The Best Tubing Mascaras to Keep Your Eyes Smudge-Free

Written by Clare Holden

You may have just recently heard of the wonders of tubing mascaras but they have in fact been around for a while. Due to their ability to lengthen, extend, and keep your lashes smudge-free, they have surged in popularity. There is now a much wider selection available on the market—with almost every brand providing a voluminous option.

Makeup artist Caitlyn Tuzzolino gives us her expert insight into how tubing mascaras work, saying, “Unlike traditional mascara, the formula behind tubing mascara creates polymer “tubes” around each lash – whereas most traditional mascaras are formulated with wax and silicone, many prefer how the tiny tubes separate lashes, hold a curl, don’t smudge, and are easy to remove.”

Whether you are looking to invest in your first tubing mascara or want to check out the different options, we have curated this list of the best tubing mascaras below to help you get your lashes into peak condition.

Clare Holden Best Overall: Milani Highly Rated Lash Extensions Tubing Mascara

Best Budget: essence Bye Bye Panda Eyes Tubing Mascara

Clare Holden Best Drugstore: L’Oreal Paris Makeup Double Extend Tubing Mascara

Best for Sensitive Eyes: Clinique Lash Power Tubing Mascara Long-Wearing Formula

Clare Holden Best Luxury: Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Lengthening Mascara

Sephora Best Long-Wearing: Caliray Come Hell or High Water Volumizing & Lengthening Tubing Mascara

Clare Holden Best Curling: tarte tartelette™ XL tubing mascara

Sephora Best Smudge-Proof: Sarah Creal Back of The Cab Volumizing & Tubing Mascara

Ulta Best Lash-Lifting: Jane iredale Lash Fixation Length & Definition Tubing Mascara

Ulta Best Lengthening: KVD Beauty Full Sleeve Long + Defined Tubing Mascara

Clare Holden Best Voluminous: Milk Makeup Kush High Roll Defining & Volumizing Tubing Mascara

Sephora Best Clean Beauty: Merit Clean Lash Lengthening Tubing Mascara

Ulta Best Lash-Conditioning: IT Cosmetics Hello Lashes+ Volumizing Tubing Mascara with Lash Serum

Ulta Best Lash-Defining: L.A. Girl Volumatic Volumizing Tubing Mascara

Sephora Best Non-Clumping: Blinc Amplified Tubing Mascara