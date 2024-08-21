The Best Bronzer Sticks
There is nothing like a creamy bronzer stick to take your base from ordinary to elevated. Available in shimmer, matte, and natural finishes—-bronzer sticks add just the right amount of warmth and glow to your skin to leave you looking healthy and radiant.
Miami-based makeup artist Natalie Dresher gives us her pro tips on using a bronzer stick, “The best way to use a bronzer stick is to prep the skin and do your foundation routine as normal. Take the bronzing stick and dab it around the perimeter of your forehead, and chisel out your cheekbones by drawing a line starting from the hairline or upper ear until the mid cheek.” To achieve a sun-kissed effect on the skin she recommends, “Dabbing a bit of the bronzer stick on the bridge of the nose and the perimeter of the chin. This will bring warmth and dimension to the cheeks, center of the face, and outermost perimeter of the face.”
After testing the options and getting expert recommendations, we compiled this list of the best bronzer sticks for every skin type and complexion.
If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
Finding the Best Bronzer Sticks
While it might not be seen as a classic makeup bag staple such as mascara or lipstick, having a bronzer stick in your beauty collection not only gives you the tools to add a warm sun-kissed glow to your base, it also enables you to sculpt and contour your best features. The creamy formulas and stick format also make them incredibly easy to use.
If you are looking to achieve a radiant finish to your skin, investing in a bronzer stick is the way to go. To ensure you find the perfect match for your complexion we break down everything you need to know about bronzer sticks below.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Bronzer Sticks
Finish
Bronzer sticks come in matte, natural, and shimmer finishes. Matte is the ideal option if you favor a more timeless classic makeup look, whereas shimmer is the one to reach for if you love a dewy base. Natural finish bronzer sticks are perfect if you prefer a no-makeup makeup look.
Stick Shape
Bronzer sticks come in various levels of thickness. A thinner stick is the best option for beginners as you can apply it lightly to start and then build up the coverage. The thicker bronzer sticks are a great option if you are short on time as you can create a sun-kissed effect in seconds.
Skin Type
Bronzer sticks work with every type of skin but if you have particularly dry or oily skin some will be more suited to your complexion. For those with drier skin, choose a bronzer stick infused with shea butter or hyaluronic acid to keep your skin looking soft. Those with oily complexions should opt for an oil-free bronzer stick to prevent their base from turning greasy.
Use
Bronzer sticks can be used to add a subtle glow to the natural sun traps on the face, sculpt and contour, as well as add dimension or highlight. If you want to contour and sculpt choose a bronzer that is a couple of shades darker than your skin tone and if you prefer to use your bronzer to highlight use a shade similar to your natural skin tone or lighter.
Application
Bronzer sticks are best applied directly onto the skin and then blended out using either your fingertips, stipple brush, or beauty blender.
What are the Different Types of Bronzer Sticks?
Shimmer
Shimmer bronzer sticks give your skin everything from a subtle pearlescent glow to a sparkly luminous finish. Shimmer sticks are the go-to for anyone who loves a luminous and radiant finish to their skin.
Matte
Matte bronzer sticks give you the option to add a little warmth to your skin without resulting in heavy-looking makeup. They are also the best option for contouring.
Wand
Bronzer wands have a more liquid texture, making them melt into the skin slightly more easily than a stick. They generally have lighter coverage so make the perfect option for a more natural makeup look.
Best Overall: Pixi On-the-Glow Bronze Tinted Moisture Stick
Pros
- Suitable for all skin tones
- Multi-use
- Infused with skin-nourishing vitamins
Cons
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
- Some may prefer a round stick
Keep your skin looking sun-kissed all year round with this hydrating bronzer stick from Pixi. It takes the top spot on our list due to its super-blendable formula that works on normal, dry, combination, and oily skin.
Just one sweep of this shimmer stick is enough to enhance your makeup and give your face a healthy and natural glow. It comes in four shades with each tone adding different levels of warmth to your base. We also love that it can be used on your lips to tie your whole makeup look together.
Best Budget: wet n Wild MegaGlo Makeup Stick
Pros
- Great price
- Wide range of shades
- Natural finish
Cons
- Slightly smaller size
- Some may prefer a more shimmer finish
Wet n Wild is one of our favorite drugstore brands and our go-to for makeup bag staples. If you have never tried a bronzer stick before, their collection of MegaGlo sticks is a great place to start. Available in ten shades, the cream-to-powder formula is incredibly easy to use and adds dimension to the face in an instant.
