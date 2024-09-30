The Best Tubing Mascaras to Keep Your Eyes Smudge-Free
You may have just recently heard of the wonders of tubing mascaras but they have in fact been around for a while. Due to their ability to lengthen, extend, and keep your lashes smudge-free, they have surged in popularity. There is now a much wider selection available on the market—with almost every brand providing a voluminous option.
Makeup artist Caitlyn Tuzzolino gives us her expert insight into how tubing mascaras work, saying, “Unlike traditional mascara, the formula behind tubing mascara creates polymer “tubes” around each lash – whereas most traditional mascaras are formulated with wax and silicone, many prefer how the tiny tubes separate lashes, hold a curl, don’t smudge, and are easy to remove.”
Whether you are looking to invest in your first tubing mascara or want to check out the different options, we have curated this list of the best tubing mascaras below to help you get your lashes into peak condition.
If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
Finding the Best Tubing Mascaras
If you are new to tubing mascara there are a few important things to think about before you decide which product is for you. To help you find the right mascara for your lashes, we have put together this guide that covers everything from ingredients to application.
Tubing mascaras work wonders to curl, lengthen, and improve the overall look of your lashes. They are also some of the best mascaras for staying smudge-free and keeping your makeup looking freshly applied for longer. Check out everything you need to know about the best tubing mascaras below.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Tubing Mascaras
Brand
Tubing mascaras work so well that almost every brand has one in their collection. Our list has the best tried and tested options from drugstore, medium, and high-end brands to ensure you can find a pick to suit your budget.
Application
Applying tubing mascara is the same as regular mascara, with many feeling it is even easier to get a precise finish. With a hand mirror looking down into it, swipe on the mascara and build it up using light layers to your desired finish.
Ingredients
If you are looking to condition your lashes along with adding pigment, go for an option that has been infused with seed oils, biotin, and shea butter.
Use
Many people favor tubing mascara for its staying power. If your eyes get easily irritated, you live in a humid climate, or you simply find your mascara tends to smudge easily—switch to a tubing option and be amazed at how clean your eye makeup appears even hours after application.
Removal
Because tubing mascara works by building mini sleeves around the lashes, warm water gently massaged into the eye area is often all you need to remove it. This makes it the ideal choice for those who wear contact lenses or are looking to minimize lash loss.
What are the Different Types of Tubing Mascara?
Volumizing
Volumizing tubing mascara makes lashes appear thicker and fuller. Because of the more waxy feel to tubing mascaras they also give lashes a curling effect which adds to the appearance of volume.
Lash-conditioning
Tubing mascaras are packed full of lash nourishing ingredients. If you are looking to soften and condition your lashes, all of the picks on our list have extra benefits.
Smudge-proof
Avoid pandaesque makeup with a smudge-resistant tubing mascara that prevents your eye makeup from flaking, transferring, or dropping. Smudge-proof tubing mascara is the perfect option for those who find water-proof mascara too tough to remove but need a product that doesn’t budge once applied.
Best Overall: Milani Highly Rated Lash Extensions Tubing Mascara
Pros
- Smudge-proof
- Suitable for sensitive eyes
- Long-Lasting
Cons
- Only available in black
- Not waterproof
Lift and lengthen your lashes with our favorite tubing mascara from Milani. Not only does it extend the look of your lashes, it also softens and conditions them with nourishing shea butter.
The cruelty-free formula ensures each individual lash is completely coated to create definition and make your lashes look thicker. We also love that this mascara contains castor seed oil to help keep your lashes looking healthy.
Best Budget: essence Bye Bye Panda Eyes Tubing Mascara
Pros
- Affordable
- Cruelty-free
- Volumizing formula
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Basic packaging
This tubing mascara from Essence is one of our favorite beauty bargains. Whether you are shopping on a budget or looking to try out tubing mascara for the first time, this option provides a high-quality volumizing formula at a great price.
If regular mascaras tend to smudge and transfer on you throughout the day, we can’t recommend enough switching to this pick to keep your eye makeup looking fresh for hours.
