The Best Anklet Jewelry of 2023

If you’re eager to revamp your style, colorful and bold statement pieces can transform even the most boring look. With necklaces, rings, and earrings dominating day-to-day fashion, anklets rarely get the attention they deserve. These trendy accessories never go out of style. Embrace unique, high-quality jewelry and give your ankle a touch of timeless charm with the best anklets of 2023.

A Style Guide to the Best Anklet

Are Anklets Really Making a Comeback?

Vintage and bohemian fashion has always been trendy, and this year has seen a surge in the popularity of anklets — especially during summer. So much so that people feel comfortable accessorizing with all sorts of apparel like jeans, dresses, rompers, and bathing suits. Anklets have survived decades of changing fashion trends, and it doesn’t seem like they’ll be going anywhere anytime soon.

3 Important Features To Look For

Adjustable size

As far as jewelry goes, anklets are probably the most important to get in the correct size; otherwise, you might trip on an anklet that's too big. It's common to find anklets with extendable brackets, adjustable bands, or a stretchy material for an optimal fit and unbeatable comfort. Many anklet brands today have ditched clasps and kept their products stretchy by default. Contrary to popular belief, these practical features are hardly noticeable and doesn't diminish style.

Pro tip: avoid any product offering small, medium, and large sizes — remember, you’re not buying clothes!

Material

A big part of your jewelry’s durability depends on the materials used in its construction. For instance, sterling silver is great for any kind of jewelry due to its durability and resistance to tarnishing. If you don’t want something made of metal, go with a woven anklet with wax-coated threading, so it’s waterproof. When it comes to anklets with dainty charms, be sure they're plated in tarnish-resistant metal like gold or sterling silver to avoid any skin discoloration or irritation.

Hypoallergenic

Not every material is good for your skin, so those with sensitive skin might find buying jewelry a tricky task. Some metals can cause stains, skin irritation, and rashes when worn for too long, so if you're prone to allergic reactions, it's essential to look for jewelry made with hypoallergenic materials. Some premium options include sterling silver, platinum, gold, titanium, copper, and stainless steel.

Comparing the Best Anklet Designs of 2023

1

Pura Vida Anklet

Pura Vida Anklet
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Every anklet is hand-made and unique
  • Seemingly dainty yet durable
  • Waterproof and resistant to discoloration

Cons

  • Might be too small for some
Pura Vida’s quirky anklet is created with Costa Rican philosophy and elevated through complementary colors, so be prepared for some positive vibes with this must-have accessory! It is handcrafted with high-quality wax-coated threads that are waterproof and ready for everyday wear, so you can flaunt them practically anywhere — the beach, on lunch dates, or at the office. You can even keep it on in the shower as the anklet is resistant to discoloration. This anklet also features an easily adjustable band so you can tighten or loosen it up as desired and extend it up to six inches in diameter for a seamless fit. A small copper ‘P’ delicately hangs from the anklet, adding to its visual allure. To summarize, this trendy anklet wins “best overall” on our list because of its elegant but laid-back style and its user-friendly design.
2

Amazon Collection Anklet

amazon basics anklet
Click On Amazon

Pros

  • Great size for most
  • Classy and elegant design
  • Durable metal plating

Cons

  • Length is not adjustable
Not a fan of flashy jewelry that stands out in all the wrong ways? With this sterling silver anklet from the Amazon Collection, you’re as safe as can be. Manufactured in Italy and loved by people worldwide, this premium anklet combines classic elements with modern fashion by joining two-toned tiny sterling silver Rhodium-plated beads in a series of oval and round varieties. Longevity and aesthetics go hand in hand as its metal plating ensures that the anklet keeps glistening for as long as possible. Lastly, it also features a lobster claw clasp that can be undone or closed with ease.
3

Kiokioa Anklet

Kiokioa Anklet
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Alloy metal is resistant to wear
  • Sparkles when exposed to sunlight
  • Can also be worn as a bracelet

Cons

  • May snag on clothing
This bling-certified anklet is a sight for sore eyes and the perfect present for your special someone. Made with shiny rhinestones that put Edward Cullen in the sun to shame, Kiokioa’s rendition reminisces a timeless style of jewelry. It looks expensive and luxurious, yet the shockingly affordable price tag is a significant relief. The rhinestones make it perfect for special occasions, including proms, bridal showers, weddings, or wherever you want to showcase your style. Another thing that’s great about this anklet is that it’s stretchable, so you don’t have to settle for a tight fit and pesky rashes. Plus, who says you can only use this as an anklet? Since it’s stretchable, it can also pass off as a gorgeous loose bracelet around the wrist.
4

Mevecco Anklet

Mevecco Anklet
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Several aesthetic options to choose from
  • Incredibly lightweight and minimalist design
  • High-quality 14K gold plating

Cons

  • Dainty construction might break easily
Mevecco’s dainty bohemian anklet is nickel and lead-free, making it hypoallergenic and fade-resistant. These brass anklets are coated with 14K gold for a high-quality finish, so you can expect them to retain their premium look for a long time. Each anklet measures 8.5 inches long and can be extended a further 2 inches for a customized fit. Whether you wish to buy this for yourself or someone else, these anklets come delicately packed in a beautiful gift box with an elegant card. All the while, an evil eye talisman mitigates the negative impacts of any negative sights, thus preventing bad luck (so they say). You can choose to wear this as a bracelet or an anklet — the intricate design allows maximum personalization.
5

XIJIN Anklet

XIJIN Anklet
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Package includes an elegant gift box
  • Color is fade resistant
  • Made from fishing lines for durability

Cons

  • Might leave a green residue on skin
Revisit 90’s glory with XIJIN’s pack of boho, multicolored beaded anklets. They are carefully handmade with quality materials that offer extended durability compared to other products on the market. Appearance-wise, this anklet is neither too basic nor too fancy, making it an excellent pick for everyday wear, especially due to its sturdy and reliable fishing line construction. The closure clasp allows you to pick your diameter size from 8.5 inches up to 10.5 inches so you can find your optimum fit. Inspired by bohemian vibes, the product complements most outfits without overpowering your natural aesthetic.

People Also Ask

  • Q: What is an Evil Eye anklet?

    A:People from various cultures around the world believe in the evil eye and its power to ward off bad luck, curses, and evil. As a result, many wear the Evil Eye on an anklet or other pieces of jewelry to protect themselves from misfortune.

  • Q: How do I know if my anklet is water-resistant?

    A:If it doesn’t say so in the manufacturer’s specifications, your anklet is probably not water-resistant. Be sure to contact the seller for more information.

  • Q: Are choker anklets durable?

    A:Since choker anklets are fastened tightly against your skin, you want one made with stretchy material for optimal durability. Ones with unforgiving resistance and delicate clasps may not be so flexible with your movements and might easily break if pulled too tight.

  • Q: How do I clean my discolored anklet?

    A:Start by lining a bowl with tin foil and mix a tablespoon of baking soda and salt with approximately one cup of warm water. The tin foil should have a chemical reaction with the baking soda and salt and delicately remove any unwanted residue. Next, submerge your jewelry into the mixture and leave it soaking for a minute or two. Afterward, gently rinse with cool water, dry off with a clean, soft towel, and voila — your anklet should be as good as new!

Why trust Us

At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.

We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.

On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.

By Kristie Olivieri

Kristie is a documentary enthusiast, horror movie lover, and avid gamer. When not lost in a virtual world, they enjoy curling up with a good book and their feline friends.

