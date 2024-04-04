The Best Contour Brushes
You may have found the perfect contour product for your skin tone but without the right brush to apply it with—you will struggle to achieve a smooth and sculpted base. Until you find a contour brush that enables you to achieve precise placement and blendability—your liquid, cream or powder contour is going to be pretty useless.
After consulting with makeup artists, combing through reviews and testing out the options—we landed on these picks for the best contour brush that will take your makeup to the next level and leave your bone structure looking effortlessly defined.
Finding the Best Contour Brushes
Having the right tools in your beauty bag is just as important as having the right makeup. Unlike products, brushes should last you at least a few years, with the really high quality ones built for decades worth of makeup applications.
Contour really elevates your base and enhances your natural features. Whether you are looking to accentuate your cheekbones or slim your nose—you are going to need the right brush to sculpt your face.
We put together this guide of all the things you need to think about before making a purchase to ensure you find the best contour brush for you.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Contour Brushes
Use
When deciding which contour brush is for you, think about where on your face you want to define. For cheekbones a medium size brush is best, whereas if you like to contour areas such as the nose—a smaller brush will give you more precise placement.
Contour Product
Different brushes work for different products, so if you prefer working with cream contours make sure to choose a brush suited to more liquid formulas. If powder is your favorite type of contour, soft fluffy brushes work best.
Blending
No good contour application is complete without being blending out. You don’t want to have any harsh lines on your face, so once you have placed your contour you will also need a brush to blend the product to achieve a seamless finish.
Cost
Investing in a high quality brush will last you longer in the long run as they are more durable. But if you are looking for a more budget-friendly option, all the brushes on our list have been tried and tested with our drugstore and budget picks also making great options.
Highlighter
Contour and highlighter go hand in hand, so choosing a dual-ended brush or a set is a great way to ensure you have all the tools to fully sculpt your face. However if you like to keep your makeup bag minimalist, one of the best methods to apply highlighter is actually with the fingertips.
What are the Different Types of Contour Brushes?
Angled
Angled brushes mold into the face more easily allowing you to place your contour exactly where you want it. They are the ideal choice to use on the cheeks and jawline.
Powder Brush
If you use powder products to contour, you are going to want to choose a soft fluffy brush that distributes the product evenly. If you like to contour your nose as well as your cheekbones—you may also want to invest in a small tapered brush.
Cream Brush
Cream contour has been trending in recent years due to how dewy it leaves the skin looking and for how easy it is to blend into the skin. Cream contour brushes have shorter hairs that are packed closely together to prevent gaps in your makeup.
Best Overall: Make Up For Ever 158 Double Ended Sculpting Brush
Pros
- Handcrafted
- 2 brushes in one
- Multi-Use
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not as widely available
This dual-ended sculpting brush takes the top spot on our list due its superior quality and limitless uses. It is my personal favorite, and the brush I reach for multiple times throughout my makeup application. Having purchased it years ago, it is still in perfect condition—so definitely worth the initial investment.
With both a rounded and angled brush option, it is the ideal tool for sculpting and defining your face and can be used with both cream and powder contours.
Best Budget: e.l.f. Angled Makeup Brush
Pros
- Affordable
- Super soft
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Only available in black
- Not for those looking for a rounded brush
This angled makeup brush from e.l.f is a beauty bargain and the perfect tool to help you create defined cheekbones. The angled tip molds into the face to make product placement easy and precise.
The super soft bristles distribute the just the right amount of powder to make achieving a natural finish simple and it can also be used to blend out cream contour. If you are looking to elevate your base this brush will enable you to take your makeup to the next level.
Best Splurge: IT Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush #7
Pros
- Cruelty- free
- Dual-ended
- Creates an airbrush finish
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Only available in one color
This brush was specially designed by plastic surgeons to allow you to enhance your bone structure and emphasize your cheekbones with the use of contour. It comes with 2 brushes in 1, with each end providing you with an option to define different areas of your face.
The larger brush can be used to blend and place powders, while the smaller end is perfect for nose contour or more specific placement. The soft bristles can then be used in small circular motions to blend your makeup look together and blur any lines.
Best Drugstore: wet n wild Essential Contour Brush
Pros
- Great price
- Cruelty-free
- Comfort-fit handle
Cons
- White bristles get dirtier faster
- Might not work as well with cream products
We love the pink frosted tips of this brush from wet n wild. A beauty bag must-have, this brush is an essential addition to any makeup collection. The angled bristles have been designed to fit perfectly into the natural contours of the face, allowing you to place your product exactly where it needs to be.
The handle was also created for extra comfort to give you better grip and make achieving a professional-looking finish seamless.
Best for Cream Contour: MAC Cosmetics 170 Synthetic Rounded Slant Brush
Pros
- Great for blending
- High-quality
- Long-lasting
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Only available in one color
This is another of my favorite brushes and one I have had in my makeup kit for years. If cream products are your contour of choice, this is the brush you need to blend them seamlessly into your skin.
The densely packed bristles are what sets this brush apart from others on the market. The wooden handle and nickel-plated brass ferrules also mean this is a brush built to last and one that will become one of your most treasured makeup tools.
Best for Powder Contour: Huda Beauty Tantour Face Contouring Sculpt & Shade Brush
Pros
- Dual-ended
- Ideal for powders
- Award-winning
Cons
- White bristles get stained more easily
- Might not work as well for creams
Noone knows more about creating a perfectly contoured base than makeup artist Huda Kattan and her 2-in-1 Sculpt and Shade brush is the one to reach for anytime you are using powder for definition.
