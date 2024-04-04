The Best Night Creams to Try Now
Finding the best night cream for your skin has long been regarded as one of the most important steps in keeping your complexion plump, radiant and healthy. Night creams tend to be heavier than day creams, as they contain vital ingredients such as peptides and antioxidants, which provide essential restorative properties that prevent the signs of aging and lock in moisture.
The aim of night creams is to hydrate, nourish and protect the skin. Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, squalane, ceramides and niacinamide work most effectively while you are sleeping. Aesthetician and makeup artist Colleen Carey explains how “everyone should be wearing a night cream regardless of skin type or skin condition.”
Carey also emphasizes the importance of never putting a night cream on uncleansed skin and recommends washing your face at least twice to remove makeup and the grime of the day. Keep reading to see the best night creams available for every skin type, concern, complexion and budget.
15 Best Night Creams to Try Now
If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
Finding the Best Night Cream: A Buyer's Guide
The nighttime is when our bodies and minds reset themselves and we essentially recharge our batteries. This why it is the optimal period for you to nourish and heal your skin as well. Celebrity esthetician Elina Fedotova explains how during sleep, your skin's cellular renewal process is at its peak and how using an appropriate night cream can take advantage of this process and aid in rejuvenating your skin.
She goes on to say that, “The skin's barrier function is more permeable during sleep, meaning that it is more receptive to the absorption of skincare products,” adding that “applying a night cream before bed can be especially beneficial, as the active ingredients can penetrate deeper into the skin and work their magic.”
Now that you know the importance of using a night cream, you need to consider which one will work for you and what the main areas of concerns you wish to target are. There is no shortage of products on the market, but for long term skin health, you want to find exactly the right formula for your skin type and complexion.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Night Cream
Skin Health
There is no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to skin care. If your skin dries out, it will start to overproduce oil, which is why it is so important to always maintain your skins moisture levels. Diet, water intake, pollution and stress can all effect the appearance of skin, so keeping these in check will allow you get the most out of your products.
Ingredients
If you have oily skin, look for an oil-free cream to avoid clogging pores leading to breakouts. If you have dry skin, squalane will provide extra hydration. Meanwhile, those with sensitive skin should avoid fragranced products or anything contain parabens or sulfates which may cause unnecessary irritation.
Price
Recent years have seen high-quality skin care become accessible to everybody. There are now many great options on the market for every budget. If you want to save money, focus on key ingredients and don’t worry about packaging. But if you feel like treating yourself, luxury skincare is a fabulous way to relax and unwind at the end of the day, so never feel guilty about investing in a product you love that works for you.
Skin Concern
The evening and night hours serve as the best period of the day to give some extra attention to your specific skin concerns. Whether you want to reduce the signs of aging, treat acne or target dryness, applying an appropriate product to your face while you are sleeping gives it extra time to work and improve the appearance of skin.
Reviews
Still unsure which product is for you? Check out the different reviews of any cream you are considering to see if it aligns with your needs. There will generally be a shopper with a similar skin concern to yourself which will help you determine if a product will work for your complexion.
What are the Different Types of Night Cream?
Lightweight
Not everyone likes the feeling of a dense cream on their face at night, so a lightweight lotion-like formula may be a better option. These generally come in tubes, as opposed to pots, and work especially well with oily skin.
Rich Creme
For those who need deep hydration, a thick, rich cream is normally a sign of a product that will treat all your skin issues at once. Make sure to double-cleanse your face before applying to avoid overloading your skin and clogging pores.
Moisturizing
If you have good skin in general and just want to maintain the bright appearance, applying a good moisturizer every night will leave your skin feeling plump and help prevent the early signs of aging.
Best Overall: The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + PhytoCeramides – Moisture-Rich Surface Hydration
Pros
- Plant-derived ceramides
- Cruelty-free
- Intensely nourishing
Cons
- Might not work with oily skin
- Some people may not like the packaging
- Slightly thick
The Ordinary continue to disrupt the skincare market with their innovative and extremely effective formulas. If you suffer from dry skin and feel like nothing seems to be able to hydrate your skin, this triple action moisture dense cream is the one you have been looking for.
Nothing else compares to this product's ability to penetrate the skin barrier, deliver and lock in moisturizing ingredients to enable your skin to revitalize itself and wake up looking refreshed and plumped. This cream has it all - prodew 600 and lipids, without any of the irritating ingredients like parabens or sulfates.
Best Moisturizing: La Roche-Posay Hydraphase Intense Rich
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Extra hydration
- Dermatologist approved
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Might be too rich for oily skin
- Not so widely available
If you are looking for a dermatologist approved skincare brand to replenish your skin as you sleep then La Roche-Posay’s Hydraphase Intense Rich is the dream cream you need. They understand the importance of skin health and therefore take a more medical and science based approach to developing skin solutions.
Every product is created to be gentle on the skin while also achieving optimum results. This luscious cream is infused with hyaluronic acid to ensure your skin continues to be hydrated even after you wake up. What makes it even more special is that it is made in specialist laboratories in France with selected thermal spring water to attain the ideal consistency and gentle formula.
