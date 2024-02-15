The Best Flannels of 2024

1

The Legendary Whitetails flannel shirt a comfortable, high-quality flannel and will last for years. It's available in many different colors, including the classic blue and red, and it’s the perfect holiday or birthday gift for the men in your life. Not only can you find this flannel shirt in large sizes up to 5XL, but it’s also available in tall sizes as well.

This shirt is the perfect weight to keep you warm in the winter but light enough to be worn as an everyday shirt in spring and fall. You can layer it underneath your favorite coat or wear it tucked into your jeans. The cuffs and collar are lined with corduroy, so they don’t crease easily, and you also get a single pocket along with a pencil slot. This shirt is a great clothing essential to have in your closet, and thanks to these impressive features, we’ve chosen this flannel shirt as our best overall pick.