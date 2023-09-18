Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Broad-Spectrum Face Sunscreen Review

Having a youthful and glowing complexion requires healthy skin, and protecting it from the harmful effects of the sun is crucial. However, with so many face sunscreen options available, choosing the right skin-friendly option can be overwhelming. Thankfully, this guide will provide all the key factors you need to consider, ensuring you are fully informed and confident in your purchasing decision.

Features to Consider

There are a number of features to consider when shopping for sunscreen. The right sunscreen for you will depend on your skin type, lifestyle, ingredients, and more. Keep reading to learn more about the top factors to consider when purchasing sunscreen.

SPF

Sun Protection Factor, or SPF, is the measure of a sunscreen's ability to protect your skin from UVB rays, the primary cause of sunburn. Dermatologists recommend a minimum SPF of 30 for everyday use, which blocks about 97% of UVB rays.

Broad-Spectrum Protection

Beyond SPF, a crucial quality to hunt for in a face sunscreen is broad-spectrum protection, which shields your skin from UVA and UVB rays. UVB rays are the main cause of sunburn and skin cancer, while UVA rays, which penetrate the skin more deeply, are associated with skin aging. Always look for sunscreens labeled "Broad Spectrum" for comprehensive protection.

Water Resistance

Water-resistant facial sunscreens provide protection for either 40 or 80 minutes of swimming or sweating. If you're active or live in a humid climate, opt for a water-resistant sunscreen and remember to reapply as directed.

Skin Type

Your skin type should guide your sunscreen choice. For oily skin, select a lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen. Those with sensitive skin should opt for hypoallergenic, fragrance-free formulations, while a moisturizing sunscreen is an ideal choice for dry skin.

Non-comedogenic: If you're prone to breakouts, your sunscreen should be non-comedogenic, meaning it won't clog pores and trigger acne. Despite some sunscreens labeled as "oil-free", they might still clog pores, so ensure your sunscreen explicitly states "non-comedogenic".

Mineral vs. Chemical

Visible on the label, active ingredients in sunscreens are key players in skin protection. Chemical ingredients such as oxybenzone or avobenzone absorb harmful UV rays before they can cause damage. In contrast, physical ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide reflect UV rays away from your skin.