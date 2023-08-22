If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Review: Vanity Planet
When it comes to achieving that coveted glow, flawless complexion, and head-turning beauty, the tools and devices you use play a huge role. Vanity Planet, a leading manufacturer of innovative beauty solutions, is the ideal brand for individuals who want to elevate their self-care journey with high-performance products that offer real results.
From facial cleansing brushes and massagers to hair care tools and makeup accessories, Vanity Planet has an array of ultra-luxurious products and innovative devices that help you achieve your best skin ever! In this comprehensive review, we will take a look at some of Vanity Planet’s most popular products. We’ll also provide you with an overview of the brand and its mission, as well as share why beauty gurus love this brand!
What Is Vanity Planet?
Vanity Planet was founded by Alex Dastmalchi in 2014 with the mission to innovate and evolve everyday beauty routines with advanced treatments and top-selling skincare and styling devices, all while making them accessible to everyone. Vanity Planet has something for everyone. Whether you yearn for a facial cleansing brush to buff away the day’s dirt and oils, tweezers for those pesky stray hairs, or mini mirrors for quick touch-ups, they've got you covered. The best part? These products are suitable for all skin types. This means no matter what your skin's condition or concern, you can rest assured there's a Vanity Planet product that is perfect for your beauty needs. The brand's reach extends far beyond its product line. Vanity Planet has made a significant splash on social media with a strong and engaged community. They've gained a massive following on Instagram and Facebook, making them a standout beauty and skincare brand in the digital world.
Our Review of Vanity Planet
Here are some of our favorite products from Vanity Planet’s lineup for you to explore in detail.
Vanity Planet Reviews from Customers
When it comes to skincare and wellness, Vanity Planet has made a significant impact on its customers. Here is a detailed overview of their feedback on several of Vanity Planet’s products. Customers truly appreciate the utility and convenience of Vanity Planet's mini travel mirror. One user remarked on its intense magnification, aiding in precise makeup application and identifying blemishes or impurities for thorough cleansing. Its impressive suction and portability were also complemented, as it makes the perfect travel companion. Another user was also amazed by the mirror's powerful magnification, having to use it only 3 inches away from their face! The brand's scalp massager received rave reviews. One customer mentioned its effectiveness in cleansing their curly hair, while another praised its powerful soothing sensation during their hair-washing routine. Vanity Planet’s UV retainer cleaner boasts a loyal customer base. Its cord-free, battery-operated design, along with its effective germ-killing abilities, makes it a convenient and essential tool for oral hygiene.
Key Takeaways
- Vanity Planet offers a comprehensive line-up of skincare, wellness, hair care, and oral hygiene tools, making it a one-stop shop for personal care needs.
- The brand is known for its top-grade, professional-quality products, so you can rest assured it will last you a long time.
- The brand is committed to producing cruelty-free products, showcasing its dedication to ethical practices.
- Many of Vanity Planet's products, like their travel mirror and portable retainer cleaner, are designed for easy transport.
- The brand's scalp massager offers a surprising benefit: it not only soothes but also aids in removing buildup and promoting overall scalp health.
- The company's website is user-friendly, with organized categories and product descriptions, ensuring quick and easy navigation.
Sign Up for Vanity Planet
Joining the Vanity Planet community is a simple, user-friendly process. To sign up, head to the official Vanity Planet website. Locate the user icon on the top right-hand corner of the homepage and click on it or scroll down towards the bottom of the page to start the signup process. Enter your email address in the appropriate field. After successfully signing up, you'll be able to access the latest news, deals, and more from Vanity Planet. You will also receive 15% off your first order!
Where To Buy Vanity Planet
The most direct way to purchase Vanity Planet products is from their official website. This is the ideal platform to explore the entire range of products Vanity Planet has to offer, from skincare to wellness and beauty tools. Amazon is another platform where you can find Vanity Planet products. If you prefer shopping in person and want to see the products before making a decision, you can visit retail stores like Target or CVS.
Vanity Planet Shipping and Return Policy
Shipping PolicyVanity Planet offers affordable standard shipping, usually between $6 and $10 depending on the total for your order. Keep in mind that the company only ships within the US and Canada until further notice. Once your order is confirmed, you can expect it to be delivered within an estimated 4-7 business days, with a minimum of 15 days outside the US. You'll be provided with a convenient tracking number so you can monitor its journey right to your doorstep.
Return PolicyWorried about being stuck with a product that didn't meet your expectations? With Vanity Planet, there's no cause for concern. If you make your return request within 30 days of delivery, your products are eligible for a full refund. Conversely, if you make your return request after 30 days but within 60 days of your purchase, your products are eligible for store credit. Rest assured, you’ll get an email confirmation once your return is processed. Refunds are credited back to the original payment method, typically appearing within 10-15 days.
Vanity Planet Promotions and Discounts
Who doesn't love being fabulous on a budget? To offer you the best shopping experience, Vanity Planet serves up a plethora of promotions and discounts throughout the year. You can also take advantage of specific discounts for signing up for the brand’s various programs. For example, you can sign up for Vanity Planet SMS updates and enjoy an immediate discount of 20% off your first order. It is ideal to regularly visit the website or sign up for its email updates to take advantage of its promotions.
Contact Vanity Planet
If you have any questions, concerns, or need assistance with your purchase, Vanity Planet is ready to help. You can start by filling out the contact form on the Vanity Planet website. The company also provides forms for collaborations, wholesale, or order information on the same page. If you prefer direct communication, you can also email them at hello@vanityplanet.com.
Detailing the Top Vanity Planet of 2023
Vanity Planet Facial Cleansing Brush
Vanity Planet Pose Mini Travel Mirror
Vanity Planet UV Portable Retainer Cleaner
People Also Ask
Q: Does Vanity Planet offer international shipping?
A:No, Vanity Planet does not currently offer international shipping, with the exception of Canada. However, customers located outside the United States can place orders via Amazon, where numerous Vanity Planet products are available.
Q: How often does Vanity Planet launch new products?
A:Vanity Planet continuously seeks to remain at the forefront of the beauty industry by developing and incorporating innovative technologies into its product lineup. Be sure to follow them on social media and subscribe to their newsletter for updates on their latest releases.
Q: What payment methods does Vanity Planet accept?
A:Vanity Planet accepts a variety of payment methods, including major credit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover.
Q: Can I change my Vanity Planet order after I've placed it?
A:Unfortunately, once an order is finalized with Vanity Planet, it cannot be altered or changed as they begin processing orders immediately to ensure quick and efficient shipping times. However, it is advisable to contact the customer service team as soon as possible and they will verify if your order can be changed or not. If it is too late for a change, you can return your order and receive a refund.
Q: Does Vanity Planet offer a warranty on its products?
A:Yes, Vanity Planet offers a one-year manufacturer warranty on all of its products. If you experience any issues with your device within this period, they will gladly replace it, provided you show proof of purchase.
