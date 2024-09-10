The Best Face Masks for Acne
Whether you are trying to target a specific skin issue or indulge in some self-care, face masks are one of the best ways to elevate your skincare routine and get your complexion glowing again. If you have acne-prone skin and aren’t sure which product to choose, we spoke with top dermatologists to get their expert opinion on what to look for in a face mask and how often to use them.
Dr. Stephanie Saxton-Daniels, explains how masks are ideal for using along with your favorite products saying, “Face masks can be used to boost current regimens or repair damaged skin”. Dr. Michele Green meanwhile gave us the lowdown on how they work, saying, “Face masks are designed to deliver high concentrations of active ingredients to the skin. They prolong the duration that the ingredients sit on the skin, allowing for maximum absorption.”
Dr. Green also explained the different types of face masks and the best way to introduce them into your routine, telling us, “Depending on the ingredients, face masks can help reduce inflammation, increase skin cell turnover rate, and reduce excess oil production in acne-prone skin. The effects from a face mask typically last for around three days and can be repeated two to three times a week to enhance and maintain results.”
After getting their expert recommendations and testing out the offerings we put together this list of the best face masks for acne. Check out our skin-saving selection below.
Finding the Best Face Masks for Acne
If you often fall victim to breakouts, the last thing you want to do when using a face mask is further aggravate your skin. Those with acne-prone skin need to be slightly more selective when shopping for skin care, which is why we put together this compact guide to help you make an informed choice.
Below, we go through everything from ingredients, and target issues, to brands to ensure you find the best face mask for your skin type and budget.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Face Mask for Acne
Ingredients
Face masks are a great way to deliver an intense dose of a specific ingredient to your skin. If you have dry skin, glycerin and hyaluronic acid improve hydration. Salicylic acid is always beneficial to those with acne-prone skin as it reduces redness and swelling. While clay masks are ideal for unclogging pores.
Target Issue
Face masks can be used to deal with a number of skin issues. If you are looking to reduce redness opt for a calming mask that contains aloe vera, chamomile, or cucumber extract. If your skin needs a general pick-me-up sleeping or overnight masks work best to bring back radiance to your complexion. Check our list above for the best option for your specific needs.
Skin Type
To get the most out of your face mask it's important to choose a product that is suitable for your skin type. If you have oily skin opt for a face mask that reduces excess sebum to avoid clogging your pores. Those with drier complexions should pick a mask that replenishes moisture and those with particularly sensitive skin should go for a fragrance-free option.
Application
It is generally recommended to apply a face mask at night or on a day when you won’t be wearing makeup immediately after. Clay masks can leave your skin slightly red after use and always need a good moisturizer afterwards to avoid drying out your skin. If you do want to do a mask pre-makeup choose a hydrating sheet mask to prep your base.
Brand
We combed through all of the different skincare brands to ensure we found the best face masks for acne-prone skin. Our list has options from the drugstore, luxury brands, as well as Amazon. Take a look above for high-quality face masks at every price point.
What are the Different Types of Face Masks for Acne?
Hydrating
A hydrating face mask gives your skin an intense dose of moisture and can be used anytime your complexion is looking tired and dull. In addition to leaving your skin looking softer and more plump, a hydrating face mask will also help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Clay
While clay masks shouldn’t be used every day, they can still play an essential part of a well-rounded skincare routine by clearing out pores and removing impurities from the skin. Whenever your skin is feeling clogged up or overloaded with product, a clay mask is the best option to reduce excess oil and provide a thorough cleanse.
Sheet
Whenever you are short on time or want to prep your base for makeup then a sheet mask is the best option. They work by locking the ingredients into your skin and therefore providing a more concentrated dose of hydration.
Best Overall: Peter Thomas Roth Therapeutic Sulfur Acne Masque
Pros
- Deep pore cleansing
- Absorbs oil
- Soothes skin
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Some may prefer a tube
This is our absolute favorite mask for acne-prone skin. It contains 10% maximum-strength sulfur, along with kaolin and bentonite clay. Together they all work together to exfoliate skin, absorb excess oil, and unclog pores.
This ultimate skin pick-me-up has also been infused with aloe to ensure your complexion is kept soothed while the mask gets to work. In addition to the face, it can be used on any problem areas including your chest and back. For those with susceptible to breakouts, this is a must-have product for your bathroom shelf.
