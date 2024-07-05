Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing better than throwing on your favorite pair of leggings and heading out the door. Whether you’re running errands, going to a workout or grabbing a coffee, comfort is key. I lean way too much into the comfort aesthetic and have stocked my drawers with a fair amount of leggings across different brands, but nothing beats these leggings at Nordstrom!

The Zella Studio Luxe High Waist Leggings are more comfortable than other pairs in my legging drawer. They have a sleek design that moves with you regardless of the workout or activity you’re engaging in. I love the flexible fabric. They’re crafted with 74% nylon and 26% spandex, which creates an excellent balance of comfort and breathability. The fabric is also moisture-wicking and absorbs sweat instantly.

Get the Zella Studio Luxe High Waist Leggings at Nordstrom!

The pants have sculpted flatlock seams that don’t rub against your skin, a selling feature for me! I also love that they have pockets in case you need to store essentials, plus a comfortable 7/8 length that isn’t too long for short girls like myself.

Nordstrom shoppers also rave about the leggings.

“As a sensory person, I love the texture of these leggings,” a reviewer said. “The fabric is soft and stretchy, without being too thin. It’s close to that “buttery soft” feel, but not as soft. The waistline isn’t annoying either (Iykyk) and they aren’t overly tight. I ordered the 7/8 to get a ‘petite’ sizing and it worked great; they are at a good place around my ankles.”

“I buy Zella as my go-to yoga gear,” another shared. “I needed new pants as a postpartum mom, and these work great. I feel held in place, and my mom tummy is pressed flat. I feel quite sexy in this, which as many know is hard to feel after kids sometimes.”

A final reviewer wrote: “These are buttery soft and fit like a dream. Will never buy a different brand of leggings again.”

Right now, you can grab the leggings for $30 off as part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so hurry before it’s too late!

