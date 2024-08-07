Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to work attire, most of the time, you’re just throwing on something comfy and appropriate and heading out the door. But what about when you don’t feel like wearing heels? Sandals are a great footwear alternative for those who want to solve this dilemma.

From heeled sandals to flat sandals, there is a style available that’s suitable for work that won’t cost a fortune. We rounded up 13 comfy sandals that are perfect for work and are still stylish — read on to see our picks!

1. Boss and CEO: These TOMS Majorca high heel sandals have a cutout design for an elevated, easy look — was $89, now just $55!

2. Volume and Dimension: These Dream Pairs kitten heels are perfect for the girl who wants to make a statement but still be comfy at the office — was $43, now just $40!

3. Braided Elegance: These Syktkmx heeled sandals have a braided texture for a sophisticated finish — just $40!

4. Heel-To-Toe: These Coutgo heeled sandals have a square toe for a fun, sleek feel — just $46!

5. Comfy Casual: These Lifestride Yolo sandals have a sensible feel for a comfortable fit — was $70, now just $35!

6. Closet Staple: We love these Crocs Brooklyn low wedge platform sandals because they’re so fashionable and fun — was $55, now just $44!

7. Vacation Vibes: If you’re back home and already miss your vacay, these Cushionaire espadrille wedge sandals will put you back in that headspace — was $65, now just $40!

8. Versatile Queen: This Naturalizer Bristol sandal works during office hours and long after — was $99, now just $70!

9. Bloom! For the girl who wants to be comfortable without sacrificing style, this b.o.c. Born Concept Kasia sandal is right up your alley — was $90, now just $50!

10. Everyday Essential: We’re sure you’ll love this Steve Madden Mona sandal as much as we do — just $90!

11. Plush Chic: This Anne Klein Air sandal is so decadent and exudes luxe vibes — just $80!

12. Chunk Ease: These Gabor 44.62 sandals have a chunky, platform sole that will add some height yo any ensemble — was $209, now just $161!

13. She Means Business: This Eric Michael Crosby sandal has an angular heel for a fashionable element — was $159, now just $107!