Best Drugstore: Queen Helene Mint Julep Masque for Smoothening
Pros
- Minimizes pore size
- Cruelty-free
- Leaves skin refreshed
Cons
- Slightly tricky to squeeze out of the tube
- Not everyone may like the scent
This mint masque from Queen Helene has been around for a long time and continues to be one of the most-raved about drugstore products ever. When your skin looks tired and dull or has been overloaded with products—this mask draws out any impurities and leaves your complexion looking refreshed.
It is also our top pick for reducing the appearance of pores and absorbing excess oil. If you are looking to create a spa-like facial on a budget, this is the mask to reach for. You’ll love how clean and smooth your skin feels after using this find.
Best Splurge: Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Mask
Pros
- Fragrance-free
- Hydrates skin
- Calms skin
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Excessive packaging
Dr. Barbara Sturm creates the most luxurious skincare products and this super-hydrating face mask from the line is the ultimate treat for your skin. Suitable for all skin types, it delivers an intense dose of moisture while also providing soothing and calming properties, to leave your complexion looking better than ever.
This do-it-all mask improves the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and redness. Along with aloe vera, chamomile, and kaolin, this mask also contains potent antioxidant purslane, which aids skin rejuvenation and promotes healthier-looking skin.
Best Budget: The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque
Pros
- Removes dead skin cells
- Rejuvenates skin
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Might not work for those with very sensitive skin
- Takes a few minutes to dry
The Ordinary is renowned for its pared-back approach to skincare, providing effective ingredients and affordable prices. If your skin has been looking lackluster recently, this mask provides a no-nonsense solution to get your complexion glowing again.
Its simple combination of charcoal, clays, and salicylic acid creates the perfect formula to revitalize the surface of your skin and give it a smoother and more radiant appearance. It also works great on blackheads and any areas with uneven texture.
Best Hydrating: AHAVA Hyaluronic Acid Leave-On Mask
Pros
- Non-sticky
- Doesn’t need to be washed off
- Great as an overnight treatment
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Slightly more expensive
When your regular moisturizer just doesn’t seem to be providing enough hydration for your face this is the mask to reach for. Adding in this leave-on mask to your weekly beauty routine is exactly what you need to combate any dryness or flakiness.
A cocktail of peptides along with hydrating powerhouse hyaluronic acid infuse your skin with everything it needs to look nourished and revived. This mask is also incredibly low-maintenance as it does all the work while you sleep. Leave it on overnight and wake up to plumper and smoother skin.
Best Clay Mask: Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay
Pros
- Lasts for a long time
- Best-seller
- Leave skin soft and smooth
Cons
- Sometimes sells out
- Needs to be mixed with water or apple cider vinegar
This clay mask is one of the best-selling beauty products on Amazon. I have been using it weekly for years and cannot recommend it enough. It clears out your pores and leaves your skin looking healthier and more supple.
You can mix it with water or apple cider vinegar for an extra deep cleanse. If you tend to wear makeup every day, adding this mask into your skincare routine will help to prevent your pores from getting clogged. It can also be used on the body, hair and even to treat mosquito bites.
Best Overnight: EltaMD Skin Recovery Overnight Face Mask
Pros
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Reduces redness
- Revitalizes tired-looking skin
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Those with very dry skin may need to layer it with a moisturizer
This overnight mask is the perfect pick for when you're short on time but feel like your skin needs some extra TLC. Developed especially to revitalize and protect sensitive and acne-prone skin, this mask calms, soothes, and repairs your face while you slumber.
In addition to providing intense hydration, this mask also has the extra benefit of being infused with powerful antioxidants to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and leave your skin looking soft and moisturized in the morning.
Best Sheet Mask: 111SKIN Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask
Pros
- Leaves skin glowing
- Easy to use
- Extra hydrating
Cons
- Can only be used once
- Not everyone may the feel of a sheet masks
This sheet mask is an all-round hit with everyone. It pops up everywhere on social media and makeup artists love using it on celebrities before big events as it works wonders to get the skin looking plumped before applying foundation. I also always ensure to have one on hand for days when my skin needs an instant refresh.
Whether you are sleep-deprived, overworked or just feel like your skin needs a treat, this mask requires just 20 minutes to work its magic and get your complexion looking glowing and radiant.
