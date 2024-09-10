The Best Face Masks for Acne

Written by Clare Holden

Whether you are trying to target a specific skin issue or indulge in some self-care, face masks are one of the best ways to elevate your skincare routine and get your complexion glowing again. If you have acne-prone skin and aren’t sure which product to choose, we spoke with top dermatologists to get their expert opinion on what to look for in a face mask and how often to use them.

Dr. Stephanie Saxton-Daniels, explains how masks are ideal for using along with your favorite products saying, “Face masks can be used to boost current regimens or repair damaged skin”. Dr. Michele Green meanwhile gave us the lowdown on how they work, saying, “Face masks are designed to deliver high concentrations of active ingredients to the skin. They prolong the duration that the ingredients sit on the skin, allowing for maximum absorption.”

Dr. Green also explained the different types of face masks and the best way to introduce them into your routine, telling us, “Depending on the ingredients, face masks can help reduce inflammation, increase skin cell turnover rate, and reduce excess oil production in acne-prone skin. The effects from a face mask typically last for around three days and can be repeated two to three times a week to enhance and maintain results.”

After getting their expert recommendations and testing out the offerings we put together this list of the best face masks for acne. Check out our skin-saving selection below.

Ulta Best Overall: Peter Thomas Roth Therapeutic Sulfur Acne Masque

Best Drugstore: Queen Helene Mint Julep Masque for Smoothening

Clare Holden Best Splurge: Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Mask

Sephora Best Budget: The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque

Clare Holden Best Hydrating: AHAVA Hyaluronic Acid Leave-On Mask

Best Clay Mask: Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay

Best Overnight: EltaMD Skin Recovery Overnight Face Mask

Best Sheet Mask: 111SKIN Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask

Sephora Best for Uneven Texture: Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Ceramide Hydration Mask

Best for Oily Skin: Dermalogica Sebum Clearing Masque

Clare Holden Best for Dry Skin: Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Night Cream + Mask with Vitamin C

Clare Holden Best for Clogged Pores: Innisfree Super Volcanic AHA Pore Clearing Clay Mask

Clare Holden Best for Redness: Kiehl’s Calendula Petal Infused Calming Mask

Clare Holden Best for Radiance: Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask

Best Non-Comedogenic: Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask