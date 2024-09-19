The Best Toners According to Dermatologists
You may have been skipping over the step of a toner when doing your skincare routine but adding one in may be just what you need to do to get your skin into peak condition. We spoke with New York based dermatologist Dr. Michele Green to get the lowdown on how toners can help to elevate the appearance of your skin.
Dr. Green explained, “A toner is used after cleansing the skin to increase hydration, minimize the appearance of pores, improve skin texture and tone, and balance the pH of the skin’s surface.” She also told us how they work to maintain your skin’s hydration and target various issues saying, “A toner can increase the absorption of a moisturizer on the skin, allowing for enhanced retention of moisture. Toners are typically water-based and can be tailored towards specific skin types or concerns.”
To help you find the perfect toner for your skin type we have put together this list of the best toners including expert recommendations and tried and tested favorites.
If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
Finding the Best Toners
Toners may not get the widespread love that moisturizers and serums receive, but when used as part of a well-rounded skincare routine toners are a vital part of maintaining your skin’s radiance.
Not only do they enhance the effectiveness of your creams, they also improve how makeup sits on your skin whether it be through absorbing excess oils or providing more hydration. To ensure you find the best toner for your skin type and complexion check out our guide on everything you need to know about toners below.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Toners
Skin Type
There is a toner out there for every skin type. If you have oily skin toners are an ideal way to help control sebum. For those with drier complexions, toner can deliver extra hydration to your skin without feeling greasy and for those with acne-prone skin toners help to keep your pores clear.
Ingredients
Toners with hyaluronic acid are the best choice if you are looking for hydration. Cucumber, aloe vera, and rose water help with redness and irritation. While acids such as salicylic and glycolic are the ones to look for if you want a gentle exfoliating option.
Skin Concern
Adding in the step of a toner is a great way to target a specific skin issue. Whether you are dealing with excess oil, breakouts, redness, or dark spots, there is a toner that can help to reduce the appearance all of these skin issues. Check our list above which contains the best picks for each concern.
Application
Toner is applied after cleansing and before your skincare such as serums and moisturizers. The best way to apply toner is to pour it on to a cotton wool pad and gently wipe it all over the face.
Brand
With the rise in popularity of skincare, toners have become more and more in demand and are now seen as an essential step when removing makeup. Because of this almost every beauty company now has at least one toner in their collection. We have put together the best options available above from the drugstore, Amazon, Sephora, and luxury brands.
What are the Different Types of Toners?
Exfoliating
Exfoliating toners contain a mix of acids to gently remove dead skin cells and leave your skin surface looking smoother and more even. If you tend to breakout or wear makeup everyday an exfoliating toner will help to keep your pores unclogged.
Soothing
Soothing toners generally have a base of either aloe vera, rose water, cucumber, or witch hazel and often come in a spritz bottle. If you suffer from skin redness, keeping a soothing toner in the fridge is a great way to instantly calm your skin by applying a cooling mist.
Hydrating
Despite not being a cream or serum, hydrating toners can deliver essential moisturizing properties to help keep your skin looking soft and supple. Using a toner infused with peptides, vitamins, or hyaluronic acid to prep your skin before applying your favorite creams makes them work more effectively.
Best Overall: Dickinson’s Enhanced Witch Hazel Hydrating Toner with Rosewater
Pros
- Great price
- Alcohol-free
- Hydrating formula
Cons
- Basic packaging
- Not everyone may like the scent
This rosewater infused toner has been a beauty staple for years. Almost every makeup artist carries a bottle of it in their kit due to its unrivaled ability to remove impurities and refine pores. Its skin-nourishing formula leaves your complexion looking and feeling refreshed and creates the perfect base for either makeup or skincare.
This alcohol-free toner is gentle and provides calming and soothing properties to the skin. It also delivers a moisturizing dose of hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to your skin to prevent it from drying out.
Best Budget: Good Molecules Niacinamide Brightening Toner
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Targets dullness
- Evens skin texture
Cons
- Slightly smaller bottle
- Excessive packaging
This toner is a multi-purpose skin solution that targets everything from hyperpigmentation to oversized pores. If you are looking to revitalize dull skin and achieve a radiant base, adding this toner into your skincare routine will set you on your way to having a brighter and more luminous complexion.
