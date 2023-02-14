Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hate shaving? Who doesn’t? We could forgo it altogether, of course, but for many of us, the one thing we hate more than shaving itself is the actual hair. And so, we keep doing it. It takes forever to cover every area though, and the razor burn, bumps and nicks and cuts just make us so mad.

Waxing is an option, but it’s a pricy time commitment and has the downside of having to grow your hair out between appointments for it to be effective. Nothing is convenient — or it didn’t used to be. Lately, electric shavers and trimmers are majorly growing in popularity. Their only downsides are when they can’t reach all of your nooks and crannies or can’t be used in the shower. This Panasonic Close Curves Electric Razor, however, doesn’t have those problems at all!

Was $30 On Sale: $26 You Save 13% See it!

This Panasonic razor, which is currently on sale, is so good, even reviewers who typically hate shaving are rating it five stars. It’s a handy little waterproof device, meaning you can use it wet or dry, no shaving cream required. Using it in the shower is great for saving time and for an extra-gentle shave, but shaving dry is great for touch-ups and for the closest shave!

This razor is a safe and gentle alternative to regular razors. It has three hypoallergenic stainless steel blades prevent irritation and bumps, and its curve-hugging design makes sure you don’t have to miss a single strand. You can even shave back and forth with it to quickly cover large areas of your body. It works both ways!

This razor even has a pop-up trimmer built in for small and sensitive areas, making it especially great for summer or vacations. Speaking of trips, your purchase will also come with a travel cap and pouch for easy packing. You’ll also find the charging stand inside the box, as this razor is rechargeable. Shave for up to 35 minutes on a single charge!

This razor, which is honestly quite pretty, has an ergonomic handle making it easy to hold and operate, plus a simple on-off switch. Nothing complicated! You might even end up enjoying shaving once you experience it for yourself. Just a possibility!

