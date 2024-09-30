The Best Drugstore Tinted Moisturizers, According Makeup Artists
We love when skincare and makeup come together, and tinted moisturizer is the perfect example of how to take care of your complexion while simultaneously improving its appearance.
“The drugstore has several excellent tinted moisturizer options and is a great place to shop,” says makeup artist Caitlyn Tuzzolino. She gave us her top tips for applying tinted moisturizers, saying, “The best way to apply a tinted moisturizer is to shake the bottle or tube really well, especially if the consistency of the product is thin, apply a couple drops to your fingertips, then work it onto your skin using your fingers. If desired, use a foundation brush and finish pressing the product into your skin for a seamless finish.”
After getting makeup artist recommendations and combing through reviews, we tested out the options to create this list of the best drugstore tinted moisturizers for every skin type, complexion and target issue.
Finding the Best Drugstore Tinted Moisturizers
A makeup bag staple, tinted moisturizers are ideal for creating the ultimate natural makeup look or skin-cycling with your normal foundation. The best news is that the best tinted moisturizers are mainly from drugstore brands.
Whether you are looking for a tinted moisturizer for daily use, or you just want to have an option on hand for days when your skin is feeling particularly parched–-we’ve put together everything you need to know below to help you find your perfect skin match.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Drugstore Tinted Moisturizers
Skin Type
When deciding which tinted moisturizer is for you, first narrow down the options to those which are suitable for your skin type. This will ensure you are working with your skin type and allow you to achieve a smooth natural finish to your makeup.
Ingredients
Depending on your skin type, different ingredients will help you to improve the overall appearance of your skin. For those with drier complexions opt for a tinted moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid or squalane to keep your base hydrated. Those with oily skin should go for an oil-free option to avoid shine.
Finish
Tinted moisturizers come in an array of finishes. Dewy being one of the most flattering and easy to apply. Matte bases are ideal if you want a non-greasy feel, while a natural finish works with every skin type.
SPF
Choosing a tinted moisturizer that also contains SPF is a great way to give your skin an extra layer of sun protection while also providing it with a light veil of coverage. If you spend a lot of time outdoors, we recommend going for a product that contains SPF.
Application
One of the main reasons tinted moisturizers are so popular is because of how easy they are to apply. They can simply be applied using your fingertips and if you feel as though they require more blending, go over your face with a makeup sponge.
What are the Different Types of Drugstore Tinted Moisturizers?
Hydrating
Tinted moisturizers work amazingly to give your skin an extra dose of hydration throughout the day. If your skin tends to dry out more in Winter, try switching out your regular foundation for one of the picks from our list above.
Skin Tint
Skin tints are an updated version of tinted moisturizers. They have a lighter more serum like texture so are perfect if you hate the feeling of wearing makeup but would like to improve the overall appearance of your skin while still maintaining a natural look.
Anti-Aging
If slowing down the signs of aging is your main priority, then a tinted moisturizer infused with antioxidants, ceramides and peptides will help you to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Best Overall: wet n wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator
Pros
- Oil-free formula
- Non-greasy finish
- Intensely hydrating
Cons
- Limited shade range
- Slightly smaller bottle
This hydrating soft-matte finish tinted moisturizer from Wet n Wild takes the top spot on our list due to its ability to keep your skin both shine-free and moisturized at the same time. This pick works with every skin type as the oil-free formula combines skin-enriching ingredients with a veil of coverage to give your skin a naturally enhanced glow.
Hylaronlc acid and vegan squalane deliver an intense dose of moisture to your base to leave it looking supple and plumped while still feeling lightweight on the skin.
Best Dewy Finish: Honest Beauty CCC Clean Corrective with Vitamin C Tinted Moisturizer
Pros
- Luminous finish
- Suitable for all skin types
- Blendable formula
Cons
- Some may prefer a matter finish
- Slightly more expensive
If you favor a dewy finish to your base then this is the tinted moisturizer to go-for. Not only does it make your skin look healthier and more radiant, it also provides SPF 30, and helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and redness.
