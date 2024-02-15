If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Flannels of 2024
Whether buttoned up or worn as an overshirt, flannels are a fun way to mix up your cold-weather style, pairing well with jeans, work pants, and even long skirts. The options are truly endless when it comes to this classic look. If you want to add this versatile piece to your wardrobe, check out our post reviewing the best flannel items you can find 2024. The Legendary Whitetails shirt stands out for its unique features, like the corduroy-lined cuffs and collar. No matter what type of flannel wardrobe staple you’re looking for, our buying guide will help you decide exactly which choice is right for you.
Flannel: A Buying Guide
Flannel shirts can be a great addition to your wardrobe during colder seasons. They can keep you warm while providing a much-needed stylish look. They're also great for layering on moderate-temperature days. Following this buying guide can help you select some deluxe and easygoing shirts for your next event.
Things to Consider
Consider the factors below to get a flannel top that perfectly levels up your style game while maintaining your comfort level and confidence.
The term flannel automatically brings a plaid style to mind, but you can also find plain prints in this fabric type. Both patterns look great, but you should choose one that suits the kind of occasions where you typically wear flannel. For example, check prints are an excellent choice for casual outings with friends, while a plain version gives more of a professional look.
Size
The ideal fit criteria for flannel is neither too loose nor too tight. It should instead fit true to your body size. Buy one size up for perfect layering if you want to use it as a pullover.
Length
Flannel shirts look good with a length that sits a little below the waist. A square-edged overshirt that's not too long can go well with an informal undershirt and pants.
Benefits of Flannel Fabric
Multiple fabric types exist in the fashion world, with each having many valuable characteristics. Flannel is a widely preferred garment choice during the most frigid days of the year. It's smooth, medium-weighted, and traps enough heat to provide warmth during low temperatures.
Outfits for freezing days
The warmth of flannel fabric makes it a go-to outfit choice for colder days. You can find a variety of garment types built with this material, including shirts, sweaters, overcoats, pants, and casual wear.
Suitable for outdoor adventures
Flannel is a soft fabric known for its supreme breathability. You can pack garments made from this material for outdoor trips on slightly warmer days. Flannel is sweat-wicking and will keep you dry even during long hikes or outdoor trips.
Night clothes
Loosely fitting and comfortable clothing is a key to sleeping well at night. Flannel fits the criteria because it's lightweight and soft on your skin.
Bedsheets and blankets
Flannel sheets for bedding are standard when the temperature is at its lowest. The blend of silky fibers retains body heat, providing some much-needed warmth in the winter. By replacing thin cotton sheets with thicker fabric blankets, you can stay warm all winter long.
Caring for Your Flannel Shirt
You should know the correct technique for washing these shirts to keep the color, shine, and softness intact. Following these tips can help you preserve your flannel tops for long-term use. You can also consider these factors while washing other types of similar apparel like pajamas, bedsheets, handbags, and accessories.
- Always use lukewarm or cold water to wash flannel garments to keep them intact for the long term. Hot water can adversely impact the fabric’s color, length, and smoothness.
- You shouldn't subject flannel clothes to solid detergents that can cause the color to bleed. Such chemicals can also eliminate the characteristic softness of the fabric. Try choosing gentle fabric cleaners that will remove the dirt and grime from your shirt without affecting the color.
- A good rule of thumb is to wash and rinse your flannel in the same temperature of water. Avoid washing your shirt with cold water and then rinsing it with hot water, as this can shock the fabric and damage it.
- It may be a good idea to wash your flannels in the gentle cycle, and avoid washing them with heavier items like jeans and coats.
- You can use artificial textile softeners with detergent to maintain the smoothness of your flannel. We also recommend using natural fabric softening agents like vinegar.
- Consider air drying your flannel, as the dryer may damage the fabric. You can lay your shirt flat to dry, or hang it on a clothesline. Avoid hanging your shirt in direct sunlight, as this may cause the print to fade.