The smaller end molds into the sides of the nose, inner eyebrow and hollows of the cheek, while the larger fluffy end blends everything together blurring out any harsh lines.
Best Dual-Ended: Patrick Ta Precision Dual Ended Sculpting Brush
Pros
- Super-soft touch
- Luxury materials
- Works with creams and powders
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Only available in one color
The dual-ended all rounder brush can be used to sculpt and define the jawline, cheekbones, nose and forehead. It works with creams, powders and liquid products and the gold handle makes it one of the most luxurious looking brushes on the market.
Not only does it illuminate your makeup bag, the extra soft bristles will also elevate your beauty look and leave your base looking expertly and effortlessly contoured.
Best for Defining: Real Techniques Sculpt & Shape Dual Ended Makeup Brush
Pros
- Great price
- Vibrant color
- Precise application
Cons
- Only available in one color
- Not the best for blending
If you like your cheekbones sharp and defined then this brush will quickly become your new go-to tool for contouring. While not as fluffy as other brushes, the bristles are specifically built for a more precise product placement–-enabling you to make your cheekbones pop.
The smaller brush also works amazingly for contouring the nose and inner eye and can also be used for highlighting. Bonus points for coming with a retractable cover to keep your makeup bag clean.
Best for Precision: Sigma Beauty Curved Kabuki-F83
Pros
- Professional grade
- Cruelty-free
- Suitable for sensitive skin
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Only comes in one color
The curved shape of this brush has made it a favorite with makeup artists and beauty influencers worldwide. Unlike any other brush available on the market, it molds into the face to place your preferred contour product exactly where it's supposed to be.
The bristles are also hypoallergenic, making it the ideal choice for those with delicate complexions who find some brushes irritate their skin.
Best for Sculpting: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Sculpting Bronzer Brush 195
Pros
- Cruelty-free
- Silky-soft bristles
- Custom spade shape
Cons
- Only available in pink
- Might not work as well with creams
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty have designed this spade shaped brush to sculpt your face and define your bone structure effortlessly. The bristles are extra soft and work especially well with powdered bronzers.
In addition to its cool dusty pink color, this brush’s tapered head fits into the hollows of the cheeks and glides along the jawline to sculpt your face with ease.
Best Contour Set: e.l.f. Complexion Perfection Face Brush Kit
Pros
- Great value for money
- Comes with 4 brushes
- Available in 2 colors
Cons
- Not everyone may need a set
- Some color options sell out
If you are looking to level up your contour game, then investing in a set will give you everything you need to create an expertly defined base. This collection from e.l.f comes with four brushes—each with a specific use.
The smaller brushes can be used to contour and conceal, while the larger brush blends everything out seamlessly to leave you with a naturally sculpted face.
Best for Travel: Physicians Formula 4-in-1 Makeup Brush and Sponge Set
Pros
- Includes 4 brushes
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Compact
Cons
- Not everyone may like the pink color
- Doesn’t come with cover
This cleverly designed 4-in-1 brush from Physicians Formula, is the ultimate makeup travel accessory. It contains a larger powder brush, a blender sponge, an angle brush and another smaller powder brush.
Keep your makeup bag minimalist and always be ready to contour by having one of these in your bag at all times.
Best for Blending: Shiseido Hanatsubaki Hake Polishing Face Brush
Pros
- Polishes skin
- Easy to use
- Highly-rated
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Red bristles might transfer
One of the best kept secrets in the beauty industry, if you are ever wondering how celebrities get their skin looking so smooth and polished for red carpet events—the chances are their makeup artist finished off their base by blending their skin with one of these brushes.
It is simple to use as it only needs to be swirled gently over the skin to create a clean and seamless finish.
Best for Nose Contour: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Tapered Blending Brush 210
Pros
- Super-soft
- Ideal for blending
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Only comes in pink
- Not as widely available
This tapered brush from Fenty Beauty is the perfect tool for anyone who likes to add some shading to their nose. It fits perfectly into the sides of the nose and can also be used to apply highlighter down the middle.
This brush is an excellent addition to any makeup bag because of how versatile it is. The bristles work equally well for both product placement and blending, making it a great choice for creating smokey eyeshadow looks as well.
Best Cheeks: Laura Geller New York Angled Blush Brush
Pros
- High-quality materials
- Shed-free
- Vegan friendly
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Only comes in black
This sturdy wooden brush will give you chiseled cheekbones without shedding hairs on your face.The bristles are packed in tightly and securely to ensure zero fallout from powders–leaving you with a smooth and clean finish.
The angled hairs on this brush also curve perfectly into hollows of the cheeks for precise product placement to create naturally defined and healthy looking skin.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Is a contour brush the same as a blush brush?
A:Blush brushes are soft and have a more tapered head, whereas contour brushes are often angled with dense bristles.
-
Q: What brushes are best for contouring?
A:If you have to choose just one brush for contouring, an angled brush is the best choice to sculpt your cheekbones, jawline and forehead.
-
Q: How much should I spend on a contour brush?
A:There are brushes available at every price point on our list, so whether you are looking to invest in a higher-end option or are in the market for a drugstore offering, each of our picks has been selected for their ability to effectively apply contour.