The non-comedogenic formula has been dermatologically tested and also contains vitamin C to even the skin tone, along with allantoin to soothe your complexion.
Best for Anti-Aging: Neutrogena Retinol Treatment and Tinted Facial Moisturizer
Pros
- Reduces the signs of aging
- Evens skin tone
- Sheer Coverage
Cons
- Smaller shade range
- Some may prefer a higher SPF
Tinted moisturizer is a great way to deliver your skin with anti-aging ingredients without having to forgo wearing makeup. This multi-purpose option from skin specialists Neutrogena combines SPF, antioxidants, and vitamins with retinol to ensure every aspect of your skin is taken care of.
The light tint blends seamlessly into the skin to leave it looking refreshed and healthy and can easily be applied using just your fingertips or a sponge.
Best SPF: Naturium Dew-Glow Moisturizer SPF 50
Pros
- Gorgeous packaging
- Silky texture
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
- Not as widely available
This glowing tinted moisturizer from Naturium is one of our favorite beauty finds of the year. Not only does it provide SPF 50, it also infuses the skin with niacinamide and ethyl ascorbic acid to help improve the overall appearance of your complexion.
A little bit of this coverage goes a long way, meaning one tube will last you a long time. It can be worn on its own for a super sheer finish or under your regular foundation if you are looking for more coverage.
Best for Radiance: L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
Pros
- Luminous finish
- Hydrating formula
- Multi-use
Cons
- Sometimes sells out
- Some may prefer more coverage
If your aim is to get your skin as radiant as possible this is the product for you. The four luminous shades give any complexion that elusive “lit from within” look and can be used all over your face for a full glowy effect or as a highlighter to accentuate your bone structure.
Iridescent pearl pigments combine with hydrating shea butter to leave your skin looking fresh and smooth. This Glotion is so simple to apply as it spreads easily and melts into the skin immediately.
Best for Dry Skin: CoverGirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation
Pros
- Wide range of shades
- Dewy finish
- Hydrating formula
Cons
- Not for those looking for a very matte finish
- Finish maybe too sheer for some
Those with dry skin may find that regular foundations leave their skin looking cakey. This tinted skin milk from CoverGirl is the ideal solution for those looking to keep their skin hydrated while also providing it with a veil of coverage.
What makes this base special is that it contains both coconut milk and aloe extract to ensure your skin is pumped full of moisture while you wear it. The soothing formula diffuses the appearance of blemishes and gives your makeup a soft-dewy finish.
Best for Oily Skin: NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Blur Skin Tint Foundation
Pros
- Leaves skin looking healthy
- Buildable coverage
- Soft-focus finish
Cons
- Some may prefer a lighter coverage
- Some shades sell out
This blurring skin tint from NYX is a real treat for your skin. The perfect balance between foundation and skincare, it delivers a multitude of nourishing ingredients to your base while also providing buildable coverage.
Glycerin, matcha and niacinamide all work simultaneously to improve the overall appearance of your skin, while blurring pigments leave your face with a soft-focus effect finish.
Best Satin Finish: Revlon Illuminance Tinted Serum
Pros
- Wide range of shades
- Suitable for all skin types
- Infused with skin-nourishing ingredients
Cons
- Only available in one finish
- Slightly thicker consistency
This luminous tinted serum from Revlon glides onto the skin like a dream to leave it looking healthier and feeling refreshed. A cocktail of skin-enriching ingredients help improve the appearance of everything from dark spots to uneven texture.
Ginger root extract along with vitamin C and E soothe your skin while hyaluronic acid helps to keep it hydrated. We also love how this product controls shine and provides an SPF 15.
Best Matte Finish: Rimmel Kind & Free Moisturizing Skin Tint Foundation
Pros
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Fragrance free
- Lightweight feel
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Not for those looking for a dewy finish
If you are looking to achieve a matte finish without having to apply layers of powder to your base, this option from Rimmel provides a lightweight matte finish that looks like your skin but better.
