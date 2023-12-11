The Best Anklet Jewelry of 2023

Vintage and bohemian fashion has always been trendy, and this year has seen a surge in the popularity of anklets — especially during summer. So much so that people feel comfortable accessorizing with all sorts of apparel like jeans, dresses, rompers, and bathing suits. Anklets have survived decades of changing fashion trends, and it doesn’t seem like they’ll be going anywhere anytime soon.

3 Important Features To Look For

Adjustable size

As far as jewelry goes, anklets are probably the most important to get in the correct size; otherwise, you might trip on an anklet that's too big. It's common to find anklets with extendable brackets, adjustable bands, or a stretchy material for an optimal fit and unbeatable comfort. Many anklet brands today have ditched clasps and kept their products stretchy by default. Contrary to popular belief, these practical features are hardly noticeable and doesn't diminish style.

Pro tip: avoid any product offering small, medium, and large sizes — remember, you’re not buying clothes!

Material

A big part of your jewelry’s durability depends on the materials used in its construction. For instance, sterling silver is great for any kind of jewelry due to its durability and resistance to tarnishing. If you don’t want something made of metal, go with a woven anklet with wax-coated threading, so it’s waterproof. When it comes to anklets with dainty charms, be sure they're plated in tarnish-resistant metal like gold or sterling silver to avoid any skin discoloration or irritation.

Hypoallergenic

Not every material is good for your skin, so those with sensitive skin might find buying jewelry a tricky task. Some metals can cause stains, skin irritation, and rashes when worn for too long, so if you're prone to allergic reactions, it's essential to look for jewelry made with hypoallergenic materials. Some premium options include sterling silver, platinum, gold, titanium, copper, and stainless steel.