This Viral Shower Gel Could Be Your Holy Grail for Body Acne

Dealing with body acne can be incredibly annoying. We don’t want it there in the first place, but it creates even more issues by popping up in visible spots — or even hard-to-reach areas like our upper back. When it comes to facial acne, we have a whole routine planned out and know what works best for quick results, but body acne can be tricky in its own way.

We’d love to say sayonara to body acne for good, so we’re always looking out for recommendations. Sometimes, a product pops up so often while watching TikTok and Instagram videos, we know we need to check it out. That’s exactly what happened with this Naturium body wash. We picked up this viral sensation for ourselves, and now it’s our turn to tell you why we love it!

Get the Naturium The Perfector Salicylic Acid Body Wash for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

One of the biggest issues we’ve had with other body acne cleansers in the past is that they’re way too drying. Ultra-dry skin isn’t only uncomfortable and flaky, but it can actually lead to an overproduction of oil to compensate — therefore leading to more breakouts. It’s a cyclical nightmare. One of the reasons we adore this Naturium wash so much is because it’s excellent for dry skin!

This cleanser, which is actually for all skin types, is made with encapsulated salicylic acid to chemically exfoliate skin and clear up clogged pores over a number of hours. It won’t just go on an all-out attack like other cleansers. The time-released ingredient allows you to enjoy the benefits without the redness or irritation or dryness. The other star ingredients help out too, including “moisture magnet” glycerin and nourishing linoleic-rich oils!

This smoothing, decongesting cleanser is made with high-quality botanical, earth & marine-based ingredients, plus advanced, non-toxic alternatives. Everything is “biocompatible,” meaning nothing included should harm your skin. It’s even vegan, gluten-free and fragrance-free. We also loved seeing the pH level right on the bottle — it’s 5.30-6.00. Nice and gentle!

This body cleanser is so gentle, it can even double as a facial cleanser if you’d like. You’ll love using the fun and sleek pump jar too. It’s a great size for its low price as well, especially considering the ever-growing and vocal fan base. Once you’ve used up your bottle, you can even recycle it. You might want to even sign up for a subscription to make sure you don’t run out!