Best Night Cream for Dry Skin: Estee Lauder NightWear Plus Moisturizer Anti-Oxidant Night Detox Cream
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Non greasy formula
- Dermatologist tested
Cons
- Not everyone will like the scent
- Some people may prefer a pump dispenser
- Slightly more expensive
If you find night creams too heavy and feel like they clog your pores, this lightweight cream from Estee Lauder will provide maximum results without making your skin feel greasy. This is a detox cream and overnight healer all in one. Repair the stress caused to your skin during the day while also providing it with antioxidant hydration to wake up with a smoother complexion.
This cream feels featherweight on your skin and absorbs quickly allowing it to start working immediately in purifying skin and replenishing moisture. If you suffer from breakouts, this product is also nonacnegenic so you can apply it without risking irritating your skin.
Best for Oily Skin: CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Affordable price
- Thousands of positive reviews
Cons
- Packaging isn’t the best
- Some people may prefer a lighter feel cream
- Pot container
Shoppers can’t get enough of this night cream from CeraVe. With almost 40,000 rave reviews on Amazon, it must be the combination of skin saving ingredients niacinamide, peptide complex and hyaluronic acid that keep customers coming back to repurchase.
If you like to keep your skincare routine simple and are generally too tired to even think about layering 5 different products on your face before bedtime, then this night cream has the multi-purpose wonder formula you need for a hassle-free application. The rich velvety texture will hydrate your skin as you sleep and as it is also non-comedogenic it won’t clog your pores.
Best Anti-Aging: Elemis Pro-Collagen Night Cream
Pros
- Absorbs quickly
- Suitable for all skin types
- Leaves skin smoother and radiant
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Slightly more expensive
- Not everyone will like the scent
Elemis never fail in their ability to create skincare that makes dealing with skin issues feel like a luxury experience. Their innovative formulations make your bathroom feel like a health spa and applying this night cream is like a mini-facial before bed. One of the key ingredients is padina pavonica, a unique algae found in the Mediterranean that promotes hydration.
This cream targets the signs of aging while also improving skin suppleness and elasticity. If you suffer from puffiness in the face first thing in the morning, the blend of antioxidant rich ingredients will also help to firm up your skin overnight.
Best for Sensitive Skin: Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Night Cream
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Hydrates and smoothes skin
- Affordable price
Cons
- Sells out quickly
- Scent is not for everyone
- Some people may prefer a pump dispenser
This Triple Age Repair cream from Neutrogena targets the three most common issues that affect the skin as it ages. While you sleep, take the opportunity to improve the overall appearance of your skin by applying this night cream to your face and neck.
The formula of this cream was developed with ingredients that alleviate the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots while also including firming agents to improve elasticity. If you are looking to wake up with tighter and more hydrated skin, then this 3 in 1 one cream is the one for you.
Best Affordable: Night of Olay Firming Night Cream Face Moisturizer
Pros
- All time hero product
- Loyal following
- Affordable price
Cons
- Simple packaging
- May not work for younger skin
- Need to wait a month to see results
Possibly one of the first night creams ever to be created, there is a reason Olay’s Firming Moisturizer continues to be as popular as ever with shoppers. Its proven ability to improve the appearance of skin makes it an all time classic and an essential addition to any skincare routine.
For those who love a no fuss product that doesn’t rely on gimmicks to sell itself, this night cream from Olay provides hydration in the bucket loads while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Despite its rich texture, this cream is surprisingly non-greasy making it suitable for all skin types.
Best Clean: Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Skin Barrier Redness Recovery Moisturizer
Pros
- Recyclable packaging
- Reduces redness
- Cruelty free
Cons
- Some people may not like the tube packaging
- Smaller size
- Newer brand so fewer reviews
Tower 28 was named after the iconic lifeguard tower between Santa Monica pier and Venice beach, and this brand brings nothing but good vibes to your skincare routine. Add some Californian sunshine into your nightly routine with their SOS formula created especially to reinforce the skin barrier.
If you suffer from redness or pigmentation this moisturizer uses allantoin to calm and soothe your skin as you sleep. Paired with hyaluronic acid and a unique blend of ceramides, this recovery cream will soon become your go-to anytime your skin needs some extra TLC.
Best Nourishing: Ranavat Renewing Bakuchi Crème
Pros
- Luxury product
- Unique formula
- Hydrates and reduces the signs of aging
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not so widely available
- Fewer reviews
Ranavat was founded on the basis of fusing ancient remedies and modern day science with the objective of healing skin with nutrient dense formulas. Their bakuchi cream does this and more with its lotus flower extract and adaptogenic ashwagandha. There is something incredibly calming and relaxing about their products, which only helps to set you up for a good night sleep and leave you with replenished skin in the morning.
The rich density of this cream smoothes out fine lines and softens wrinkles. A true luxury experience, the scent is divine and the consistency of the cream the epitome of decadence.
