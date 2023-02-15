Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Plenty of leggings rely on pockets as their selling point — but just because there’s the appearance of a pocket doesn’t mean it’s actually helpful. Sometimes, there’s barely enough space to fit a lip balm! Quite frankly, we love when there’s enough room to house our small wallets, earbuds or even phones in our bottoms — but we’re usually limited to two stash sights.

The leggings we recently discovered don’t just have two pockets, they have four — and they’re completely functional too! Not only does this detail make these leggings seriously practical, it also helps them to pass as actual pants. Dreams do come true!

Get THE GYM PEOPLE Women’s Casual Yoga Leggings for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2023, but are subject to change.



The pockets on these leggings are placed in the same spots as a standard pair of skinny jeans or work slacks. There are two in the front on the sides of the hips, and two in the back on the booty. They’re not particularly deep, but they serve a purpose. You can store small essentials like a credit card or go-to makeup product, which is likely enough for errands or a night out on the town (teamed with your bag for the rest of your necessities, of course).

Get THE GYM PEOPLE Women’s Casual Yoga Leggings for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

Whether you’re devoted to your fitness or simply love to live in leggings, this pair is a truly desirable option. They’re high-waisted, made from a sleek material that reviewers claim feels slimming and they’re priced well too! You don’t have to shell out $100 or more for designer leggings, and this pair is proof of that. One savvy shoppers says these leggings are “the only pair of pants you need,” and we can’t exactly argue with that! The pockets make them look more professional than many of their counterparts, allowing Us to finally answer the question: What can we wear to work and to work out? The answer lies in these lovely leggings!

See it: Get THE GYM PEOPLE Women’s Casual Yoga Leggings for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from THE GYM PEOPLE and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!