Your New Favorite Spring Shacket From Amazon Is Currently on Sale

Shacket weather is coming back! Don’t get Us wrong — we’ve certainly been wearing them throughout the winter too, but spring means we no longer have to hide them under our puffer coats. They can take center stage once again and help make every outfit cuter in a snap!

This is the perfect time to grab a new shacket, not only because the seasons are getting ready to change over, but because our pick from Amazon is currently on sale for a limited time. We’ll tell you all about it below, and obviously link you right to it!

Was $49 On Sale: $35 You Save 29% See it!

The BTFBM Long-Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shacket is gaining more fans by the day, and its star-filled ratings are making Us want every color. It comes in 11, by the way. They’re all plaids, as you can come to expect from most flannel tops. The light pink and green versions are excellent for springtime, but any and all of them could work for any season. That’s just the magic of a shirt jacket!

This soft and lightweight shacket has, of course, a collar and a button-up placket, also adding on chest pockets with button-flap openings. It has a relaxed fit and a hem that reaches just past the hips, adding on split sides for easier movement. It also has long sleeves with button cuffs — feel free to roll them up!

Part of why everyone loves shackets so much is that they can be worn either open as a layer, sometimes even replacing a light jacket, or closed as your main top. Try buttoning this one up and wearing it with leggings and sneakers for a comfy-cute, casual look, or unbutton it and slip it on over a T-shirt with ripped jeans and booties. If the weather is really starting to warm up, you could also wear it with a mini dress and sandals, or with a flowy romper and flats.

However you choose to wear this awesome shacket, we just have one important word of advice for you: grab it while it’s on sale! Even better — grab two!

