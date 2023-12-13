Patrick Regan has been the go-to barber for Travis Kelce and more athletes.

Regan, who was born and raised outside of Philadelphia, runs his own barber business called Patty Cuts. While he’s known in the sports world for his fierce fades and game day blowouts, he made headlines in December 2023 for sharing a photo of Kelce and Taylor Swift kissing at a holiday party after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills.

“Thanks @taylorswift for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for @killatrav 🙌🏼❤️,” he penned via Instagram. “I had an Amazing Time at Yesterdays Game 🏈.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Regan and his famous clientele:

When Did Patrick Regan Start His Barber Business?

Regan began offering haircuts to his friends as a middle schooler. He turned his family’s cellar into a practice parlor. As his blowouts became popular, Regan started charging $5 and hooked up a Nintendo 64 so his pals could play video games while he worked on their hair.

“People would be sitting there with the Nintendo 64 controller under the cape playing Mario Kart,” childhood friend Colin Barrett said to the Philadelphia Inquirer in June 2021.

How Did Patrick Regan Become an NFL Barber?

After losing his father in 2010, Regan moved to Boca Raton, Florida, and graduated from the Florida Barber Academy. While mourning his father, Regan also struggled with addiction and went to rehab on multiple occasions, according to a 2021 profile done on the hairstylist by Philadelphia Inquirer.

During his third — and final — trip, Regan was scrolling through Instagram and noticed that former New York Jets player Darrelle Revis was training nearby. Hemessaged the athlete saying if he needed a haircut while in the area he could “ just holler.” After sending the message, Regan heard back and Revis asked him if he did house calls.

Who Else Has Patrick Regan Styled?

In addition to working with Revis and Kelce, Regan has also cut the hair of Courtland Sutton, Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson and more. He also works for several UFC stars including Archie Kwame Colgan, Kamaru Usman, Mark Ingram and others.

Regan shared with the Philadelphia Inquirer that his more memorable cut was with Diddy.

When Did Travis Kelce and Patrick Regan Become Friends?

Regan seemingly began cutting Kelce’s hair in 2018. Since then, Kelce has marked Regan as his go-barber and has even flown him out for every game during the season.

“I’ve been a DieHard Eagles Fan my whole life, but how am I supposed to root against this guy? Lol @killatrav,” Regan wrote via Instagram in February 2023 ahead of the Super Bowl “Someone [who’s] treated me like family the past 5 years, I sleep at his house every weekend, and couldn’t be a genuinely nicer, humble human being. Who you guys rooting for in my situation? 😂 It’s a Win-Win to me.”

What Other Projects Has Patrick Regan Worked on?

Alongside being a barber to some of the best athletes, Regan has also collaborated with BabylissPro to create a special line of trimmers which he gives out to several of his all-star clients.