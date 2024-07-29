The Best Mascara for Sensitive Eyes
Mascara is a beauty essential for most of us but if you have sensitive eyes you’ve probably been left teary, red, and puffy on more than one occasion when using this makeup bag staple.
Makeup artist Caitlyn Michelle, gives us her expert tips on how to avoid irritation when using mascara, saying, “If you have sensitive eyes, finding a good mascara that doesn’t irritate them can be tricky. Look for one that is considered hypoallergenic and formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, formaldehyde, and synthetic fragrance.”
In addition to Caityn’s professional recommendations and beauty insider favorites, we also tested out the options to land on these standout products. Keep reading to find the best mascara for sensitive eyes below.
Finding the Best Mascara for Sensitive Eyes
Just because you have delicate skin, doesn’t mean you have to give up wearing mascara—you just need to be slightly more selective when choosing a product. Before you go shopping, check out our compact shopping guide to finding the best mascara for sensitive eyes below.
We go through everything from ingredients, and application, to removal to help you achieve the best possible result from your mascara and avoid any redness, tears, or puffiness. Keep reading to ensure you keep your lashes looking volumized without irritation.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Mascara for Sensitive Eyes
Ingredients
Cosmetic products have so many ingredients that it’s almost impossible to isolate the exact one which may be aggravating your skin. You can however avoid common irritants such as parabens, sulfates, phthalates, formaldehyde, and fragrance. Look for mascaras labeled safe for sensitive eyes, hypoallergenic, and ophthalmologist-tested.
Application
Always wash your hands before applying your mascara and touching the eye area. Use a hand mirror and look down into it as you apply your mascara using light zigzag motions. This is the best method to ensure your lashes are coated from root to tip.
Removal
It’s important to remember to be as gentle as possible when removing your eye makeup. If you have sensitive eyes, invest in a non-comedogenic cleanser. Place a small amount of cleanser on your fingertips and in light circular motions massage it into the eye area with your eyes closed to break down the product. Rinse and repeat to ensure all the product is successfully removed.
Brand
All of the mascaras on our list were chosen as they have been developed especially for those with sensitive eyes. Brands such as Ilia, Tower 28 Beauty, and Physicians Formula are always good options for those with delicate complexions.
Spoolie
If you have particularly sensitive eyes or wear contact lenses, choosing a mascara with a smaller spoolie brush can also help you avoid irritation.
What are the Different Types of Mascara for Sensitive Eyes?
Volumizing
Volumizing mascaras works to add length and thickness to your lashes and is of course one of the most popular types of mascara to use. It can be built up to your desired level of volume and works equally for natural makeup as it does for a more dramatic look.
Waterproof
If you need a mascara that is guaranteed not to smudge, transfer, or flake, then waterproof is the only option to go for. Just be careful when removing it. Don’t tug or drag the skin, instead gently remove it, to avoid irritating your skin.
Tubing
Tubing mascara is a great pick for those with sensitive eyes or for those who wear contact lenses. It gives a cleaner finish and doesn’t smudge or flake as easily. If you find waterproof mascara too rigid, tubing mascara is the perfect alternative.
Best Overall: Rituel de Fille Levitation Lash Lifting + Lengthening Mascara
Pros
- Adds volume
- Smudge-proof
- Lash conditioning ingredients
Cons
- Not as widely available
- It only comes in black
This best-selling mascara from Ritual de Fille is formulated from 95% natural ingredients. It’s my personal favorite for my sensitive eyes as the blend of waxes and film formers add volume without ever causing irritation even when wearing contact lenses.
Castor oil and argan oil combine to soften the lashes, while the blackest of black pigments provide a lengthening and thickening effect, which lasts all day without flaking or smudging.
Best Budget: Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Pros
- Fragrance-free
- Affordable
- Adds length and volume
Cons
- Basic packaging
- Not waterproof
If you thought you had to spend a fortune to find a mascara suitable for sensitive eyes, check out this pick from Essence that comes in at just under $5. The formula is free from fragrance, oil, parabens, and alcohol—making it far less likely to cause any irritation.
