The Best Facial Sunscreens of 2024
By wearing a thin layer of facial sunscreen, you take preventative action in deterring harmful health issues while safeguarding your skin yourself from the sun. To help you invest in the right choice, we’ve curated a list of the best facial sunscreens of 2024 that will keep your skin hydrated and protected. Whether you opt for the CeraVe sunscreen, our top pick for its hydrating and non-greasy formula, or one of the other notable options we’ve reviewed, you’ll be one step closer to giving your skin the protection it deserves. Get tips on making the right selection from in buying guide below.
Facial Sunscreen: A Buying Guide
People are coming to realize just how essential sunscreen is, and that’s exactly why the industry is overflowing with brands pushing their products to the front of the line. Today, the modern consumer has endless options to choose from, which can be a bit overwhelming. Our buying guide is here to make things easier for you, outlining several factors to keep in mind in your search for the perfect facial sunscreen.
Are Facial and Body Sunscreens the Same?
To keep it simple, body and face sunscreens are drastically different. While both types of sunscreens look the same, they're formulated with different ingredients. Quality facial sunscreens have non-comedogenic ingredients, whereas those suited for the body often contain irritants that can potentially cause breakouts.
Ingredients You Shouldn’t Miss Out On
Niacinamide
Fans of Korean skincare are no stranger to niacinamide, and you shouldn’t be either. Although it has only recently gained public attention, the ingredient has been used in Asian beauty for years. From subduing signs of aging to repairing damaged skin, niacinamide truly does it all.
Zinc Oxide
Full-spectrum sun protection is a direct result of adding zinc oxide to sunscreens. Without it, is the product you’re looking at even that good? The straight answer is no.
Dos and Dont’s of Choosing a Sunscreen
Beware of white cast
No matter the skin tone, white cast looks horrible—this is when sunscreen forms a pale sheath over your face. Unfortunately, even the best sunscreens can have a white cast. So, be sure to sift through customer reviews to find out which ones leave the least residue.
Avoid oxybenzone
Research shows that oxybenzone might contribute to hormonal disturbances, which is why the skincare industry is slowly reducing its use. Unfortunately, many companies still have a long way to go. The trickiest bit about this is that you’ll find products with and without this damaging ingredient by the same brand, so always scrutinize the label before making a purchase.
Always go with broad spectrum
Understanding UVA and UVB can be a little daunting. So, save yourself the trouble of figuring out different definitions of maximum sun protection and simply go with a broad spectrum facial sunscreen.
The Best Facial Sunscreens
CeraVe Facial Sunscreen
Pros
- Packed with essential ceramides
- Suitable for all skin types
- Non-comedogenic and oil-free
Cons
- May leave a white cast
If you haven’t already heard of CeraVe, then it’s about time! The brand is nothing short of miraculous according to most skincare experts, and just like many of its other products, its sunscreen is worthy of praise. It contains the super ingredient zinc oxide, known for its aid in preventing UVA and UVB damage. SPF 30 blocks around 97% of all harmful rays to prevent hyperpigmentation.
This facial sunscreen is also loved for its quick absorption, light texture and non-greasy finish—ensuring your face won’t feel sticky. Additional star ingredients include niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, which work to boost skin with 24 hour hydration. If you’re prone to itchiness or redness, the niacinamide can provide a soothing effect. Its effective blend of ingredients earned this product our 'best overall' title.
Supergoop! Facial Sunscreen
Pros
- No oxybenzone or octinoxate
- Frankincense calms redness
- Non-greasy formula
Cons
- Relatively expensive
This sunscreen has been all the rage lately, and for good reason. Made by reef-friendly brand Supergoop!, it's scoring high points across the board because of its clean formulation that keeps your face safe and marine life happy.
What’s truly alluring about this particular product is its fine texture and invisible finish—so you can say goodbye to that thick white cast that no one wants on their face. Its lightweight formula is free of all comedogenic oils, synthetic fragrances and sneaky irritants. Suitable for oily, combination, and dry skin, this sunscreen’s impressive antioxidant composition combats everything from UVA and UVB to blue light that’s emitted from digital gadgets.
La Roche-Posay Facial Sunscreen
Pros
- Lightweight formula
- Works great as a primer
- Won't clog pores
Cons
- Drying for some
Despite how posh the name sounds, La Rosche-Posay’s broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen has a fuss-free formulation that wins itself some major brownie points. It's filled to the brim with amazing ceramides that undo damage to your skin barrier and improve elasticity.
The niacinamide combines with other essential ingredients to regulate oil production, minimize the appearance of large pores, reduce redness, and combat excessive pigmentation. Although a sunscreen by definition, this product qualifies as a great day moisturizer, providing lasting hydration for as long as you keep it on. Overall, this sunscreen hits the mark with non-comedogenic benefits alongside a dermatologically tested label.
Sun Bum Facial Sunscreen
Pros
- No artificial fragrances
- Comes with a safety seal
- Moisturizing Vitamin E
Cons
- May irritate the eyes
The Sun Bum hydrating facial sunscreen is possibly one of the most moisturizing options out there. With an SPF of 50, you get enhanced sun protection against UVB and UVA rays. If you’re struggling with dry patches and irritated skin, the Vitamin E in this gentle formula can be a soothing solution.
That said, oily and combination skin types can also buy the product and expect great results. Moreover, this sunscreen is water-resistant, free of oil traces, and reef-safe. Without reapplication, 98% sun protection will last for 2 hours until it gradually starts waning.
EltaMD UV Facial Sunscreen
Pros
- Dermatologist-tested
- Oil-free formula
- No white cast
Cons
- Contains octinoxate
Dealing with acne-prone skin is a massive hassle, and you have to be extra careful when choosing facial topicals—that’s where EltaMD’s sunscreen comes in. This product has been specially formulated for oily and acne-prone skin. And similar to other top brands, it contains niacinamide that reduces scar-related redness.
EltaMD’s SPF 46 protects you from UVA and UVB rays while the hyaluronic acid helps nourish, replenish, and hydrate skin to prevent acne from forming in the first place. The hefty dose of hyaluronic acid can also minimize the appearance of pores and wrinkles. This facial sunscreen is great for those who live in dryer or drought prone climates.