Best Firming: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream with Peptides and Niacinamide
Pros
- Improves the overall appearance of skin
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Dermatologically tested
Cons
- Simple packaging
- Some people may not like a pot container
- Fewer reviews
Even if you aren’t a morning person, at least your skin will wake up feeling bouncy after using this ultra replenishing cream from First Aid Beauty. Collagen, peptides and niacinamide all combine to work on your skin overnight as you slumber, improving everything from wrinkles to skin suppleness.
Ideal for those looking to improve the overall texture of their skin, there is no alcohol, colorants or parabens to interfere with the nourishing ingredients. This is an everyday essential that you and your skin will both be grateful to have discovered.
Best Rated: Weleda Skin Food
Pros
- Affordable
- Rave reviews
- Leaves skin glowing and radiant
Cons
- Maybe be slightly thick for some people
- Not not suit oily skin
- Recently switched to plastic packaging
The original formula for skin food was created back in 1926 and even though it was officially renamed in 2010, this almost century old cream is still a favorite among makeup artists, celebrities and shoppers all over the world for good reason. The combination of chamomile, pansy and sunflower seed heal and nourish skin overnight and at under $15 there is nothing not to love about this product.
Anyone looking to boost their skin should invest in a tube of this, it not only works amazingly well as a night cream but can also be used to hydrate dry patches, be worn under makeup and used as a moisturizing hand cream.
Best Dermatologist Recommended: SkinCeuticals Renew Overnight Dry
Pros
- Specialized formula
- Delivers ultra hydration
- Targets discoloration and signs of aging
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not so widely available
- Fewer reviews
SkinCeuticals is the brand for those who seriously want to invest in their skincare. Worth every penny due to their unparalleled ability to create formulas that are easily absorbed by your skin and the efficacy of the ingredients included. The renew overnight cream uses a 10% hydroxy acid blend to gently exfoliate dead skin cells while simultaneously restoring hydration.
A favorite brand of dermatologists, this nutrient dense cream balances out the synergistic blend of naturally derived acids with aloe, chamomile and rose oil to maximize moisture retention.
Best Hydrating: Kiehl’s Since 1851 Ultra Facial Moisturizing Cream with Squalane
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Retains moisture
- Boosts skin quality
Cons
- Some people may prefer a scented product
- Fewer reviews
- Not everyone like creams in a pot
This cream from Kiehls goes beyond just moisturizing, first by restoring and protecting the skin barrier and then adding hydration to ensure the long term overall health of your skin. This product has gathered a loyal following of skincare lovers due to its potent formula of 4.5% squalane to soften skin combined with glycoprotein to balance moisture levels.
Perfect for using every night if you are looking to make a concentrated effort to improve the quality and radiance of your skin. The high grade ingredients also means it works well with all types of complexions and textures.
Best Drugstore: Vanicream Moisturizing Cream
Pros
- Affordable
- Sensitive skin friendly
- Pregnacy safe
Cons
- Not everyone likes a pump bottle
- May feel slightly greasy at first
Every household should have a Vanicream Moisturizing pump in its bathroom. This is a night cream the whole family can use. If you have sensitive skin, suffer from rosacea or extreme dryness this cream provides intense hydration without any irritating extra ingredients. You don’t have to worry about upsetting your skin with this product and can lather it on your face and neck freely without causing any skin upset.
This cream contains no dyes, parabens, fragrances or formaldehyde releasers and has the Awarded Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association. It also has over 35,000 happy customers on Amazon and for under $14 you can’ go wrong.
Best for Skin Texture: Too Faced Hangover Pillow Cream Ultra-Nourishing Night Cream
Pros
- Plumps up skin
- Soothing scent
- Gorgeous packaging
Cons
- May be too heavy for some people
- Fewer reviews
- Some people may prefer fragrance free
While the name suggests this is a cream for when you have been out dancing all night, it is actually made to recharge and restore your skin while you sleep. Infused with their specially created mineral rich Dream Complex, having this cream on your cosmetics shelf will make you happy you stayed in, applied it and woke up looking refreshed and revitalized.
Sea kelp, mango seed butter, avocado oil, vitamin B and hyaluronic acid all combine to nourish your skin overnight. The scent of this cream was also designed to help aid sleep and elevate your mood, enabling you to wake up feeling rested and energetic.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What is the best night cream for dark spots?
A:Azelaic acid and glycolic acid are two ingredients which effectively improve the appearance of dark spots, so keep an eye out for any cream that contains both of these.
-
Q: Do night creams really work?
A:Yes. In order to achieve bright and radiant skin, applying a moisture enhancing cream at night will keep your skin healthy and plump.
-
Q: How much should I spend on night cream?
A:Once you have evaluated the best types of ingredients for your skin type, take a look at the various offerings and find one that works for your budget. There are some amazing drugstore offerings available as well as higher-end brands. You can also alternate between cheaper and luxury creams on different nights to get the most out of your products.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.