Add Some Wild to Your Wardrobe With This Stylish Zebra Print Sweater

Here’s the thing about spring: we get so excited about the impending warm weather that we tend to forget it’s still chilly for a little longer. Sadly, temperatures don’t magically rise beginning on March 20 (we wish!). In fact, April is the snowiest month of the year for some areas in the Rocky Mountains. All this to say, sweater weather is here to stay for the foreseeable future!

If you’re sick of wearing the same cardigans, crewnecks and cable-knits, then it’s time for some spring cleaning. Out with the old, in with the new! Upgrade your wardrobe with a standout sweater in an eye-catching pattern. While some animal prints can be a bit much, this striped style seems like abstract art. We love that the zebra print is subtle yet striking. And at 60% off, you can’t beat this deal! Don’t be surprised if people assume you bought this pretty pullover from a boutique. It looks luxe and feels expensive.

Keep scrolling to shop this stylish sweater from Amazon!

Get the Kirundo Zebra Print Striped Sweater for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

The general consensus from shoppers is that the Kirundo Zebra Print Striped Sweater is super soft and high-quality. Not itchy or scratchy at all! It’s warm enough to keep you cozy on a winter day yet breathable for warmer weather. Available in a variety of colors, this patterned pullover is the ultimate statement piece.

One easy way to style this sweater is with a pair of straight-leg jeans and white sneakers. You’ll look so trendy and polished! But we also adore the idea of teaming this pullover over a silk skirt, with the option of tucking it in to accentuate your waist. Such an effortless ensemble!

Shoppers are going wild for this zebra-print sweater! “This knit is absolutely SUMPTUOUS!” one customer gushed. “I am so over the moon with the quality of the textile I just can’t even. Feels so high quality and looks amazing.” This reviewer agreed, writing, “It is an absolutely beautiful sweater and feels very high quality. The material is soft and not scratchy at all.” And another shopper said, “I liked everything about the sweater. The look is chic and fashionable. Fits well and made well, very comfortable.”

Earn your stripes in this zebra print striped sweater from Amazon!

