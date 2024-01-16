If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Pull-up Bars for Home Workouts on a Budget
An active lifestyle with plenty of physical exercise is a must for staying healthy, but not all of us can take the time from our daily schedules to go to the gym. Thankfully, there is a ton of affordable workout equipment on the market that lets us exercise at home, including the pull-up bar.
A pull-up bar is made using sturdy metal, and it’s designed to fit into openings like an open doorway. They are easy to install, you can do all kinds of exercises on it, such as dead hangs, pull-ups, negative pull-ups and wide-grip pull-ups, to name a few. Here are the best pull-up bars including our favorite, Duonamic.
Benefits of a Pull-up Bar at Home
Improves exercise quality
Regular exercise can actually help keep your brain healthy as well as your body. With quality pull-up bars for home, you can get easy access to upper body exercise. This accessibility is ideal for people who can't go to the gym or just want to get some extra exercise at home. This is why it's essential to have a pull-up bar as a part of your workout kit.
Low maintenance
Pull-up bars don’t require much maintenance, unlike other exercise equipment. All you need to do is to keep the pull-up bar clean and store it in a safe place. This makes it a great option for beginners.
What to Look for When Buying
Weight capacity
The first thing to check when buying pull-up bars for home use is the maximum weight capacity. Make sure to get one with a weight capacity that's more than what you weigh to prevent damage to the bar and to keep yourself safe. It's generally a good idea to go for a maximum weight capacity of over 250 pounds. You can usually find the maximum weight capacity of a pull-up bar in its product description.
Dimensions to install
You can also check the dimensions of a pull-up bar to ensure that it will fit in the doorframe you want to install it in. This way, you won’t end up getting one that is too small and doesn’t fit. The dimensions of a pull-up bar should be listed in its product description.
Comfortable grips
Comfortable and easy-to-handle equipment is the key to a good exercise session. Make sure to search for pull-up bars with comfortable handles that provide a great grip. This way, you won’t have to worry about your hands hurting or slipping.
Easy assembly
Ensure the pull-up bar you choose is easy to assemble. This will help save you time and effort in the long run. Additionally, you won’t need complicated tools or great DIY skills just to put together your pull-up bar.
How Much Do Home Pull-up Bars Cost?
The price of a pull-up bar is usually determined by its build quality, weight capacity, design, and durability. You can usually get a durable and high-quality pull-up bar for home at around $25 to $45. A premium option, on the other hand, with extra features such as ergonomic grips, can cost you up to $130.
Reviewing the Best Pull-up Bars for Home in 2024
Duonamic Pull-up Bar for Home
Pros
- Clamp-safe design ensures stability
- Lightweight and highly portable
- Maximum weight capacity of 250 pounds
Cons
- A bit expensive
Earning the top spot on our list is the pull-up bar for home by Duonamic. It requires no assembly whatsoever, so you can install it in your doorway right out of the box. One unique thing about it is its portability made possible by its lightweight design, meaning you’ll never have to miss a single day of workouts on your travels. Its clamp-safe design also ensures you won’t have to worry about it slipping off the doorway. Additionally, it's highly durable thanks to the aerospace composite build, making it very stiff and sturdy. What impressed customers most about this pick was its easy installation. The overall portability, high durability and clamp-safe design of this pick have earned it the best overall spot on our list.
Iron Gym Pull-up Bar for Home
Pros
- Ergonomic and comfortable grips
- Maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds
- Comes in three bundle options
Cons
- Requires doorway depth under 6.7 inches
The runner-up on our list is this pull-up bar for home by Iron Gym, which you can also get in three different bundle options to best fit your needs. Thanks to its super sturdy heavy-duty steel build, it can support a maximum weight of 300 pounds. There are three grip positions you can hold on to on the bar as well, allowing you to do various exercises. It features professional-grade foam on the ergonomic grips, providing comfort to your hands as you work out. Its shiny platinum finish makes it very aesthetically pleasing, which is always a plus. It also comes with assembly tools, safety brackets and a safety manual included in the package, making it easy to assemble on your own fast. What the customers liked the most about it was the wide range of motion it provides.
ProsourceFit Pull-up Bar for Home
Pros
- Made with sturdy, high-grade steel
- Compact profile for easy storage
- Maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds
Cons
- Not for doorways over 32 inches wide
Next, we have this pull-up bar for home from ProsourceFit featuring five design variations, including a wall mount, foldable, and doorway design options. This wide variety means that you can easily find the right pull-up bar type that’s perfect for your unique home. This pick is easily portable, allowing you to get a workout in even when you’re far from home. It's also made from high-grade steel, making it reliably durable. This durable build is also why it boasts an impressive maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds. The compact design allows for easy storage, so it won’t ruin the look of your room. What customers liked most about this product was the great value for money it provides. They also appreciated its simple assembly and installation process.
Perfect Fitness Pull-up Bar for Home
Pros
- Turns over for push-ups and sit-ups
- Grips are fully padded for comfort
- Two-way adjustable design
Cons
- Assembly may be a bit confusing
The Perfect Fitness pull-up bar for home comes in elite, pro, max and sport design variations. You can use it for sit-ups and push-ups if you prefer, making it more versatile than standard options. The 300 pound weight capacity also speaks to it's overall durability. The multiple grip option allows you to get different exercise positions for a full upper-body workout, and the handles are fully padded to maximize comfort during your daily exercise session. Its two-way adjustable design also makes it super easy to install. Additionally, its sturdy build really impressed the customers, providing stability and durability.
Yiofoo Pull-up Bar for Home
Pros
- High fiber foam grips for comfort and safety
- Maximum weight capacity of 440 pounds
- Heavy-duty steel construction for durability
Cons
- Limited design options
This pull-up bar for home from Yiofoo is designed with strength in mind, evidenced by the impressive maximum weight capacity of 440 pounds. Its design is conveniently adjustable so you can customize it to fit the dimensions of your doorway. Plus, its heavy-duty steel build ensures stability so you can exercise without worry. The foam coating on the handles provides comfort and a good grip for your safety. It’s crafted using high-fiber materials, making it much more durable by preventing wear. This pick can also be taken apart for better portability. Thankfully, it’s very easy to reassemble, so you won’t have to spend too much time getting it ready for use.
People Also Ask
Q: Are wall-mounted pull-up bars better than doorframe pull-up bars?
A:A wall-mounted pull-up bar needs to be permanently attached to the wall, which can ruin the look of a room and even your walls. However, if you don’t mind that, then wall-mounted pull-up bars are a great permanent exercise tool. If you just want the pull-up bar to be more of a temporary feature, then you should instead go for a doorframe pull-up bar.
-
Q: Will a pull-up bar damage my doorframe?
A:Quality pull-up bars have padding in place to protect your doorframe and wall from getting damaged by the hard metal. However, this can still leave marks from the pressure. So, it’s never a bad idea to take extra precautions and add more padding if needed.
