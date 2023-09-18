If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Broad-Spectrum Face Sunscreen Review
Protecting the skin on our face from the harsh effects of the sun’s rays is crucial, as it is more susceptible to damage than the rest of our body. To prevent irritation and breakouts, it is important to use a non-comedogenic sunscreen specifically formulated for facial skin. Some facial sunscreens go above and beyond by offering additional skin benefits. One such product is the Supergoop! SPF 40 Glowscreen. In this comprehensive review, we delve into the standout features of this face sunscreen and the advantages it can bring to your skin. Additionally, we provide valuable insights on the most vital factors to consider when selecting a facial sunscreen to ensure you make an informed and wise purchase decision. In this review, we will delve into the benefits of this innovative product, detailing its standout features.
Face Sunscreen: The Ultimate Buying Guide
Having a youthful and glowing complexion requires healthy skin, and protecting it from the harmful effects of the sun is crucial. However, with so many face sunscreen options available, choosing the right skin-friendly option can be overwhelming. Thankfully, this guide will provide all the key factors you need to consider, ensuring you are fully informed and confident in your purchasing decision.
Features to Consider
There are a number of features to consider when shopping for sunscreen. The right sunscreen for you will depend on your skin type, lifestyle, ingredients, and more. Keep reading to learn more about the top factors to consider when purchasing sunscreen.
SPF
Sun Protection Factor, or SPF, is the measure of a sunscreen's ability to protect your skin from UVB rays, the primary cause of sunburn. Dermatologists recommend a minimum SPF of 30 for everyday use, which blocks about 97% of UVB rays.
Broad-Spectrum Protection
Beyond SPF, a crucial quality to hunt for in a face sunscreen is broad-spectrum protection, which shields your skin from UVA and UVB rays. UVB rays are the main cause of sunburn and skin cancer, while UVA rays, which penetrate the skin more deeply, are associated with skin aging. Always look for sunscreens labeled "Broad Spectrum" for comprehensive protection.
Water Resistance
Water-resistant facial sunscreens provide protection for either 40 or 80 minutes of swimming or sweating. If you're active or live in a humid climate, opt for a water-resistant sunscreen and remember to reapply as directed.
Skin Type
Your skin type should guide your sunscreen choice. For oily skin, select a lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen. Those with sensitive skin should opt for hypoallergenic, fragrance-free formulations, while a moisturizing sunscreen is an ideal choice for dry skin.
- Non-comedogenic: If you're prone to breakouts, your sunscreen should be non-comedogenic, meaning it won't clog pores and trigger acne. Despite some sunscreens labeled as "oil-free", they might still clog pores, so ensure your sunscreen explicitly states "non-comedogenic".
Mineral vs. Chemical
Visible on the label, active ingredients in sunscreens are key players in skin protection. Chemical ingredients such as oxybenzone or avobenzone absorb harmful UV rays before they can cause damage. In contrast, physical ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide reflect UV rays away from your skin.
Why Trust Us?
We understand the vital role that product reviews play in helping consumers make informed decisions when purchasing. That's why Us Weekly provides honest and comprehensive feedback, ensuring you have all the essential information to make well-informed choices. Our reviews focus on finding high-quality products that meet your needs, making your shopping experience convenient and satisfying while emphasizing value and high standards. Our dedicated team of professionals delves beyond superficial evaluations to offer meaningful insights that genuinely make an impact. The satisfaction we derive from our work comes from knowing that our efforts make a real difference, giving shoppers the confidence they need to navigate the market effectively. By prioritizing credibility, transparency, and consumer empowerment, we aim to simplify the purchasing process and provide you with the knowledge necessary to make intelligent buying decisions. You can rely on us to be your trusted companion on your shopping journey, ensuring you discover the best products that align with your needs and preferences.
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Broad-Spectrum, 1.7 fl oz
Pros
- Travel-friendly size
- Doubles as a makeup primer
- Lightweight finish
Cons
- Not water-resistant
Supergoop! Glowscreen is the ultimate multi-tasking face sunscreen that offers SPF 40 and broad-spectrum protection while blending seamlessly with any skin tone, doubling as a makeup-gripping primer, and delivering powerful nutrients that boost your skin's overall health and beauty.
Experience the magic of multitasking with Supergoop! Glowscreen, a broad spectrum SPF 40 face sunscreen. With powerful nourishing ingredients, Supergoop Glowscreen leaves your face protected and naturally glowing. With hyaluronic acid and vitamin b5, the formula boosts the skin's water levels, leaving it soft and supple. Niacinamide reduces the appearance of pores and evens out skin tone. Cocoa peptides filter out blue light, making it more effective than most face sunscreens. Sea lavender provides antioxidants and supports long-lasting hydration. The champagne-tinted face sunscreen instantly illuminates your skin upon application. The blendable mineral formula is transparent on all skin tones, preventing a white cast and resulting in a velvety, natural look. The face sunscreen minimizes the appearance of pores and has a matte finish. To enjoy reliable sun protection and a more radiant glow, simply apply the face sunscreen after oils and serums and before makeup.
From the Manufacturer
- Broad spectrum SPF 40 face sunscreen
- 1.7 ounce / 50 mL
- Filters blue light
- Avobenzone 3%, Octisalate 5%, Octocrylene 10%
- Hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, niacinamide, sea lavendar
User Reviews
"Lives up to the hype!"
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 has been praised by customers for its noticeable impact on the skin's luminosity. This customer confirms that this tinted face sunscreen lives up to the hype, stating "I have tried countless sunscreens that are tinted and supposedly good for you. But this tinted sunscreen not only protects me from the sun, it gives me a dewy bronzing glow that makes me look younger and healthy. Many people have given me compliments on my skin and I know it's this sunscreen. I have been sharing the secret with everyone because it's so good. No scent, easy size. Worth every cent."
People Also Ask
-
Q: What is the purpose of Supergoop Glowscreen?
A:Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40 protects your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays while enhancing its natural radiance and also functioning as a make-up gripping primer.
-
Q: How do I properly apply the Supergoop Glow Screen?
A:For optimal results, apply generously and evenly as the last step in your skincare routine and before makeup. It's recommended to use at least a nickel-sized amount for full face coverage.
-
Q: Can Supergoop Glow Screen be combined with other skincare products?
A:Yes, Supergoop Glow Screen can be combined alongside other skincare products. Be sure to apply Supergoop after skincare treatments and before makeup.
-
Q: Is Supergoop Glowscreen suitable for all skin types?
A:Yes, Supergoop Glowscreen is suitable for all skin types. However, if you have a particular skin condition, consult with a dermatologist.
-
Q: How often should I reapply Supergoop Glowscreen?
A:Reapply Supergoop Glowscreen every two hours when you are exposed to direct sunlight.
-
Q: What if I experience a reaction to Supergoop Glowscreen?
A:If you have a reaction, immediately stop use and rinse the affected area with cool water. If the reaction persists, seek advice from a healthcare professional.
-
Q: Is Supergoop Glow Screen water-resistant?
A:Supergoop Glowscreen is not water-resistant. Be sure to reapply when swimming or sweating for more protection.
-
Q: How do I store my Supergoop Glow Screen?
A:Store the face sunscreen at room temperature and out of direct sunlight. Keep it in a cool, dry place to preserve its efficacy and lifespan.
-
Q: How long does a bottle of Supergoop Glowscreen typically last?
A:The 1.7-ounce bottle typically lasts two months, though this will depend on your frequency and quantity of use.
-
Q: Is Supergoop Glowscreen vegan and cruelty-free?
A:Yes, Supergoop Glow Screen is vegan and cruelty-free.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.