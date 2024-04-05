The Best Eyeliners for Waterline

To help you make an informed choice and to ensure you pick the best eyeliner to define your waterline, we have put together everything you need to know from application to ingredients to help you make your pick.

Eyeliner a makeup bag essential and everyone should have at least one option on hand at all times. With so many variations from kohls, pencils and liquids, it can be a mission trying to decipher which one will work best for you.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Eyeliners for the Waterline

Color:

Think about where you will be wearing your eyeliner. If it is for everyday use a drugstore black or brown liner is the perfect option. If you are looking for a specific color or finish for a special occasion or to go with a particular outfit both the Maybelline and Urban Decay picks on our list have huge shade ranges.

Application:

You want to be as gentle as possible when applying your eyeliner along the waterline. If you do find your eyes are starting to itch, give them a break, apply the rest of your makeup and come back to finish them off. Lightly dusting some setting powder under the eyes will also prevent smudging.

Formula:

A good eyeliner should glide on and provide enough pigment in one swipe. You want to avoid having to go back and forth along the waterline as this will cause irritation and redness. Some liners are infused with vitamin e which will help to prevent the skin from drying out.

Ingredients:

The waterline is the most delicate area of the face, so you want to ensure you avoid any harsh ingredients. Look for eyeliners that are fragrance free to avoid irritating the eyes. If you have particularly sensitive eyes also try to choose an eyeliner that is paraben, sulfate and alcohol free.

Price:

Eyeliner is generally one of the first makeup products we ever buy. There are hundreds of options available so while you will be spoilt for choice it can be overwhelming trying to narrow down your options. We have included tried and tested options for every price point on our list so once you have decided how much you want to spend go for one of our picks that fit within your budget.