17 of the Best High-Rise Pants for a Smooth, Streamlined Look

Remember the low-rise jean trend? What were we, as a society, thinking? Some people are convinced it’s coming back, and you might start seeing more and more pairs around on the street and in stores, but if there’s one thing we know, it’s that high-rise jeans and pants aren’t going anywhere!

High-rise pants are amazing because they’re flattering, elongating and can create a nice and smooth, streamlined look while simultaneously highlighting the best parts of your figure. Shop 17 of our favorite pairs below if you’re all about high-rise forever!

17 Flattering High-Rise Pants

Jeans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Obviously we’ll always love any Levi’s, but these Totally Shaping jeans by the brand stood out because of their hidden tummy-shaping panel!

2. We Also Love: Can’t get enough of skinny jeans? Make sure to check out these figure-highlighting MetHera jeans!

3. We Can’t Forget: We knew these Democracy jeans belonged on our list, not only because of their cute flared hems but because of the secret slimming panels and comfy fit!

4. Wide Waistband: These WallFlower jeans stuck out to Us because of their flattering wide waistband, which looks great as it’s accented by three buttons!

5. The Icons: It truly doesn’t get much more iconic than the Levi’s Wedgie jeans! You’ll love the stretchy denim and ease of wear!

6. The Dark Horse: Have you ever tried a pair of Amazon Essentials jeans? They’re actually right up there with our other favorite brands — and they’re so affordable!

7. Let ‘er Rip: If you’re all about the casual-cool look of ripped jeans, we just know you’ll majorly appreciate having this pair of GAP slim-fit jeans in your closet!

8. Easy Sizing: Thanks to its super-stretch denim, each size of these Silver Jeans Co. jeans actually encapsulates four regular sizes. So much easier to find your perfect fit!

9. Luxury Bonus: If you’re looking to invest in a more expensive pair of jeans, we wanted to make sure you had this pair of AG Adriano Goldshmied jeans as a possibility!

All Other Pants

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Dressing up an outfit? Put the jeans away and opt for these bestselling Tronjori palazzo trousers instead!

11. We Also Love: If you’re like Us, you also can’t get enough of paperbag waists. You’ll see why we love these patterned SySea pants so much!

12. We Can’t Forget: Keeping things comfy but don’t want to put on sweats? We know you’ll want to add these flowy Ododos lounge pants to your cart!

13. Crop to the Top: If you want a pair of cropped pants, especially to show off your shoes, these dressed-up Ginasy culottes may be your new go-tos!

14. So Retro: If you can’t get enough of ’60s fashion, you may be instantly drawn to the colorful, retro pattern on these Soly Hux pants!

15. Now Trending: We’ve been seeing a lot of crossover V-waistbands lately, and thanks to pants like these Baleaf yoga pants, we’re fully on board with the trend!

16. Lickety-Split: It’s such a subtle detail, and yet the split at the hems of these SweatyRocks slacks can make a huge difference in your look!

17. Last but Not Least: Obviously, ribbed fabrics are everywhere right now, so we had to leave you with these The Drop sweater pants before we finished up!