Key ingredients niacinamide and arbutin work simultaneously to even the skin tone, while licorice root extract soothes your face and helps to reduce any redness or inflammation.
Best Splurge: Lancôme Tonique Confort Hydrating Toner with Hyaluronic Acid
Pros
- Silky feel
- Removes impurities
- Delivers hydration
Cons
- Not everyone may like the milky formula
- Slightly more expensive
This luxurious silky-feel milky toner is a real treat for your skin. Elevate your skincare routine by applying this toner after cleansing and before moisturizing to get your complexion glowing. It gently removes excess oil, dirt, and impurities without leaving the skin feeling sticky.
It also contains a trio of hydrating ingredients to ensure your base stays plumped and healthy looking. Hyaluronic acid, acacia honey, and sweet almond oil all combine to leave your skin looking smooth and radiant.
Best Drugstore: CeraVe Hydrating Toner
Pros
- Non-comedegenic
- Infused with ceramides
- Soothes skin
Cons
- Might not work for those with very oily skin
- Slightly sticky feel
CeraVe is one of our favorite drugstore brands as it never fails to provide high-quality skincare and great prices. Their hydrating toner is bathroom shelf staple and is suitable for both acne-prone and sensitive-skin.
The pH balanced formula has been infused with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides to help repair the skin barrier and lock in moisture. If you are new to toner this is the ideal product to start with as it works with every skin type.
Best for Sensitive Skin: Biodance Skin Refining Mild PHA Toner
Pros
- Gentle formula
- Exfoliates skin
- Promotes skin regeneration
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Sometimes sells out
You may recognize the brand Biodance from their overnight mask which went viral on social media this year. While we love doing their mask every so often, it’s their exfoliating toner that has made its way into our daily routine.
The innovative formula contains 8% PHA, 5-layer ceramide, along with fatty acids to gently remove dead skin cells to improve the overall appearance of your skin, reduce the signs of aging, and increase elasticity.
Best for Dry Skin: Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin™ Skin Barrier Serum Toner
Pros
- Supports the skin barrier
- Refines skin texture
- Moisturizing formula
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Might not work on acne-prone skin
Give your parched skin an extra dose of hydration with this soothing toner serum from Dr. Jart+. Panthenol combines with ceramide NP to lock in moisture and nourish your skin barrier and leave your complexion looking soft and perfectly prepped for the next step in your skincare routine.
The silky texture glides onto your skin effortlessly to remove dirt and impurities and leave your base looking clean, supple, and refined.
Best for Oily Skin: The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner
Pros
- Available in 2 sizes
- Suitable for all skin types
- Oil-free
Cons
- May need to be introduced gradually to your skincare routine
- Smaller size sometimes sells out
For those with oily complexions, toners can work wonders to remove excess oil, help prevent breakouts, and improve how makeup sits on your face. This pick from The Ordinary gently exfoliates your skin leaving it looking smoother and more luminous.
This is a great pick to revitalize dull skin and get your base looking radiant again. In addition to glycolic acid, this toner also contains tasmanian pepperberry derivative to calm irritation and aloe vera to soothe your skin.
Best K Beauty: COSRX 6X Peptide Collagen Booster Toner Serum
Pros
- Boosts skin elasticity
- Reduces the appearance of fine lines
- Dermatologist tested
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Simple packaging
If you are looking for a toner to plump up your skin, you will love this option from Korean skincare brand COSRX. Its serum-like texture has a lightweight feel and has been infused with 6 peptides to ensure everything from fine lines to skin elasticity is left looking refreshed.
Suitable for sensitive skin, this toner provides your skin with an extra layer of moisture through its advanced formula that contains super-hydrators hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and adenosine.
Best for Pores: Peach & Lily The Good Acids Pore Toner
Pros
- Gently exfoliates
- Smoothes complexion
- Fragrance-free
Cons
- Can’t be used with retinoids
- Those with rosacea may need to patch test
Get your pores in check with this skin brightening option from Peach & Lily. It works by combining glycolic acid to remove dead skin cells and smooth your skin surface with salicylic acid to absorb excess oils and clear pores.
Applied all over the face after cleansing, this toner enhances your skin’s radiance and leaves your complexion looking fresher and healthier. It also has the added bonus of containing turmeric extract to soothe redness and calm rosacea.