Perfect for creating a natural or no-makeup makeup look, this base blends into the skin in an instant to leave your complexion looking smooth and even.
Best for Dark Skin: Black Radiance True Complexion Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15
Pros
- Helps keep skin supple
- Lightweight formula
- Minimizes shine
Cons
- Pump dispenser could work better
- Some shades sell out
This multi-purpose tinted moisturizer from Black Radiance is a makeup bag essential as it works to improve the overall appearance of your complexion by priming, hydrating, and concealing your skin, while also controlling shine.
Available in 10 gorgeous shades designed especially for those with medium ethnic skin tones, this pick is also perfect for color correcting and neutralizing any blemishes without ever looking cakey.
Best Hydrating: No7 HydraLuminous AquaRelease Skin Perfector
Pros
- Infused with ceramides
- Sensitive-skin friendly
- Ideal for mature skin
Cons
- Finish may be too sheer for some
- Smaller shade range
This is an absolute must-have product for anyone with parched skin as it delivers ceramides for moisture retention, pro-vitamin B5 to lock water within the skin, along with ginseng for overall complexion nutrition.
It melts onto your face like skincare but leaves it with a sheer veil of coverage that subtly diffuses the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as correcting uneven skin tone.
Best for Redness: L’Oréal Paris Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream Tinted Moisturizer, Anti-Redness
Pros
- Neutralizes redness
- Hydrates skin
- Illuminates complexion
Cons
- Some may prefer more coverage
- May not work for all skin tones
This wonder product from L’Oreal is a staple for anyone who deals with skin redness. The light green shade neutralizes any flare ups while also ensuring your skin is kept moisturized and hydrated all day.
Innovative beautifying beads get to work immediately once applied to counteract any red patches on your face, leaving it looking smooth and even. This product can also be used as a primer before foundation, if you prefer more coverage.
Best Natural Finish: Maybelline Fit Me Tinted Moisturizer Natural Coverage
Pros
- Ideal for no-makeup makeup
- Buildable coverage
- Infused with skin-nourishing ingredients
Cons
- Smaller shade range
- Not for those looking for dewy finish
Tinted moisturizer is the go-to choice for those who favor a more natural makeup look. This option from Maybelline comes recommended from multiple makeup artists as the best product to use when looking to create an elevated skin finish.
This base works with your skin by infusing it with aloe, sesame seed oil, plant extracts, and vitamin E, along with providing a subtle veil of coverage to result in a healthy and refreshed complexion.
Best for Sensitive Skin: CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 with Sheer Tint
Pros
- Fragrance-free formula
- Glow finish
- Contains SPF 30
Cons
- Finish may be slightly sheer for some
- Limited shade options
For those with delicate complexions this is our favorite tinted moisturizer to use as it provides a light skin tint combined SPF 30 without any harsh ingredients. The non-greasy formula contains hydrating powerhouses niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, along with three essential ceramides for skin barrier support.
A great pick for everyday use, especially if you spend a lot of time outdoors or are frequently exposed to the Sun. We also love that this product is fragrance-free so is far less likely to irritate your eyes.
Best for Mature Skin: Milani Glow Hydrating Skin Tint
Pros
- Luminous finish
- Locks in moisture
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Might not work for those with oily skin
- Some shades sell out
Heavy foundations can often accentuate the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, which is why we adore how well this base sits on mature skin. The coconut water and hyaluronic acid infused formula leaves skin looking smoother and more supple.
This tint also contains squalane to lock in moisture and give your complexion a radiant and natural glow.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What is the glowiest tinted moisturizer?
A:If it is a luminous finish you are after we love the L’Oreal Glotion either on its own or under your foundation.
-
Q: Is it better to use tinted moisturizer or foundation?
A:Both serve different purposes. Tinted moisturizers are more hydrating and skincare focused, whereas foundation provides more coverage.
-
Q: How much should I spend on a Drugstore Tinted Moisturizer?
A:The drugstore is home to some of the best tinted moisturizers available. Our list has tried and tested makeup artist recommended options at every price point.