Not only is it a beauty bargain, but it also effectively separates, defines, and volumizes your lashes. If you prefer a more natural look, it also comes in a gorgeous brown shade.
Best Splurge: Hourglass Caution™ Extreme Lash Mascara
Pros
- Adds volume
- Luxurious packaging
- Weightless feel
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Mini size sometimes sells out
This luxurious option from Hourglass only requires one stroke to completely coat the lashes in pigment and instantly improve the appearance of your eye makeup. It is also formulated without common irritants such as parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.
In addition to the gorgeous gold packaging, this mascara also has an innovative double-action brush containing extra densely packed bristles which makes applying it a breeze.
Best Waterproof: Clinique High Impact Waterproof Mascara
Pros
- Ophthalmologist-tested
- Paraben and sulfate-free
- Doesn’t flake
Cons
- Not everyone may want a waterproof mascara
- Only available in black
Designed especially to be safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers, this waterproof mascara from Clinique is the one to reach for if you need a product that is guaranteed not to transfer or smudge.
Formulated without any harsh ingredients such as alcohol, fragrance, parabens, and sulfates, this mascara stays put once applied and can be trusted not to clump or flake throughout the day.
Best Volumizing: NARS Climax Volumizing Mascara
Pros
- Curls lashes
- Available in a mini size
- Doesn’t clump
Cons
- Brush could be better
- Some may prefer a waterproof mascara
This high-impact mascara uses a special full-bodied brush to deliver rich black pigments to the lashes and leave them looking more curled and voluminous. Take your lashes to the next level with this pick that can be built up for a more intense look while still feeling lightweight.
If you are looking to add dimension to your eye makeup without the help of false lashes, this mascara’s creamy formula makes your lashes appear thicker while still feeling soft and flexible and never stiff.
Best Lengthening: Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara
Pros
- Strengthens lashes
- Oil-free
- Infused with lash-enhancing ingredients
Cons
- Excessive packaging
- Some may prefer a smaller brush
Packed full of lash-nourishing ingredients, this mascara not only lengthens the appearance of your lashes, it also conditions and strengthens them. Antioxidant vitamin E, rice protein, and olive oil all work together to leave your lashes looking healthier and feeling softer.
Both dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested, and formulated to be safe for those with sensitive eyes, this mascara also has a thinner soft-bristle brush to ensure each lash is completely coated from root to tip.
Best Long-Lasting: Guerlain Mad Eyes Long-Wearing & Volumizing Mascara
Pros
- Long-wearing
- Luxury packaging
- Soft-fiber applicator
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not as widely available
Founded in 1828, Guerlain are experts in creating some of the most luxurious makeup formulas on the market. Their Mad Eyes mascara is no different, and in addition to lasting all day, it also contains lash-caring properties and comes with a soft-fiber applicator.
Beeswax ensures each individual lash is entirely coated with pigment, while cotton extract smooths the surface and adds density to the lashes. Finally, D-panthenol hydrates the lashes and keeps them flexible.
Best Drugstore: L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Mascara
Pros
- Thickening effect
- Lightweight feel
- Easy to remove
Cons
- Not available in waterproof
- Some may prefer a larger mascara brush
Both the packaging and the formula of this drugstore mascara rival those of luxury brands. The best news is that it has been ophthalmologist-tested and is suitable for sensitive eyes. The specially designed brush fans out your natural lashes to make them appear longer and thicker, while the stretchflex formula covers and defines each lash from the inner to the outer corner.
This mascara is also easy to remove, so you don’t have to scrub it off at the end of the day and risk irritating your eyes.
Best Tubing: Milani Highly Rated Lash Extensions Tubing Mascara
Pros
- Smudge-proof
- Non-clumping
- Affordable
Cons
- Not everyone may like a tubing mascara
- Only comes in one color
Tubing mascara can be a great option for those with sensitive eyes who find regular mascaras irritate their skin. It works slightly differently—instead of painting your lashes with pigment, it creates little tubes around each individual lash forming a clean finish that looks like your natural lashes but better.
This pick from Milani is one of the best tubing mascaras available (I use it daily on my bottom lashes and it never smudges). It also contains shea butter and castor seed oil to nourish and soften.