The Best Flannels
Legendary Whitetails Flannel Shirt
Pros
- Relaxed fit that doesn’t feel stiff
- Comfortable, double-pleated back
- Available in plaid and solid colors
Cons
- Shirt might shrink in the wash
The Legendary Whitetails flannel shirt a comfortable, high-quality flannel and will last for years. It's available in many different colors, including the classic blue and red, and it’s the perfect holiday or birthday gift for the men in your life. Not only can you find this flannel shirt in large sizes up to 5XL, but it’s also available in tall sizes as well.
This shirt is the perfect weight to keep you warm in the winter but light enough to be worn as an everyday shirt in spring and fall. You can layer it underneath your favorite coat or wear it tucked into your jeans. The cuffs and collar are lined with corduroy, so they don’t crease easily, and you also get a single pocket along with a pencil slot. This shirt is a great clothing essential to have in your closet, and thanks to these impressive features, we’ve chosen this flannel shirt as our best overall pick.
Amazon Essentials Flannel Shirt
Pros
- Features a chest pocket
- Fashionable side pleats
- Great unisex design
Cons
- Buttons are on the smaller side
The Amazon Essentials flannel shirt is an excellent piece of clothing since you can use it as everyday wear or style it for date night. This high-quality flannel shirt is available in various colors, from classic red to cozy green, and you can also get it in a plaid pattern or a solid one-toned shirt.
Available in sizes up to XXL, this amazing button-down fits true to size. It's mid-weight, so you can layer it underneath your clothes for the winter or wear it as is in the fall. It has a rounded hem that looks stylish and can also be tucked in for casual events. The shirt is made of 100% cotton, which is soft and washes well in the machine.
Wrangler Authentics Flannel Hoodie
Pros
- Very soft fabric
- Fits true to size
- Moisture-wicking fabric
Cons
- Puffy inner material
The Wrangler authentic flannel jacket is a versatile piece of clothing that looks equally fashionable for professional and casual outings. This hoodie-style top can be your go-to choice when the temperature drops. It has two large pockets, perfect for carrying around essentials like your keys and phone.
This flannel is made from a very soft cotton-blend material that easily retains heat. This composition also contributes to durability, so you can wear it for many years to come. This brand is well-known for making long-lasting outdoor clothing, so this option is perfect for everything from work to outdoor leisure time.
Beaully Flannel Shacket
Pros
- Medium weighted fabric
- Two-in-one shacket style
- Versatile style complements any outfit
Cons
- The sleeves are a bit short
The Beaully flannel shacket is here to give you a chic look on colder nights. This long-sleeved overshirt is made from high-quality fabric that will keep you warm all winter long. The sleeves look great when rolled up, so you can wear this option in a variety of casual and formal situations.
The fabric is very thick and resistant to wear, so you can safely wash it in the washing machine. In fact, this material will get softer with every wash. Pair this option with a white undershirt and classic blue jeans for a complete look fit for any occasion.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What is the difference between flannel and plaid?
A:Flannel and plaid are two terms that often go hand in hand, but there is a major contrasting factor between them. Plaid is a check-styled fashion that you can spot on any fabric type in the fashion world. Flannel, on the other hand, is a material used to create various clothing items. These shirts usually come in plaid patterns, so it's easy to see how these two words get confused. You can purchase these shirts in a variety of patterns.
-
Q: How can I style my flannel shirt?
A:Flannel shirts often look great with casual outfits. Try adding a pair of denim jeans and a solid color undershirt with this piece. This look is very classic, and looks very clean. You can dress up your outfit with a pair of black pants or jeans. Also consider wearing your flannel buttoned-up, as this can make the shirt appear more formal as well.
-
Q: How long will my flannel shirt last?
A:Flannel shirts can last for several years, if you apply proper washing and drying techniques. Although it feels softer with every wash, the firmness of the fabric is not affected at all after repeated washes. You should avoid washing your flannel in hot water with harsh powders as well. Try using a mild detergent, and avoid the excessive use of fabric-softeners. As noted above, avoid drying your shirt in a dryer, as this can damage the fabric.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.