The Best Anklet Jewelry of 2023
If you’re eager to revamp your style, colorful and bold statement pieces can transform even the most boring look. With necklaces, rings, and earrings dominating day-to-day fashion, anklets rarely get the attention they deserve. These trendy accessories never go out of style. Embrace unique, high-quality jewelry and give your ankle a touch of timeless charm with the best anklets of 2023.
A Style Guide to the Best Anklet
Are Anklets Really Making a Comeback?
Vintage and bohemian fashion has always been trendy, and this year has seen a surge in the popularity of anklets — especially during summer. So much so that people feel comfortable accessorizing with all sorts of apparel like jeans, dresses, rompers, and bathing suits. Anklets have survived decades of changing fashion trends, and it doesn’t seem like they’ll be going anywhere anytime soon.
3 Important Features To Look For
Adjustable size
As far as jewelry goes, anklets are probably the most important to get in the correct size; otherwise, you might trip on an anklet that's too big. It's common to find anklets with extendable brackets, adjustable bands, or a stretchy material for an optimal fit and unbeatable comfort. Many anklet brands today have ditched clasps and kept their products stretchy by default. Contrary to popular belief, these practical features are hardly noticeable and doesn't diminish style.
Pro tip: avoid any product offering small, medium, and large sizes — remember, you’re not buying clothes!
Material
A big part of your jewelry’s durability depends on the materials used in its construction. For instance, sterling silver is great for any kind of jewelry due to its durability and resistance to tarnishing. If you don’t want something made of metal, go with a woven anklet with wax-coated threading, so it’s waterproof. When it comes to anklets with dainty charms, be sure they're plated in tarnish-resistant metal like gold or sterling silver to avoid any skin discoloration or irritation.
Hypoallergenic
Not every material is good for your skin, so those with sensitive skin might find buying jewelry a tricky task. Some metals can cause stains, skin irritation, and rashes when worn for too long, so if you're prone to allergic reactions, it's essential to look for jewelry made with hypoallergenic materials. Some premium options include sterling silver, platinum, gold, titanium, copper, and stainless steel.
Comparing the Best Anklet Designs of 2023
Pura Vida Anklet
Pros
- Every anklet is hand-made and unique
- Seemingly dainty yet durable
- Waterproof and resistant to discoloration
Cons
- Might be too small for some
Amazon Collection Anklet
Pros
- Great size for most
- Classy and elegant design
- Durable metal plating
Cons
- Length is not adjustable
Kiokioa Anklet
Pros
- Alloy metal is resistant to wear
- Sparkles when exposed to sunlight
- Can also be worn as a bracelet
Cons
- May snag on clothing
Mevecco Anklet
Pros
- Several aesthetic options to choose from
- Incredibly lightweight and minimalist design
- High-quality 14K gold plating
Cons
- Dainty construction might break easily
XIJIN Anklet
Pros
- Package includes an elegant gift box
- Color is fade resistant
- Made from fishing lines for durability
Cons
- Might leave a green residue on skin
Q: What is an Evil Eye anklet?
A:People from various cultures around the world believe in the evil eye and its power to ward off bad luck, curses, and evil. As a result, many wear the Evil Eye on an anklet or other pieces of jewelry to protect themselves from misfortune.
Q: How do I know if my anklet is water-resistant?
A:If it doesn’t say so in the manufacturer’s specifications, your anklet is probably not water-resistant. Be sure to contact the seller for more information.
Q: Are choker anklets durable?
A:Since choker anklets are fastened tightly against your skin, you want one made with stretchy material for optimal durability. Ones with unforgiving resistance and delicate clasps may not be so flexible with your movements and might easily break if pulled too tight.
Q: How do I clean my discolored anklet?
A:Start by lining a bowl with tin foil and mix a tablespoon of baking soda and salt with approximately one cup of warm water. The tin foil should have a chemical reaction with the baking soda and salt and delicately remove any unwanted residue. Next, submerge your jewelry into the mixture and leave it soaking for a minute or two. Afterward, gently rinse with cool water, dry off with a clean, soft towel, and voila — your anklet should be as good as new!
