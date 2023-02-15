Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When it comes to getting dressed — the fewer decisions we have to make, the better! That’s why we often opt for two-piece sets or dresses that don’t require matching pants. We’ve all experienced the last-minute panic that comes with throwing together an outfit, leaving our closet like the aftermath of a cyclone. Pure chaos! With spring right around the corner, we’re shopping for warm-weather one-pieces that make styling simple.

While browsing through Amazon’s latest fashion launch, we discovered a new jumpsuit that screams spring. You can take this pretty piece from day to night, from the office to out on the town! Featuring ruffled cap sleeves, a tie waist and pockets (score!), this jumpsuit is feminine and flattering. All you have to do is add shoes and a bag, and you’re good to go. In the Super Bowl of style, this romper is about to become the MVP of our wardrobe.

Read on to find out why this one-piece is no. 1 on our shopping list!

Get the BTFBM Ruffle Cap Sleeve Jumpsuit for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

The BTFBM Ruffle Cap Sleeve Jumpsuit is a hidden gem. Soft and stretchy, this flexible fabric allows for ease of movement. Plus, the waist belt provides tummy control. Shoppers say that this high-quality jumpsuit delivers the “perfect fit.” The wide-leg cut elongates your legs, while the pockets add extra storage on the go.

Even though this jumpsuit just dropped on Amazon, it’s already earning rave reviews! “This jumpsuit is amazing!” one customer gushed. “The quality is very good, the fabric is thick and sturdy. Very classic and timeless. Fitting very flattering and very chic. Highly recommend it!” Another reviewer declared, “Absolutely gorgeous jumpsuit! Material is thick enough to hide imperfections! Light enough to be comfortable and easy to wear! This jumpsuit can be dressed up or dressed down, perfect for any occasion!”

Get the BTFBM Ruffle Cap Sleeve Jumpsuit for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

We need to talk about all the gorgeous options available! There are eight stunning shades to choose from. We’re smitten with the rich jewel tones in the blue and green color palette. The two shades of pink are bubble-gum perfection, and the black is an elevated basic that will look amazing on everyone.

You can really take this versatile one-piece from a business meeting to a bridal shower! It’s classy, comfortable and chic. For a professional occasion, team this jumpsuit with a structured blazer and flats. And then for a dressier event, just add heels, jewelry and a clutch.

This belted jumpsuit is on sale from Amazon, so shop now for spring!

See it! Get the BTFBM Ruffle Cap Sleeve Jumpsuit for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from BTFBM here and explore more jumpsuits here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!