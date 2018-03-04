Proving everything old is new again, Hollywood legend Rita Moreno blew our minds on the 2018 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, March 4, by recycling the dress she wore to the awards show in 1962, when she took home the statue for Best Supporting Actress for her role of Anita in West Side Story.

The strapless gold and black design looked good as new on the 86-year-old star. On the red carpet, the actress explained that she purchased the 56-year-old dress in the Philippines, and it’s made of a traditional Asian fabric.

Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

“It’s made out of obi, which is what Japanese women us on their kimonos they’re usually folded over and over and over,” she said. “This is one piece of fabric.”

She told reporters that she never expected to win an Oscar in 1962, and her speech clocked in at just 15 seconds because she didn’t have anything to say. “I had no idea I was going to win,” she said. “I was sure it was going to be Judy Garland it was a big deal. Doing a dramatic role. But I flew in from Manila just in case, which is where this gown was made.”

Oscars 2018 Glamour: See the Stars Getting Ready Before the Big Show

In her OG appearance some five decades ago, the dress featured a higher neckline, and the actress wore elbow-length gloves and a simple coif to complete the look. Fast forward to 2018, and the gown still fits flawlessly. She paired the now-strapless design with a coordinating black-and-gold collared necklace and bold cuff bracelet. She sported even more dramatic gloves and a cool black headwrap.

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino Attend the 2018 Oscars Together for #TimesUp

Moreno, who is one of just 12 people in history to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, is a presenter at the 90th Academy Awards and was joined on the red carpet by her daughter Fernanda Luisa Fisher. Rumors of the epic re-wear began circulating after a dress rehearsal for the award show on Sunday, and the 86-year-old confirmed on Twitter that the gorgeous gown would in fact be making a second appearance.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!