Best Drugstore: L’Oreal Paris Makeup Double Extend Tubing Mascara
Pros
- Dual-ended
- Lash-nourishing formula
- Ideal for sensitive eyes
Cons
- Not everyone may want lash primer
- Wand slightly smaller
If you are looking to take your lashes to the next level, this dual-ended mascara has everything you need to elevate your eye makeup routine. On one end you have a conditioning primer, to keep your lashes in conditioned and on the other end you have a deeply pigmented black mascara to lengthen and define.
Suitable for sensitive eyes, this option is water-resistant so stays put all day once applied without smudging or transferring.
Best for Sensitive Eyes: Clinique Lash Power Tubing Mascara Long-Wearing Formula
Pros
- Gentle formula
- Available in 2 colors
- Humidity-proof
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Some shades sell out
Tubing mascara works especially well for those with sensitive eyes. If you find most mascaras tend to cause irritation, this pick from Clinique was created without any phthalates, fragrance, or parabens.
This mascara has been ophthalmologist tested to ensure it is safe for those with delicate skin and contact lens wearers. It can also be easily removed using just warm water to minimize redness.
Best Luxury: Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Lengthening Mascara
Pros
- Luxurious formula
- Also comes in a mini size
- Fans out lashes
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not available in waterproof
Whenever we want to treat ourselves to some extra special makeup, Hourglass is always the brand we turn to for luxury formulas. In addition to the high-end finish their products provide we also love their gorgeous packaging and specifically with this pick, the innovative mascara wand.
The formula and brush work together perfectly to fan out your lashes and leave them looking thicker and longer, and your eyes appearing bigger and brighter. We love that this mascara also comes in a handy mini size for traveling.
Best Long-Wearing: Caliray Come Hell or High Water Volumizing & Lengthening Tubing Mascara
Pros
- Water-resistant
- Curls lashes
- Conditioning formula
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Brush could be better
Keep your eye makeup flake-free and smudge-proof with this mascara from clean beauty brand Caliray. Its advanced tubing technology glides on to the lashes in one swipe to coat them in an argan oil infused formula that curls and volumizes, in addition to conditioning.
This pick is also water-resistant and the specially designed brush is made from baby teddy bear wavy fibers to enable you to achieve an easy and precise application.
Best Curling: tarte tartelette™ XL tubing mascara
Pros
- Flake-free
- Lash lifting formula
- Moisturizing ingredients
Cons
- Mini size sometimes sells out
- Some may prefer a bigger brush
There is no need for an eyelash curler when using this pick from tarte as it has been created specifically to ensure your lashes look lifted from root to tip once applied. The peptide-blend formula keeps your lashes looking conditioned and soft, while the rich pigments ensure your lashes look thicker and fuller.
This mascara also contains a multitude of nourishing ingredients such as shea butter, niacinamide, biotin, and panthenol to maintain the overall health of your lashes.
Best Smudge-Proof: Sarah Creal Back of The Cab Volumizing & Tubing Mascara
Pros
- Ophthalmologist tested
- Non-transferring
- Easy to apply
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Only available in black
This slick pick from Sarah Creal is the one to go for if you often find your mascara drops under your eyes or flakes on your face. The formula has been tested by ophthalmologists to ensure it is safe for both contact lens wearers and those with sensitive eyes.
While the buildable formula of this mascara needs just one coat to elevate your eye makeup, if you are looking to add an extending effect we recommend going for two coats to give them extra volume.
Best Lash-Lifting: Jane iredale Lash Fixation Length & Definition Tubing Mascara
Pros
- Contains special curling agents
- Infused with lash nourishing ingredients
- Creamy formula
Cons
- Some may prefer a lighter texture
- White tube gets stained easily
Give your straight lashes some bounce with this lash-lifting tubing mascara that works to make your eyes appear brighter with its rice-curl complex infused formula. The innovative brush separates each individual lash and coats them with creamy volume enhancing pigments.
