Lipa, Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner all wearing different styles from the designer brand. You don’t need to drop major money to copy their style though. Zappos has plenty of options that are comparative to the expensive footwear (and maybe a little better looking too). Step out on the town in style with these Gucci slingback lookalikes that are all under $150!

Related: 13 Comfy Work Sandals That Are Stylish and Affordable When it comes to work attire, most of the time, you’re just throwing on something comfy and appropriate and heading out the door. But what about when you don’t feel like wearing heels? Sandals are a great footwear alternative for those who want to solve this dilemma. From heeled sandals to flat sandals, there is […]

Embellished Black Slingbacks

Our Favorite: Embody Dua Lipa‘s effortless cool girl era in these rhinestoned J. Renee slingbacks. Because the crystals are black like the shoe, they subtly glitter in the light. The metallic heel also adds an unexpected pop. The “Houdini” singer would approve! — Just $110!

Other similar options

Red Leather Slingbacks

Our Favorite: Kaia Gerber stunned at a recent red carpet with her mom Cindy Crawford. While both ladies wore LBDs, I couldn’t stop staring at Gerber’s show-stopping red patent Gucci kitten heels. This pair from Madden Girl looks similar but with the dainty addition of a little bow — just $55!

Other similar options

Classic Black Slingback Pumps

Our Favorite: Kendall Jenner proved at a Gucci party a few weeks you can’t go wrong with a classic black pump. But, if you ask Us, you shouldn’t drop thousands of dollars on a solid pair. Instead, opt for this design from Michael Kors. When you treat them with care, they could last a lifetime — just $115!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Other similar options:

Bandolino Gelli Slingbacks: Embrace the coquette trend with the sneaky patent leather bow — just $69!

Embrace the coquette trend with the sneaky patent leather bow — just $69! Nine West Veroni Slingbacks: The chain detailing on the strap matches Jenner’s Gucci pair at a fraction of the cost — was $99 now just $79!

The chain detailing on the strap matches Jenner’s Gucci pair at a fraction of the cost — was $99 now just $79! Steve Madden Reyes Slingbacks: This timeless silhouette is about as classic as it gets — was $110, now just $85!

This timeless silhouette is about as classic as it gets — was $110, now just $85! MICHAEL Michael Kors Alora Mid Sling: The trellised pattern is a unique upgrade not often seen on this silhouette — just $145!