Best Clean: ILIA Limitless Lash Lengthening Clean Mascara
Pros
- Long-wearing
- Softens lashes
- Planet-friendly packaging
Cons
- White tube gets marked easily
- Mini size sometimes sells out
For those with sensitive skin trying to figure out which ingredient causes irritation can be like trying to find a needle in a haystack. This pick from clean beauty pioneers Ilia, as with all of their products has been formulated without any sulfates, parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, and triclosan.
Not only does this mascara separate, lift, and lengthen your lashes, but it also delivers them with a dose of arginine and organic shea butter to ensure your lashes look healthier than ever. It comes in planet-friendly packaging with a dual-sided wand for a more precise application.
Best Brown Mascara: Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara
Pros
- Gentle formula
- Separates and volumizes lashes
- Water-resistant
Cons
- Some may prefer a more traditional brush
- No mini brown size
For fans of no-makeup makeup, this brown mascara from Tower 28 is the shade to go for. We love the warm espresso tone of this pick and the fact that it is both ophthalmologist and allergy-tested makes it the ideal choice for those with sensitive eyes.
Its triple-wave wand makes creating more voluminous lashes easy and the haircare-inspired formula means your lashes also get coated in aquaflex technology for extra curl. It also has the added benefit of containing a castor oil blend for nourishment and conditioning.
Best Clear Mascara: Physicians Formula Mineral Wear Diamond Mascara Lash & Brow Diamond
Pros
- Nourishing formula
- Can also be used on brows
- Naturally enhanced finish
Cons
- Some may prefer colored mascara
- Packaging could be more durable
Whether you prefer to maintain a minimalist beauty routine or need a product to help you stay looking groomed on makeup-free days, this clear mascara from Physicians Formula is a great staple to have on hand as it can be used in multiple ways.
The conditioning formula tames lashes and brows and provides a strong hold while still feeling flexible and lightweight. It delivers lash-strengthening peptides, cooling mineral water, and hydrating vitamin E, along with diamond dust for a luminous finish.
Best Colorful: Shiseido ControlledChaos MascaraInk
Pros
- Comes in 4 vibrant shades
- Curls lashes
- Dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Some shades sell out
If you are looking to create a bolder look with your mascara this colorful collection from Shiseido is the way to go. Available in sapphire blue, violet purple, emerald green, and a classic black—they are guaranteed to take your eye makeup to the next level.
In addition to the graphic shades, the formula curls your lashes and stays clump-free and smudge-resistant all day.
Best Smudge-Proof: Valentino Magnificent Smudge Proof Volumizing Mascara
Pros
- False-lash effect
- Transfer-resistant
- Soft-fiber brush
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Doesn’t come in brown
This luxurious pick from Valentino Beauty stays smudge-proof all day while also giving your eye makeup the appearance of wearing false lashes. Suitable for sensitive eyes, the blackest-black pigment coats the lashes from root to tip in an instant.
The wavy bristles make achieving an even application a breeze and the light creamy formula can be built up for extra volume.
Best Lash-Defining: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara
Pros
- Cruelty-free
- Available in a mini size
- Softens and conditions lashes
Cons
- No waterproof version
- Only available in black
This universally flattering mascara works for everyone from beginners to experts. The volumizing formula curls and lengthens lashes improving the overall appearance of any beauty look.
This mascara feels weightless to wear, so makes a great option for your everyday makeup. It has also been infused with castor oil to ensure your lashes are kept nourished and conditioned.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What to avoid in mascara for sensitive eyes?
A:As mentioned above common irritants in mascaras are parabens, sulfates, phthalates, formaldehyde, and fragrance. Luckily there are plenty of great options without these on the list above.
-
Q: How to stop eye irritation from makeup?
A:In addition to choosing products that are sensitive-skin friendly. Always keep your makeup brushes clean by washing them at least once a week. Also never share mascara or eyeshadow brushes with others.
-
Q: How much should I spend on mascara?
A:There are mascaras for sensitive eyes available at every price point. Decide on your budget and then look back over the list and pick one that falls within that price range.
