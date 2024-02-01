The Best Facial Sunscreens of 2024

1

If you haven’t already heard of CeraVe, then it’s about time! The brand is nothing short of miraculous according to most skincare experts, and just like many of its other products, its sunscreen is worthy of praise. It contains the super ingredient zinc oxide, known for its aid in preventing UVA and UVB damage. SPF 30 blocks around 97% of all harmful rays to prevent hyperpigmentation.

This facial sunscreen is also loved for its quick absorption, light texture and non-greasy finish—ensuring your face won’t feel sticky. Additional star ingredients include niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, which work to boost skin with 24 hour hydration. If you’re prone to itchiness or redness, the niacinamide can provide a soothing effect. Its effective blend of ingredients earned this product our 'best overall' title.