We also love how this mascara contains antioxidant-rich jojoba seed oil and jackfruit extract for an extra dose of hydration and moisture.
Best Lengthening: KVD Beauty Full Sleeve Long + Defined Tubing Mascara
Pros
- Doesn’t smudge
- Lash extension effect
- Fans out lashes
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Only comes in black
Not only does this tubing pick from KVD give your lashes a lengthening effect, it also ensures your mascara stays put and doesn’t budge even in the most humid and sweaty conditions.
The clump-proof formula glides onto your lashes instantly creating a highly pigmented sleeve around them to leave them looking fuller, thicker, and more voluminous.
Best Voluminous: Milk Makeup Kush High Roll Defining & Volumizing Tubing Mascara
Pros
- Smudge-proof
- Lash-conditioning ingredients
- Creamy texture
Cons
- Some may prefer a lighter formula
- Brush is slightly thinner
Who doesn’t want to add more volume to their lashes. This thickening mascara from Milk is one of the most popular tubing options available for a reason. It does everything you want from mascara and more. It delivers nourishing ingredients, is water-resistant and long-lasting, along with providing amped-up volume.
A potent trio of hemp seed, castor, and sunflower seed oils help to keep your lashes soft and conditioned, while its high roll tubing technology ensures your mascara doesn’t smudge.
Best Clean Beauty: Merit Clean Lash Lengthening Tubing Mascara
Pros
- Sensitive-eye friendly
- Cruelty-free
- Lash nourishing ingredients
Cons
- Sometimes sells out
- Only available in black
If you have sensitive eyes or wear contact lenses, the gentle formula of this mascara could be just what you need to keep your eyes irritation-free. The sleek black and gold tube delivers lashes with a multitude of conditioning ingredients, in addition to defining and separating them with tubing film-formers.
Plant-derived rice bran wax also helps to coat each individual lash to make them collectively look thicker and fuller.
Best Lash-Conditioning: IT Cosmetics Hello Lashes+ Volumizing Tubing Mascara with Lash Serum
Pros
- Lash-wrapping brush
- Special grip wand
- Minimizes lash loss
Cons
- Some may prefer a larger brush
- Needs a few coats
If maintaining the health of your lashes is your number one priority, then this is the tubing mascara for you. It uses haircare inspired ingredients such as biotin to strengthen your lashes, while argan and jojoba oil provide moisture and nourishment.
The smudge-proof formula can also be easily removed to reduce redness, irritation, and lash loss. This mascara also has one of our favorite wands and brushes, making it a great option for beginners to makeup looking for an easy application.
Best Lash-Defining: L.A. Girl Volumatic Volumizing Tubing Mascara
Pros
- Affordable
- Water-resistant
- Buildable formula
Cons
- Basic packaging
- Slightly smaller size
The especially designed petal-shaped bristles of this mascara make it one of the best options if you are looking to separate your lashes and achieve a fanned out effect. The buildable formula works to create lift and volume without ever looking or feeling heavy.
This mascara also stands up against sweat, humidity, and even tears while still being easy to remove at night.
Best Non-Clumping: Blinc Amplified Tubing Mascara
Pros
- Bestseller
- Flake-proof
- Ideal for oily skin
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Excessive packaging
This was one of the first tubing mascaras available on the market, and for many it still remains the best. The formula is completely oil-free making it the perfect pick for those with oily skin who find mascara constants smudges on them or doesn’t last.
If you have an active lifestyle and need a trusted mascara to stay put while you exercise, work, and run errands—this fan favorite is the one for you.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Is tubing mascara better than regular mascara?
A:Depending on your needs, tubing mascara can provide a cleaner and more superior finish to regular mascara.
-
Q: How do I know if a mascara is tubing?
A:Tubing mascaras will be labeled as such. If you are unsure take a look at the packaging or choose an option from our list above.
-
Q: How much should I spend on a tubing mascara?
A:Decide on your budget and then go back through our list of the best tubing mascaras which has options from the drugstore and luxury brands.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.