Best for Acne-Prone Skin: MediHeal Teatree Trouble Facial Toner Pads with Tea Tree & Lactobacillus
Pros
- Calming formula
- Suitable for all skin types
- Easy-to-use
Cons
- Some may prefer a traditional liquid toner
- Not everyone may like the scent
These toner pads are a clean and hygienic way to soothe and calm your skin quickly. Ideal for those who suffer frequent breakouts, these pads have been infused with skin-soothing ingredients tea tree and lactobacillus to instantly cool your complexion.
They can also be used like a sheet mask by placing them on any problem areas to reduce redness and strengthen the skin barrier, leaving it looking softer and more nourished.
Best Anti-Aging: Paula’s Choice Resist Advanced Replenishing Toner with Hyaluronic Acid
Pros
- Anti-aging formula
- Plumps up skin
- Soothes complexion
Cons
- Might not work for oily skin
- Some may prefer a spray bottle
For those looking to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, this pick from Paula’s Choice has a multitude of skin-nourishing ingredients to help keep your complexion appearing plumped and supple.
In addition to hydrating powerhouse hyaluronic acid, this toner also contains linoleic, oleic, and linolenic acid to revitalize dull skin. To ensure your skin doesn’t dry out, antioxidant-rich evening primrose oil replenishes its moisture.
Best for Hyperpigmentation: Farmacy Brighten Up 3% TXA Dark Spot Toner with Azelaic Acid
Pros
- Suitable for a skin types
- Hydrating formula
- Reduces the appearance of dark spots
Cons
- Slightly sticky feel
- Needs some time to absorb
If you have dark spots, this is the toner for you. In addition to helping to reduce pigmentation, it also evens skin texture and tackles blemishes and breakouts. The formula of this toner was specially created to deal effectively with sun spots, melasma, and post-acne marks through a combination of tranexamic and azelaic acid.
It also provides an intense dose of natural hydration with tangerine peel to result in an overall smoother and more radiant complexion.
Best Exfoliating: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Clarifying Solution Acne Toner with Salicylic Acid and Glycolic Acid
Pros
- Unclogs pores
- Removes dead skin cells
- Suitable for sensitive skin
Cons
- Slightly scented
- Some may prefer a spray
Using a toner in between cleansing and moisturizing is the best way to ensure you have removed all dirt and impurities effectively. This pick from one of our favorite skincare brands La Roche-Posay gently exfoliates your skin by taking away dead skin cells and unclogging pores.
If you suffer from regular breakouts or wear makeup daily, this toner is the best way to prevent your pores from becoming blocked and keeping your base always looking fresh and smooth.
Best Hydrating: Murad Hydrating Toner
Pros
- Replenishes lost moisture
- Refreshes skin
- Luxurious texture
Cons
- More expensive
- Not everyone may like the scent
This luxury toner from Murad is our top pick for giving your skin an extra layer of hydration before applying your skincare or makeup. The lightweight alcohol-free formula instantly refreshes the skin which also makes it a great choice for when you're traveling.
It is packed to the brim of skin-enriching ingredients yet never feels sticky or greasy and absorbs quickly. It also has chamomile and cucumber extract to soothe the skin as well as vitamins C and E for antioxidant protection.
Best for Redness: Thayers Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Facial Mist Toner
Pros
- Great price
- Best-seller
- Available in different scents
Cons
- Might not be suitable for those with very dry skin
- Bottle could be more durable
Suitable for all skin types, this timeless toner deserves a spot in every skincare collection. Whenever your skin is irritated, having one of these on hand will enable you to soothe and calm your complexion instantly.
We love the original witch hazel infused formula but it also comes in a cucumber, coconut water, and rose petal version which all work equally well to hydrate and refresh your skin.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What toner do dermatologists recommend?
A:We spoke to various dermatologists when putting together this piece and one toner that was repeatedly recommended was The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner.
-
Q: How do I choose the right toner?
A:To help improve the overall condition of your skin go for a toner that is suitable for your skin type and targets the specific issue you want to deal with.
-
Q: How much should I spend on a toner?
A:Toners are one of the more affordable skincare products with some of the best offerings found at the drugstore. A luxury toner is also a great option if you are looking to treat your skin and revitalize it.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.