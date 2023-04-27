17 Zara-Style Spring Tops Starting at Just $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring has officially sprung! And now that it’s warm enough to rock less layers, we’re ready to shop for some new seasonal staples. We feel like kids in a candy store, except we’re replacing candy with clothes!

While at the mall yesterday, I stopped by Zara to check out the latest spring selections. Lots of linen, leather and lace! Feeling inspired, I decided to find 17 Zara-style tops that are trending for 2023. These pretty pieces still have the same chic look at a slightly lower cost. Score!

1. Sorry, Miranda Priestly, but these florals for spring are definitely groundbreaking! This floral bustier top is so flirty and flattering — just $30!

2. Red hot! This vibrant strapless top is soft, stretchy and sultry. Perfect for a night out on the town — just $30!

3. Totally tubular! Made with a lightweight knit, this twist-front tube top is a standout for spring and summer — just $20!

4. This floral corset crop top looks like it’s from House of CB! Dress up for date night in this trendy top — just $29!

5. We love a good mixed-materials moment! Designed with a knit twist-knot on top and loose embroidery on the bottom, this cutout strapless shirt is unlike any other style we’ve seen this season — just $23!

6. Looking for a comfy-chic tank top you can wear from home to happy hour? One shopper said this double-layer crop top “is soft, stretchy, but supportive” — just $22!

7. Available in 22 different colors, this ribbed knit tank top is a closet staple! You can even get away with going bra-less — just $26!

8. The Coastal Cowgirl aesthetic is hitting high gear, so stay on trend with this crochet vest top. We’ve seen all the cool girls sporting similar styles lately — just $20!

9. Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this versatile button-down! This gauzy top works as a beach cover-up or an everyday layering piece — just $29!

10. Boho-chic! This relaxed-fit babydoll top from Anthropologie features balloon sleeves, lace detailing and a tie back. Trust Us when we tell you this is one of the most stunning styles we’ve seen in a while — originally $128, now just $102!

11. Sometimes you need to keep your top simple to let the rest of your outfit shine. Customers call this scoop-neck T-shirt the “perfect tee” — just $48!

12. Channel Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap in this black crop top with white trim! This trendy tank doubles as a sports bra for workouts — just $33!

13. This off-the-shoulder top is so dreamy for date night! And the ruching adds some subtle tummy control — just $58!

14. Denim for days! This denim tube top is such a vibe for the summer — just $68!

15. Pretty in pink! Whether you’re going to the office or the resort, this crisp poplin button-down will elevate your ensemble — just $69!

16. Hello, cleavage! This seamless V-neck tank from Free People offers shelf-bra support with the comfiest fit — just $30!

17. Can’t take our eyes off this eyelet top! This white ruffled 3/4-sleeve blouse is perfect for picnics or spring parties — originally $148, now just$79!

