Vanity Planet Aira Ionic Facial Steamer Review

Discovering the Best Face Steamer: A Buying Guide

The face steamer has become a popular addition to the skincare routines for professionals and DIY skincare enthusiasts alike. When searching for the best face steamer, it can be challenging to identify the most appropriate one for your needs. Thankfully, this buying guide outlines the most essential factors to consider, ensuring you are the most confident with your choice.

Water Tank Capacity

The water tank capacity of a facial steamer determines its running time and how frequently you'll need to refill it. A smaller-capacity steamer may be more appropriate if you have limited space or require a travel-friendly option. If you're looking for a complete face steaming session that lasts between 15-20 minutes, look for models with a water tank capacity of 80-100 ml.

Size and Portability

If you need a facial steamer for traveling purposes, opt for a compact design that can fit easily into your luggage. On the other hand, if you're looking for a steamer to use at home, you have the freedom to choose from a variety of larger sizes and unique shapes.

Temperature Control

Steam facial devices that have temperature control enable individuals to customize the steam heat to a level that is comfortable for their skin. This feature is especially beneficial for those with sensitive skin since higher temperatures may become irritating.

Essential Oil Baskets

By adding a few drops of these essential oils to your steam facial device, you can enjoy a more rejuvenating facial and even relief from sinus congestion. Some common essential oils to add to face steamers include chamomile and eucalyptus. If this feature is important to you, look for a face steamer that includes multiple baskets so that you can use different blends hassle-free.

Aesthetic Appearance

You can find steamers in a range of colors and designs, making it easier than ever to find the perfect one to suit your individual style. From sleek and simple models that blend seamlessly into your existing bathroom décor to eye-catching and vibrant designs that make a bold statement on your vanity, the possibilities are truly endless. Look for a design that suits your style so that you can enjoy the facial steamer to the fullest.

Price

Facial steaming devices range in price depending on their size and features. After reading this buying guide, you can decide with confidence the most essential features for your needs. Compare the prices of different models that possess these critical features to find the best option for your money. Ensure the price honestly reflects the quality of the product.