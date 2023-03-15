21 Zara-Style Spring Outfits You Can Wear to the Office

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring style makes Us feel like we’re in a movie — flowy frocks, lightweight linen, sun-kissed sandals. But in the slow-motion montage in our head, we’re frolicking through a field of flowers or riding a bike down a tree-lined street. We’re definitely not filling out an Excel spreadsheet or leading a Zoom meeting. So, how does spring style translate to workwear?

You can still live in that cinematic dreamscape at the office, just with slightly more professional pieces. If you want to look chic for the new season while still staying comfortable, we’ve got you covered. Below are 21 business-casual outfits for spring that feel straight out of Zara (in other words, trendy and tailored). These looks mean business. You better werk!

1. Blaze of glory! These beautiful blazers come in pretty pastel shades for spring — just $49!

2. Pencil Us in! Available in a variety of vibrant colors, this flattering sheath pencil dress fits like a glove — just $40!

3. We feel the need, the need for tweed! This Karl Lagerfeld Paris tweed shift dress is such a lovely look for the workplace — just $118!

4. Blue skies and dresses ahead! This DKNY ruched sheath dress is dazzling in bright blue — just $66!

5. Ballet flats are totally trending this season! And these are the no. 1 bestselling ballet flats on Amazon — originally $25, now just $23!

6. Another option for ballet flats is this light pink pair with bows on the toe. Feminine and fabulous — originally $29, now just $22!

7. Elevate your workwear with these Dream Pairs pastel pumps — originally $70, now just $34!

8. Swing into spring in these Franco Sarto block heel slingbacks — originally $76, now just $56!

9. Loafers were made for the office! And we’re absolutely obsessed with these chunky beige loafers with chain detailing — just $57!

10. Mules are a must-have! This pointed-toe pair will add a pop of color to your work wardrobe (no one will believe you got these stylish shoes from Amazon!) — just $27!

11. A no. 1 bestseller on Amazon, these high-waisted wide-leg trousers are giving coastal-cool vibes — originally $40, now just $34!

12. We’re smitten with this Swiss dot long-sleeve ruffled top — just $28!

13. Flower power! This short-sleeve floral print top would be so cute for casual Friday or happy hour — just $27!

14. Florals for spring? Groundbreaking! But this floral long-sleeve blouse really is an everyday essential — just $26!

15. Earn your stripes in this lightweight striped tiered midi dress! You can take this frock from a business meeting to a backyard dinner party — just $110!

16. Mellow yellow! These front-pleat yellow trousers are so sunny and cheerful — just $110!

17. We’re all about designer deals! This BB Dakota Rent the Runway tweed jacket is pre-loved and heavily discounted — just $34!

18. Why is it that offices are always freezing cold? Stay warm in spring with this puff-sleeve sweater top — just $37!

19. Another Rent the Runway find is that gorgeous 525 America Rent the Runway striped pleated skirt in spring colors — just $45!

20. We plan on rocking this L.K. Bennett Rent the Runway sky blue A-line midi dress with 3/4-length sleeves to work, weddings and everything in between — just $93!

21. Bend it like Beckham! And look posh like Posh Spice! This Victoria Beckham Rent the Runway dolmain-sleeve seafoam green midi dress is just divine — just $134!

