Say goodbye to thick sweaters and long sleeves… we’re entering the warm season! While it’s the tricky transitional period right now, those toasty days we know and love are just around the corner. If you’ve found yourself already (maybe prematurely) storing away your sweaters and jackets, we totally feel that.

We’re planning out our spring wardrobes as well, and it’s been a bit of a wake-up call; we’ve realized that, firstly, we definitely need some stylish upgrades and we’re also in desperate need of more versatile tops to wear this spring and summer. There’s nothing more frustrating it grabbing your favorite pair of jeans and realizing you don’t have a trendy top to wear them with!

With that in mind, we found seven solid-colored tank tops and shirts from Zeagoo that will go with any bottoms — jeans, leggings, skirts or shorts — and that will make leaving the house a breeze. In other words, no more standing and staring hopelessly at your closet! Hooray! See our favorites below.

Textured Cami Top

The word “tank top” doesn’t do this V-neck garment justice. It has a unique semi-pleated pattern that looks stunning with jeans!

Eyelet High Neck Top

We’re obsessed with the eyelet fabric of this top. It adds a touch (and a half) of elegance to your day-to-day ‘fit!

Cap Sleeve Sweater Vest

When you want to be the star of the show, look no further than this sleeveless vest. It’s perfect for spring, summer and fall!

Chiffron Flowy Loose Fit Cami

You’ll love the material of this flowy cami top. Plus, there’s a stylish green variation that’s perfect for your St. Patrick’s Day festivities!

Puff Sleeve Slim Fit Top

Somewhere between a sweater and a top, this top will keep you temperate while making you look like a total queen!

Square Neck Pullover Top

If you see Barbie walking on the street, we bet she’s wearing this top. It has puffy sleeves that cuff at the elbow for a trendy flair!

Basic Ribbed Crew Neck Top

As the old saying goes, “It it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” This is a completely timeless, 100% classic tee that will go with anything you already have in your closet!