The Best Bronzer Sticks

There is nothing like a creamy bronzer stick to take your base from ordinary to elevated. Available in shimmer, matte, and natural finishes—-bronzer sticks add just the right amount of warmth and glow to your skin to leave you looking healthy and radiant.

Miami-based makeup artist Natalie Dresher gives us her pro tips on using a bronzer stick, “The best way to use a bronzer stick is to prep the skin and do your foundation routine as normal. Take the bronzing stick and dab it around the perimeter of your forehead, and chisel out your cheekbones by drawing a line starting from the hairline or upper ear until the mid cheek.” To achieve a sun-kissed effect on the skin she recommends, “Dabbing a bit of the bronzer stick on the bridge of the nose and the perimeter of the chin. This will bring warmth and dimension to the cheeks, center of the face, and outermost perimeter of the face.”

After testing the options and getting expert recommendations, we compiled this list of the best bronzer sticks for every skin type and complexion.

Ulta Best Overall: Pixi On-the-Glow Bronze Tinted Moisture Stick

Best Budget: wet n Wild MegaGlo Makeup Stick

Best Drugstore: NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick

Best Splurge: Ogee Sculpted Face Stick

Sephora Best Matte: Milk Makeup Matte Cream Bronzer Stick

Sephora Best Shimmer: ILIA Cream Multi-Stick

Sephora Best for Sensitive Skin: Westman Atelier Face Trace Cream Contour Stick

Best for Mature Skin: Kevyn Aucoin Contrast Stick

Sephora Best for Contour: Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Melting Bronzing & Sculpting Stick

Sephora Best Clean: Freck Beauty Face Hack Precision Sculpting Cream Contour Bronzer Stick

Sephora Best for Dry Skin: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks

Ulta Best for Oily Skin: Essence Baby Got Bronze Bronzing Stick

Sephora Best Shade Range: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick

Best Dewy Finish: Physicians Formula Butter Glow Wand

Ulta Best for Blending: Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand