Whether you are looking for a tinted moisturizer for daily use, or you just want to have an option on hand for days when your skin is feeling particularly parched–-we’ve put together everything you need to know below to help you find your perfect skin match.

A makeup bag staple, tinted moisturizers are ideal for creating the ultimate natural makeup look or skin-cycling with your normal foundation. The best news is that the best tinted moisturizers are mainly from drugstore brands.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Drugstore Tinted Moisturizers

Skin Type

When deciding which tinted moisturizer is for you, first narrow down the options to those which are suitable for your skin type. This will ensure you are working with your skin type and allow you to achieve a smooth natural finish to your makeup.

Ingredients

Depending on your skin type, different ingredients will help you to improve the overall appearance of your skin. For those with drier complexions opt for a tinted moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid or squalane to keep your base hydrated. Those with oily skin should go for an oil-free option to avoid shine.

Finish

Tinted moisturizers come in an array of finishes. Dewy being one of the most flattering and easy to apply. Matte bases are ideal if you want a non-greasy feel, while a natural finish works with every skin type.

SPF

Choosing a tinted moisturizer that also contains SPF is a great way to give your skin an extra layer of sun protection while also providing it with a light veil of coverage. If you spend a lot of time outdoors, we recommend going for a product that contains SPF.

Application

One of the main reasons tinted moisturizers are so popular is because of how easy they are to apply. They can simply be applied using your fingertips and if you feel as though they require more blending, go over your face with a makeup sponge.