The Best Toners According to Dermatologists

Not only do they enhance the effectiveness of your creams, they also improve how makeup sits on your skin whether it be through absorbing excess oils or providing more hydration. To ensure you find the best toner for your skin type and complexion check out our guide on everything you need to know about toners below.

Toners may not get the widespread love that moisturizers and serums receive, but when used as part of a well-rounded skincare routine toners are a vital part of maintaining your skin’s radiance.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Toners

Skin Type

There is a toner out there for every skin type. If you have oily skin toners are an ideal way to help control sebum. For those with drier complexions, toner can deliver extra hydration to your skin without feeling greasy and for those with acne-prone skin toners help to keep your pores clear.

Ingredients

Toners with hyaluronic acid are the best choice if you are looking for hydration. Cucumber, aloe vera, and rose water help with redness and irritation. While acids such as salicylic and glycolic are the ones to look for if you want a gentle exfoliating option.

Skin Concern

Adding in the step of a toner is a great way to target a specific skin issue. Whether you are dealing with excess oil, breakouts, redness, or dark spots, there is a toner that can help to reduce the appearance all of these skin issues. Check our list above which contains the best picks for each concern.

Application

Toner is applied after cleansing and before your skincare such as serums and moisturizers. The best way to apply toner is to pour it on to a cotton wool pad and gently wipe it all over the face.

Brand

With the rise in popularity of skincare, toners have become more and more in demand and are now seen as an essential step when removing makeup. Because of this almost every beauty company now has at least one toner in their collection. We have put together the best options available above from the drugstore, Amazon, Sephora, and luxury brands.