Best for Uneven Texture: Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Ceramide Hydration Mask
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Replenishes skin barrier
- Evens skin texture
Cons
- Expires after 12 months
- Not everyone may like the scent
For those with acne-prone skin, even when you're not experiencing a breakout you may find your skin surface still looks slightly uneven. This nourishing natural mask from Farmacy works to strengthen the skin barrier and leave it looking replenished and smoother.
It contains a potent mix of skin-healthy ingredients to target a multitude of issues all at once. Ceramides, pro-vitamin B5, apple extract, and honey blend all work simultaneously to rehydrate and moisturize, resulting in an overall more glowing complexion.
Best for Oily Skin: Dermalogica Sebum Clearing Masque
Pros
- Calms breakouts
- Detoxifies skin
- Removes excess oil
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Smaller in size
Those with both oily and acne-prone skin need to be extra careful when selecting beauty products to ensure they don’t block their pores resulting in further breakouts. This sebum-clearing mask from Dermalogica is an absolute must-have for those with oilier complexions as it purifies, detoxifies, and clears out any skin congestion.
This mask provides a soothing and cooling sensation to the skin through its clay-based formula. It also contains salicylic acid for gentle exfoliation, which helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines, as well as even skin tone.
Best for Dry Skin: Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Night Cream + Mask with Vitamin C
Pros
- Available in mini-size
- Locks in hydration
- Restores skin’s radiance
Cons
- Not everyone may like the scent
- Needs time to absorb
If you are looking to achieve supple and dewy skin, this is the mask to go for. Whenever your skin is looking parched, this mask contains everything you need to deeply hydrate and intensely moisturize your complexion in minutes.
Squalane and hyaluronic acid work together to result in a softer texture, while vitamin C leaves your skin looking brighter and firmer. It also targets dullness and protects against environmental stressors and free radicals with its special superberry complex.
Best for Clogged Pores: Innisfree Super Volcanic AHA Pore Clearing Clay Mask
Pros
- Controls excess sebum
- Minimizes the appearance of pores
- Deeply exfoliates
Cons
- May not work as well for very dry skin
- Not everyone may like a clay mask
This skincare gem from K Beauty brand Innisfree is a gentle yet effective way to exfoliate your skin and leave it looking smoother. Volcanic ash clusters combine with lactic acid to remove dead skin cells, control excess sebum, and reduce the appearance of pores.
Despite being a clay mask, it has a creamy non-drying texture that doesn’t strip the skin of moisture. It is suitable for all skin types and can be used up to twice a week.
Best for Redness: Kiehl’s Calendula Petal Infused Calming Mask
Pros
- Lightweight feel
- Soothes skin
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- Some may prefer a tube
- Slightly scented
When it comes to skin issues, acne-prone skin and redness often go hand-in-hand, which is why having this calming mask from Kiehls on your bathroom shelf means you are always ready to cool and soothe your skin promptly during flare-ups.
This lightweight gel mask contains both calendula and aloe vera to reduce redness and leave your skin feeling refreshed. It is also fragrance-free for those who are sensitive to scents.
Best for Radiance: Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask
Pros
- Strengthens skin barrier
- Soothes stressed skin
- Leaves complexion looking healthier
Cons
- Needs to be worn overnight
- Might not work for very oily skin
If you have been neglecting your skin recently and are looking for a product to get it back to looking its best, this option from Laneige delivers moisturize, replenishes your skin barrier, as well as calming redness.
It went viral on social media when it was first released and continues to be one of the most popular masks on the market due to its ability to revitalize your complexion and give it that healthy lit-from-within glow.
Best Non-Comedogenic: Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
Pros
- Plumps up skin
- Evens skin tone
- Reduces the appearance of fine lines
Cons
- Smaller size sometimes sells out
- Cap of the tube could be more durable
This multi-tasking face mask is ideal for those with acne-prone skin as it has been formulated especially to be non-comedogenic. It contains a plethora of skin-nourishing ingredients that work together to calm, soothe, hydrate, and refresh your complexion.
Dryness is instantly relieved with moisturizing duo glycerin and hyaluronic acid, while stressed and tired skin is effectively taken care of through a mix of allantoin, bisabolol, panthenol, and cucumber extract.
