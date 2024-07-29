Finding the Best Mascara for Sensitive Eyes Just because you have delicate skin, doesn’t mean you have to give up wearing mascara—you just need to be slightly more selective when choosing a product. Before you go shopping, check out our compact shopping guide to finding the best mascara for sensitive eyes below. We go through everything from ingredients, and application, to removal to help you achieve the best possible result from your mascara and avoid any redness, tears, or puffiness. Keep reading to ensure you keep your lashes looking volumized without irritation.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Mascara for Sensitive Eyes Ingredients Cosmetic products have so many ingredients that it’s almost impossible to isolate the exact one which may be aggravating your skin. You can however avoid common irritants such as parabens, sulfates, phthalates, formaldehyde, and fragrance. Look for mascaras labeled safe for sensitive eyes, hypoallergenic, and ophthalmologist-tested. Application Always wash your hands before applying your mascara and touching the eye area. Use a hand mirror and look down into it as you apply your mascara using light zigzag motions. This is the best method to ensure your lashes are coated from root to tip. Removal It’s important to remember to be as gentle as possible when removing your eye makeup. If you have sensitive eyes, invest in a non-comedogenic cleanser. Place a small amount of cleanser on your fingertips and in light circular motions massage it into the eye area with your eyes closed to break down the product. Rinse and repeat to ensure all the product is successfully removed. Brand All of the mascaras on our list were chosen as they have been developed especially for those with sensitive eyes. Brands such as Ilia, Tower 28 Beauty, and Physicians Formula are always good options for those with delicate complexions. Spoolie If you have particularly sensitive eyes or wear contact lenses, choosing a mascara with a smaller spoolie brush can also help you avoid irritation.