The velvet texture melts seamlessly into the skin and leaves the it looking naturally flushed and healthy. The natural finish of this bronzer stick is also ideal for those looking for something in between shimmer and matte.
Best Drugstore: NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick
Pros
- Cruelty-free
- Dual-ended
- Easy to blend
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Thinner stick
This dual-ended multi-purpose Wonder Stick from NYX deserves a spot in every makeup bag due to just how versatile it is. It can be used to contour, highlight, blush, and sculpt—improving the finish of any makeup look.
The two shades complement each other perfectly, with one end having a matte finish and the other one being shimmer. If you are looking for a multi-use stick to brighten, illuminate, and add warmth to your base—this is the one to invest in.
Best Splurge: Ogee Sculpted Face Stick
Pros
- Luxury finish
- Gorgeous packaging
- Blendable formula
Cons
- Slight more expensive
- Limited bronze shades
This luxurious bronzer stick from Ogee works like a dream to create effortless sun-kissed inspired makeup. Packed full of skin-loving ingredients, not only does it add a warm amber glow to your skin, but it also keeps it smooth and soft with a serious dose of essential fatty acids and oils.
The silky-feel formula uses green coffee oil to promote collagen production, while sal tree resin reduces the appearance of pores. Finally, to ensure your skin stays shine-free all day, organic tapioca powder absorbs any excess oil.
Best Matte: Milk Makeup Matte Cream Bronzer Stick
Pros
- Matte finish
- Creamy formula
- Skin nourishing ingredients
Cons
- Not for those looking for a shimmer finish
- Smaller shade range
While we love a shimmery sun-kissed look, when we want to go for a more subtle glow, this matte finish bronzer stick from Milk Makeup works like a dream to give the skin a naturally warm hue.
The creamy buildable formula has been infused with mango and apricot extract to keep the skin moisturized and hydrated. It comes in five shades, with each tone offering a different level of intensity.
Best Shimmer: ILIA Cream Multi-Stick
Pros
- Available in two finishes
- Multi-use
- Softens the skin
Cons
- No matte finish option
- The shimmer range of shades is slightly limited
This do-it-all cream stick from Ilia is one of our absolute favorite products from the brand. It comes in both a natural and shimmer finish and can be used as a blush, highlighter, and lip tint. We love how the shea butter-based formula melts onto the skin and leaves it looking fresh, dewy, and radiant.
This stick also contains avocado oil to keep your complexion looking soft and orange peel wax for added skin conditioning.
Best for Sensitive Skin: Westman Atelier Face Trace Cream Contour Stick
Pros
- Blends seamlessly
- Easy to use
- Natural finish
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not as widely available
Jennifer Aniston’s favorite makeup artist Gucci Westman created this cream stick to both sculpt and define your features while also giving it a warm glow. The super blendable formula makes achieving an expert finish to your makeup easy—even for beginners to beauty.
Available in 3 sun-kissed shades, the ingredient list reads like a skincare product as it contains a multitude of hydrating and moisturizing properties such as organic jojoba seed oil, raspberry leaf stem cell extract, and kaolin clay.
Best for Mature Skin: Kevyn Aucoin Contrast Stick
Pros
- Lasts all-day
- Melts into skin
- Skincare-infused formula
Cons
- Smaller shade range
- Limited stockists
Switching from a powder bronzer to a cream stick is a great way to keep your makeup looking fresh, glowy, and healthy as you age. Unlike powder formulas, this silky-feel stick won’t settle or fall into wrinkles throughout the day.
This stick is the ideal tool to enhance your features and give them a natural-looking bronzed hue. It also works just as well on bare skin as it does over foundation so can be used for both day and night looks.
Best for Contour: Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Melting Bronzing & Sculpting Stick
Pros
- Adds warmth
- Defines cheekbones
- Contains squalane for hydration
Cons
- Only comes in four shades
- Not for those looking for a shimmer finish
Add dimension and warmth to your face while also giving it a double dose of hydration with this squalane and vitamin-infused bronzing stick. The buildable formula feels lightweight on the skin and enables you to subtly define your cheekbones without disturbing your foundation.
