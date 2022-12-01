Found! A Loose Turtleneck Sweater That Doesn’t Make You Look Boxy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Oversized sweaters are certainly the comfiest garments around — but are they always flattering? Not necessarily. If we could actually find a looser knit which doesn’t feel super boxy when we throw it on, our cozy fashion dreams would come true — and we may have just scored one!

This ultra-simple turtleneck-style sweater from ZESICA has a loose fit, but it still manages to show off your figure thanks to its sleek cut. Shoppers are completely in love with the aesthetic, we were instantly sold on it too. Interested? Keep reading for the sweater scoop!

Get the ZESICA Women’s Batwing Long Sleeve Ribbed Sweater for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

The key detail which makes this sweater extra flattering is the way it narrows down towards the hips. At the hem, the knit is tighter than at other points — but not in an uncomfortable way by any means. The fitted bottom, teamed with the loose batwing sleeves, is actually slimming — we think it will look great on practically every body type! This definitely isn’t your standard oversized sweater, as it’s flowy but more fitted in all of the right places. Score!

Another detail we simply adore is the ribbed knit material. Around the holidays, we always gravitate towards similar fabrics. Reviewers say it has the perfect in-between weight, and they’re thrilled with the amount of stretch the sweater provides. If you’re not into the mock-neck vibe, you can also get this same style in a V-neck — and quite frankly, it’s nice to have these two options to choose from. The color selection is also incredible — in fact, every single hue is a hit! Right now, we’re in full winter mode, so we’re stocking up on sweaters like this one to stay cozy and look chic at the same time!

