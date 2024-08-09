Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
Fashion trends come and go, but one that has lasting power is the slingback shoe. Celebrities have stayed loyal to Gucci slingbacks all summer, with Dua Lipa, Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner all wearing different styles from the designer brand. You don’t need to drop major money to copy their style though. Zappos has plenty of options that are comparative to the expensive footwear (and maybe a little better looking too). Step out on the town in style with these Gucci slingback lookalikes that are all under $150!
Embellished Black Slingbacks
Our Favorite: Embody Dua Lipa‘s effortless cool girl era in these rhinestoned J. Renee slingbacks. Because the crystals are black like the shoe, they subtly glitter in the light. The metallic heel also adds an unexpected pop. The “Houdini” singer would approve! — Just $110!
Other similar options
- Blue by Betsey Johnson Nikki Slingbacks: Intricately detailed with floral patterned beads — just $119!
- J. Renee Vanani Slingbacks: Featuring lace and embellishments for an updated little black shoe — just $119!
- J. Renee Adilene Slingbacks: These have the same rhinestone detailing as Lipa’s Gucci pair! — just $124!
- Madden Girl Krystal-R Slingbacks: Chunky stones for a grungey, statement-making effect — just $59!
Red Leather Slingbacks
Our Favorite: Kaia Gerber stunned at a recent red carpet with her mom Cindy Crawford. While both ladies wore LBDs, I couldn’t stop staring at Gerber’s show-stopping red patent Gucci kitten heels. This pair from Madden Girl looks similar but with the dainty addition of a little bow — just $55!
Other similar options
- Steve Madden Syrie Slingbacks: Easy to walk in and attention-grabbing! — was $110 now just $44!
- J. Renee Shayanne Slingbacks: If The Wizard of Oz took place today, we’re positive these would be Dorothy’s ruby red slippers — just $99!
- Seychelles Brooklyn Slingbacks: Faded leather gives these a vintage feel — was $139, now just $125!
- Circus NY by Sam Edelman Fraya Slingbacks: Go big or go home with the extra buckles — just $110!
Classic Black Slingback Pumps
Our Favorite: Kendall Jenner proved at a Gucci party a few weeks you can’t go wrong with a classic black pump. But, if you ask Us, you shouldn’t drop thousands of dollars on a solid pair. Instead, opt for this design from Michael Kors. When you treat them with care, they could last a lifetime — just $115!
Other similar options:
- Bandolino Gelli Slingbacks: Embrace the coquette trend with the sneaky patent leather bow — just $69!
- Nine West Veroni Slingbacks: The chain detailing on the strap matches Jenner’s Gucci pair at a fraction of the cost — was $99 now just $79!
- Steve Madden Reyes Slingbacks: This timeless silhouette is about as classic as it gets — was $110, now just $85!
- MICHAEL Michael Kors Alora Mid Sling: The trellised pattern is a unique upgrade not often seen on this silhouette — just $145!