In addition to the moisturizing ingredients, it has also been infused with 100% natural cocoa powder and has a delicious chocolate-covered orange scent.
Best Clean: Freck Beauty Face Hack Precision Sculpting Cream Contour Bronzer Stick
Pros
- Planet-derived formula
- Natural coverage
- Almond-shaped applicator
Cons
- Slightly smaller size
- Some shades sell out
The plant-derived formula of this bronzer stick ensures that it not only does it glide onto your skin seamlessly, it also keeps your complexion looking glowing and radiant. Available in six dreamy sun-kissed shades, the natural finish is perfect for anyone looking for something more dewy than a matte, yet less sparkly than a shimmer.
This bronzing stick also protects your skin barrier with a dose of plant squalane, while also hydrating your skin with shea butter and keeping it moisturized with the addition of moringa oil.
Best for Dry Skin: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks
Pros
- Gives skin a sunkissed glow
- Buildable formula
- Non-greasy finish
Cons
- Some may prefer a more shimmery finish
- Not for those looking for a square-shaped stick
Those with drier complexions can often find that bronzer sticks can turn cakey-looking after a few hours of wear. This creamy pick from Selena Gomez’ Rare Beauty, ensures your makeup looks soft and glowing all day with its super-hydrating formula.
The liquid-like weightless feel of this bronzer stick means it melts into the skin for an easy application that gives an instant glow-up to any makeup look.
Best for Oily Skin: Essence Baby Got Bronze Bronzing Stick
Pros
- Great price
- Radiant finish
- Creamy texture
Cons
- Limited shade range
- Basic packaging
Give your skin that fresh-from-vacation look all year round with this dewy finish bronzing stick from Essence. The creamy ultra-blendable texture of this bronzer leaves your skin looking radiant and glowing in just a few swipes.
The subtle shimmer finish also makes it a great option for applying on your eyelids and lips to achieve a simple beach babe-inspired makeup look that only takes seconds to achieve. This stick is a great multi-use staple to have in your makeup bag.
Best Shade Range: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick
Pros
- Long-wear formula
- Easy to blend
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Some may prefer a shimmer finish
If you have been having trouble trying to find your ideal shade match in a bronzer, take a look at Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty selection of sticks which has everything from a soft amber to a deep espresso to choose from.
This matte finish long-lasting stick has a shade suitable for every skin tone and the lightweight feel makes it the ideal pick for those looking to add dimension to their makeup look while still maintaining a natural finish.
Best Dewy Finish: Physicians Formula Butter Glow Wand
Pros
- Contains illuminating micro-minerals
- Conditions skin
- Cushion applicator
Cons
- Some may prefer traditional stick
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
While this wand isn’t technically a stick, the foam tip applicator makes it just as easy to use. The liquid texture makes it a dream to apply and the Amazonian butter-infused formula means if you favor a dewy finish to your makeup this is the pick to reach for.
In addition to the blend of skin-nourishing ingredients, it also contains illuminating microbeads that add a pearlescent glow to your skin and leave it looking softer, healthier, and more radiant.
Best for Blending: Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand
Pros
- Leaves skin glowing
- Multi-use
- Super blendable
Cons
- Not for those looking for a deep bronzer tone
- Slightly more expensive
If you find traditional bronzer sticks too much work to blend, try one of these wands from Charlotte Tilbury to add some luminous dimension to your base. The shade range is especially easier to work with for beginners to make up as the tones have more of a peach and gold hue to them.
These wands have a non-greasy and soft-glow finish and can be applied over foundation or on bare skin. Lustrous polymers combine with sensorial oil to create a smooth and silky texture that adds a touch of light-glam to any base.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Is bronzer powder or stick better?
A:Both bronzer powders and sticks can be used to add dimension and warmth to your makeup. Bronzer sticks can be applied directly onto the skin, whereas powder needs a brush.
-
Q: Does bronzer stick to go on before or after foundation?
A:Bronzer sticks are best applied after you have your foundation on. Once you have your base finished, go in with your bronzer stick.
-
Q: How much should I spend on a bronzer stick?
A:Every brand from drugstore to luxury has a bronzer stick option. We included our favorite options at every price point on the list.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.