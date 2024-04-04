Finding the Best Contour Brushes Having the right tools in your beauty bag is just as important as having the right makeup. Unlike products, brushes should last you at least a few years, with the really high quality ones built for decades worth of makeup applications. Contour really elevates your base and enhances your natural features. Whether you are looking to accentuate your cheekbones or slim your nose—you are going to need the right brush to sculpt your face. We put together this guide of all the things you need to think about before making a purchase to ensure you find the best contour brush for you.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Contour Brushes Use When deciding which contour brush is for you, think about where on your face you want to define. For cheekbones a medium size brush is best, whereas if you like to contour areas such as the nose—a smaller brush will give you more precise placement. Contour Product Different brushes work for different products, so if you prefer working with cream contours make sure to choose a brush suited to more liquid formulas. If powder is your favorite type of contour, soft fluffy brushes work best. Blending No good contour application is complete without being blending out. You don’t want to have any harsh lines on your face, so once you have placed your contour you will also need a brush to blend the product to achieve a seamless finish. Cost Investing in a high quality brush will last you longer in the long run as they are more durable. But if you are looking for a more budget-friendly option, all the brushes on our list have been tried and tested with our drugstore and budget picks also making great options. Highlighter Contour and highlighter go hand in hand, so choosing a dual-ended brush or a set is a great way to ensure you have all the tools to fully sculpt your face. However if you like to keep your makeup bag minimalist, one of the best methods to apply highlighter is actually with the fingertips.